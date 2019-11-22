Great Wall Motor : IN RELATION TO THE APPROVAL OF THE SPOTLIGHT AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION BASE PROJECT BY JIANGSU DEVELOPMENT AND REFORM COMMISSION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
長 城 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2333)
ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO THE APPROVAL OF
THE SPOTLIGHT AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION BASE PROJECT BY
JIANGSU DEVELOPMENT AND REFORM COMMISSION
This announcement is made by Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company" or "Great Wall Motor") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Listing Rules.
Reference is made to the announcement dated 10 July 2018 of the Company in relation to entering into the joint venture contract with BMW Holding B.V. (the "Announcement"), pursuant to which the parties intended to jointly establish a sino-foreign joint venture company, i.e. Spotlight Automotive Ltd.. Unless defined otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.
On 21 November 2019, the Spotlight Automotive Production Base Project was approved by Jiangsu Development and Reform Commission with details as follows:
-
The project name is the Spotlight Automotive Production Base Project, and the project catalogue is classified as a foreign investment project.
-
The construction site of the project is Zhangjiagang, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province.
-
The construction of the project is planned to start in 2020 and complete in 2022.
1
Ⅳ. The total investment of the project will be approximately RMB5.1 billion. The project will be constructed to develop an annual production capacity of 160,000 all-exported ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) vehicles and R&D and non-series manufacturing of pure electric passenger vehicles with the construction period of 24 months. The project covers an area of about 930 mus with planned floor areas of approximately 274,657m2 and requires purchase of about 460 sets of production and testing equipment. The construction items for the manufacturing of ICE vehicles include stamping workshop, welding workshop, coating workshop, assembly workshop and test track, etc., for manufacturing all-exported ICE vehicles; the construction items for the R&D and non-series manufacturing of pure electric passenger vehicles include R&D facilities such as technology building, for the R&D of a new generation of safe, environmentally-friendly and intelligent electric vehicles.
The approval of the Spotlight Automotive Production Base Project is only for the manufacturing of all- exported ICE vehicles and R&D and non-series manufacturing of pure electric passenger vehicles. It is required to obtain the approval on the pure electric vehicle project before the commencement of the production and sales of pure electric passenger vehicles.
Thereafter, the Company will continue to implement the relevant procedures for business approval on the establishment of Spotlight Automotive Ltd..
This announcement is available on the websit es of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the official website of the Company (www.gwm.com.cn).
By order of the Board
Great Wall Motor Company Limited
Xu Hui
Company Secretary
Baoding, Hebei Province, the PRC, 22 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, members of the Board comprise:
Executive Directors: Mr. Wei Jian Jun, Ms. Wang Feng Ying and Ms. Yang Zhi Juan.
Non-executive Director: Mr. He Ping.
Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Ma Li Hui, Mr. Li Wan Jun and Mr. Ng Chi Kit.
* For identification purposes only
2
Disclaimer
Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:36:06 UTC