GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(2333)
Great Wall Motor Narrowed Its Sales Decline in April

05/08/2020 | 05:03am EDT

By Martin Mou

Great Wall Motor's April vehicle sales fell 3.6% from a year earlier but that was a marked improvement from March's 42% drop, making it the latest Chinese car maker to report a smaller monthly decline.

The 3.6% drop to 80,828 units compared with a 85% plunge in February, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak in China.

For the first four months of the year, Great Wall Motor's sales fell 37% on year to 231,160 Units.

Sales of Chinese car makers, including SAIC Motor Corp. and Chongqing Changan Automobile, have partly recovered from steep falls earlier this year after China lifted a months-long lockdown.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED 0.19% 10.54 End-of-day quote.0.29%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -0.57% 5.24 End-of-day quote.0.77%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 0.15% 19.65 End-of-day quote.-0.05%
