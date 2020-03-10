Log in
Great Wall Motor : PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR FEBRUARY 2020

03/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

長 城 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2333)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON

PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR FEBRUARY 2020

This is a voluntary announcement made by Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the total production and sales volume of the Company for the month of February 2020 (Units)

Sales Volume

Production Volume

Model

YoY comparison

YoY comparison

YoY comparison

YoY comparison

Current

Same

Year-to-

Year-to-

Current

Same

Year-to-

Year-to-

period last

YoY(%)

date

date

YoY(%)

period last

YoY(%)

date

date

YoY(%)

month

month

year

Feb. 2020

Feb. 2019

year

Feb. 2020

Feb. 2019

Haval-H2

213

2,017

-89.44

2,224

7,063

-68.51

175

2,050

-91.46

1,625

7,057

-76.97

Haval-H4

121

2,040

-94.07

1,415

3,635

-61.07

63

2,116

-97.02

1,059

3,693

-71.32

Haval-H6

5,071

25,728

-80.29

31,485

70,762

-55.51

5,058

24,777

-79.59

29,414

69,492

-57.67

Haval-H9

315

594

-46.97

1,552

1,418

9.45

401

610

-34.26

1,554

1,604

-3.12

Haval

Haval-M6

187

5,024

-96.28

14,478

17,098

-15.32

159

5,019

-96.83

14,814

16,985

-12.78

Haval-F5

82

2,123

-96.14

1,712

7,191

-76.19

44

2,132

-97.94

1,744

7,245

-75.93

Haval-F7

1,020

10,665

-90.44

11,213

25,722

-56.41

1,062

10,696

-90.07

10,245

25,631

-60.03

Other Haval models

139

1,125

-87.64

1,789

2,579

-30.63

228

1,161

-80.36

1,273

2,618

-51.38

Haval Sub-total

7,148

49,316

-85.51

65,868

135,468

-51.38

7,190

48,561

-85.19

61,728

134,325

-54.05

VV5

110

1,037

-89.39

1,834

3,135

-41.50

75

1,085

-93.09

1,820

3,284

-44.58

VV6

238

4,049

-94.12

3,358

9,854

-65.92

233

4,061

-94.26

3,270

9,932

-67.08

WEY

VV7

103

1,013

-89.83

1,654

3,057

-45.89

92

1,027

-91.04

1,676

3,139

-46.61

P8*

--

106

-100.00

--

326

-100.00

--

111

-100.00

--

337

-100.00

WEY Sub-total

451

6,205

-92.73

6,846

16,372

-58.18

400

6,284

-93.63

6,766

16,692

-59.47

SUV Sub-total

7,599

55,521

-86.31

72,714

151,840

-52.11

7,590

54,845

-86.16

68,494

151,017

-54.64

Wingle

1,090

10,027

-89.13

8,960

21,491

-58.31

1,082

10,062

-89.25

9,180

22,062

-58.39

Great Wall

P-Series

1,037

--

--

6,588

--

--

1,014

--

--

6,642

--

--

C30

41

209

-80.38

466

356

30.90

0

228

-100.00

349

463

-24.62

R1*

252

1,837

-86.28

1,547

3,586

-56.86

324

1,956

-83.44

1,880

3,707

-49.29

ORA

iQ*

4

1,443

-99.72

9

3,479

-99.74

0

1,674

-100.00

2

3,723

-99.95

ORA Sub-total

256

3,280

-92.20

1,556

7,065

-77.98

324

3,630

-91.07

1,882

7,430

-74.67

Total

10,023

69,037

-85.48

90,284

180,752

-50.05

10,010

68,765

-85.44

86,547

180,972

-52.18

Including: Export Sales Volume

3,003

2,943

2.04

7,445

6,696

11.19

--

--

--

--

--

--

Note: Other Haval models include Haval-H1,Haval-H5 and Haval-H7;*stands for NEV.

Please note that the production and sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Group carefully when it is published.

This announcement is made by the order of the board of directors of the Company, of which the directors individually and jointly accept responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.

By order of the Board

Great Wall Motor Company Limited

Xu Hui

Company Secretary

Baoding, Hebei Province, the PRC, 10 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, members of the Board comprise:

Executive Directors: Mr. Wei Jian Jun, Ms. Wang Feng Ying and Ms. Yang Zhi Juan.

Non-executive Director: Mr. He Ping.

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Ma Li Hui, Mr. Li Wan Jun and Mr. Ng Chi Kit. * For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 08:58:06 UTC
