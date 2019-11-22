Great Wall Motor : IN RELATION TO THE APPROVAL OF THE SPOTLIGHT AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION BASE PROJECT BY JIANGSU DEVELOPMENT AND REFORM COMMISSION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE APPROVAL OF

THE SPOTLIGHT AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION BASE PROJECT BY

JIANGSU DEVELOPMENT AND REFORM COMMISSION

This announcement is made by Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company" or "Great Wall Motor") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement dated 10 July 2018 of the Company in relation to entering into the joint venture contract with BMW Holding B.V. (the "Announcement"), pursuant to which the parties intended to jointly establish a sino-foreign joint venture company, i.e. Spotlight Automotive Ltd.. Unless defined otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

On 21 November 2019, the Spotlight Automotive Production Base Project was approved by Jiangsu Development and Reform Commission with details as follows:

The project name is the Spotlight Automotive Production Base Project, and the project catalogue is classified as a foreign investment project.

The construction site of the project is Zhangjiagang, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province.

The construction of the project is planned to start in 2020 and complete in 2022.

