Great Wall Motor : PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR FEBRUARY 2020

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the total production and sales volume of the Company for the month of February 2020 (Units) ：

Total 10,023 69,037 -85.48 90,284 180,752 -50.05 10,010 68,765 -85.44 86,547 180,972 -52.18 Including: Export Sales Volume 3,003 2,943 2.04 7,445 6,696 11.19 -- -- -- -- -- --

Note: Other Haval models include Haval-H1,Haval-H5 and Haval-H7;*stands for NEV.

Please note that the production and sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Group carefully when it is published.

10 March 2020

