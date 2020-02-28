Log in
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(2333)
Great Wall Motor : NOTICE OF ATTENDANCE FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING(REPLY SLIP)

02/28/2020 | 03:58am EST
(Note 2)

長城汽 車股份有限公司

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2333)

NOTICE OF ATTENDANCE FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(REPLY SLIP)

Name of shareholder (Note 1)

of

Number of shares heldH shares,

I/We intend to attend, or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at the Company's Conference Room, No. 2266 Chaoyang Road South, Baoding, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China on Wednesday, 15 April 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Notes:

  1. Name(s) registered in the register of members of the Company and address(es) to be inserted in block letters.
  2. Please insert the number of H shares registered in your name(s).
  3. This notice, when duly completed and signed, is required to be delivered to the office of the secretary to the Board of the Company by hand, by post or by fax on or before Thursday, 26 March 2020. The office of the secretary to the Board of the Company is located at No. 2266 Chaoyang Road South, Baoding, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (Telephone: (86-312) 2197813, Fax: (86-312) 2197812, E-mail: gfzbk@gwm.cn).

Signature(s):

Date:

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 08:58:00 UTC
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.59%186 126
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.56%82 604
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.80%46 299
DAIMLER AG-21.33%45 607
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.09%43 885
