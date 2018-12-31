Great Wall Belt & Road : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited ڗ۬ɓ੭ɓ༩છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Formerly known as e-Kong Group Limited) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 524)

RESIGNATION OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board announces that, with effect from 31 December 2018:

(1) Mr. Fung has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, a member of the Audit Committee, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee;

(2) Mr. Huang Tao, an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee.

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that, with effect from 31 December 2018, Mr. Fung Chan Man Alex ("Mr. Fung") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, a member of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee"), the chairman of the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") and a member of the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") of the Company in order to devote more time to his other business commitments.

Mr. Fung has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Fung for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board also announces that, with effect from 31 December 2018, Mr. Huang Tao, an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee.

After the aforesaid changes, the composition of the Board committees as at the date of this announcement is as follows:

(1) the Audit Committee comprises three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Fung Wai Shing, Mr. Zhao Guangming and Mr. Huang Tao, of which Mr. Fung Wai Shing is the chairman;

(2) the Remuneration Committee comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Ruiyong and Mr. Cheung Ka Heng Frankie, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Huang Tao, Mr. Fung Wai Shing and Mr. Zhao Guangming, of which Mr. Huang Tao is the chairman; and

(3) the Nomination Committee comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao

Ruiyong and Ms. Li Bing, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Fung Wai Shing, Mr. Zhao Guangming and Mr. Huang Tao, of which Mr. Zhao Ruiyong is the chairman.

By Order of the Board

Great Wall Belt & Road Holdings Limited

Zhao Ruiyong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Ruiyong, Ms. Li Bing, Mr. Cheung Ka Heng Frankie and Mr. Chan Chi Yuen, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Fung Wai Shing, Mr. Zhao Guangming and Mr. Huang Tao.