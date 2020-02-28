Log in
GREAT THUNDER GOLD CORP.

GREAT THUNDER GOLD CORP.

(GTG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 02/28 02:31:46 pm
0.29 CAD   -13.43%
02:35pEric Sprott Announces Holdings in Great Thunder Gold Corp.
NE
02/17GREAT THUNDER GOLD : Announces interim closing of private placement
AQ
02/13Red lake gold inc. acquires fenelon north gold project
AQ
Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Great Thunder Gold Corp.

02/28/2020 | 02:35pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 2,275,000 common shares of Great Thunder Gold Corp., through a private agreement, at $0.2514 per share for total consideration of $571,935.00. Prior to the acquisition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 1,725,000 common shares representing approximately 6.8% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.

As a result of the acquisition, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 4,000,000 common shares representing approximately 15.7% of the outstanding shares. The acquisition resulted in beneficial ownership increase in holdings of greater than 10% of the outstanding common shares of the Great Thunder Gold and, therefore, requiring the filing of an early warning report.

The common shares were acquired by Mr. Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Great Thunder Gold including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Great Thunder Gold is located at Suite 830, 1100 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294. (200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52957


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Gordon Macey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen Wallace Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dale Andersen Independent Director
John Moraal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT THUNDER GOLD CORP.191.30%6
BHP GROUP-9.58%108 683
RIO TINTO PLC-18.30%80 941
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.83%29 351
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-11.82%17 992
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC8.33%7 837
