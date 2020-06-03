Log in
Great Thunder Gold Starts its First Exploration Program at its Adjacent Properties to Wallbridge's Fenelon Deposit

06/03/2020 | 07:35am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2020) - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: GTG) (OTC: MLBVF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of its first exploration programs on its Northbound & Northbound Extension properties. Both properties are adjacent and are on-trend with Wallbridge's Fenelon Deposit and Balmoral's new Reaper discovery.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/57158_6a7f867a04ffeb58_002.jpg


Great Thunder's map showing its properties adjacent to Wallbridge, Balmoral, Midland, Probe & Goldseek. The entire claim areas of the Northbound & Northbound Extension will be surveyed by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. this month

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/57158_6a7f867a04ffeb58_002full.jpg

"We are excited on getting boots on the ground for our first exploration program. We believe in developing our projects with a systematic approach. We will start with geophysics so we can get a better understanding of the magnetic/geological strike and features of our two properties. We can then compare these features with the surrounding developments, like the Fenelon Deposit, Tabasco Deposit, Area 51 discovery and the Reaper discovery. The Jeremie Pluton is a multiphase mainly granodioritic pluton. The Area 51 discovery by Balmoral (now Wallbridge) shows that gold mineralized zones extend in the Jeremie Pluton, showing its potential. The area covered by Northbound and Northbound Extension properties are entirely located in the pluton and they have not been explored in the past. With all the data evaluated and analyzed we will plan to have our geological team on the ground shortly," commented Great Thunder's lead geologist Donald Théberge, P. Eng.

Great Thunder has contracted Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. ("Prospectair"), an industry leader in Airborne Geophysical Exploration, owned and operated by Alain Tremblay, one of the most renowned operators in our industry and based in Gatineau, Quebec.

The airborne survey is designed to properly map the dominant magnetic/geological strike, and with a 50-metre line spacing. The survey distance will total 853 line-kms, of which 329 line-kms will be used to cover the Northbound property and 524 line-kms will be used to cover the Northbound Extension property. This amount of survey lines will entirely cover both property borders.

The Prospectair crew will base their operations at the past producing Selbaie Mine, near the Southern Star property.

Rich Macey, Great Thunder's CEO stated, "We are fortunate to have excellent infrastructure and partners in this district, and province. Luckily, our technical team are based in Quebec as well as our vendors, we are taking every step necessary to carry out our exploration programs safely. We will fully comply with health and safety measures recommended by Government, INSPQ and CNESST regulations governing mineral exploration activities in Quebec."

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., is the Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

GREAT THUNDER GOLD CORP.

"Richard Macey"
President & CEO

Email: info@greatthundergold.com
Direct Line: (604) 537-4174
www.greatthundergold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57158


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,27 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net Debt 2019 0,07 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,32x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,9 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Gordon Macey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen Wallace Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dale Andersen Independent Director
John Moraal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT THUNDER GOLD CORP.439.13%12
BHP GROUP-9.02%115 543
RIO TINTO PLC-1.33%94 065
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-19.02%27 222
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.25%18 362
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC34.18%9 483
