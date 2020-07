By Martin Mou



Great Wall Motor Co. said Thursday that its first-half net profit fell 24% from a year earlier as the Covid-19 pandemic hit sales.

Net profit slid to 1.15 billion yuan ($164.3 million). Continued investment on research and development also helped pushed profit lower, the Chinese car maker said in a preliminary earnings statement.

Revenue declined 13% to CNY35.93 billion, Great Wall Motor said.

