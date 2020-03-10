Great Wall Motor : PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR FEBRUARY 2020
長 城 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2333)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON
PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR FEBRUARY 2020
This is a voluntary announcement made by Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company").
The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the total production and sales volume of the Company for the month of February 2020 (Units) ：
Sales Volume
Production Volume
Model
YoY comparison
YoY comparison
YoY comparison
YoY comparison
Current
Same
Year-to-
Year-to-
Current
Same
Year-to-
Year-to-
period last
YoY(%)
date
date
YoY(%)
period last
YoY(%)
date
date
YoY(%)
month
month
year
Feb. 2020
Feb. 2019
year
Feb. 2020
Feb. 2019
Haval-H2
213
2,017
-89.44
2,224
7,063
-68.51
175
2,050
-91.46
1,625
7,057
-76.97
Haval-H4
121
2,040
-94.07
1,415
3,635
-61.07
63
2,116
-97.02
1,059
3,693
-71.32
Haval-H6
5,071
25,728
-80.29
31,485
70,762
-55.51
5,058
24,777
-79.59
29,414
69,492
-57.67
Haval-H9
315
594
-46.97
1,552
1,418
9.45
401
610
-34.26
1,554
1,604
-3.12
Haval
Haval-M6
187
5,024
-96.28
14,478
17,098
-15.32
159
5,019
-96.83
14,814
16,985
-12.78
Haval-F5
82
2,123
-96.14
1,712
7,191
-76.19
44
2,132
-97.94
1,744
7,245
-75.93
Haval-F7
1,020
10,665
-90.44
11,213
25,722
-56.41
1,062
10,696
-90.07
10,245
25,631
-60.03
Other Haval models
139
1,125
-87.64
1,789
2,579
-30.63
228
1,161
-80.36
1,273
2,618
-51.38
Haval Sub-total
7,148
49,316
-85.51
65,868
135,468
-51.38
7,190
48,561
-85.19
61,728
134,325
-54.05
VV5
110
1,037
-89.39
1,834
3,135
-41.50
75
1,085
-93.09
1,820
3,284
-44.58
VV6
238
4,049
-94.12
3,358
9,854
-65.92
233
4,061
-94.26
3,270
9,932
-67.08
WEY
VV7
103
1,013
-89.83
1,654
3,057
-45.89
92
1,027
-91.04
1,676
3,139
-46.61
P8*
--
106
-100.00
--
326
-100.00
--
111
-100.00
--
337
-100.00
WEY Sub-total
451
6,205
-92.73
6,846
16,372
-58.18
400
6,284
-93.63
6,766
16,692
-59.47
SUV Sub-total
7,599
55,521
-86.31
72,714
151,840
-52.11
7,590
54,845
-86.16
68,494
151,017
-54.64
Wingle
1,090
10,027
-89.13
8,960
21,491
-58.31
1,082
10,062
-89.25
9,180
22,062
-58.39
Great Wall
P-Series
1,037
--
--
6,588
--
--
1,014
--
--
6,642
--
--
C30
41
209
-80.38
466
356
30.90
0
228
-100.00
349
463
-24.62
R1*
252
1,837
-86.28
1,547
3,586
-56.86
324
1,956
-83.44
1,880
3,707
-49.29
ORA
iQ*
4
1,443
-99.72
9
3,479
-99.74
0
1,674
-100.00
2
3,723
-99.95
ORA Sub-total
256
3,280
-92.20
1,556
7,065
-77.98
324
3,630
-91.07
1,882
7,430
-74.67
Total
10,023
69,037
-85.48
90,284
180,752
-50.05
10,010
68,765
-85.44
86,547
180,972
-52.18
Including: Export Sales Volume
3,003
2,943
2.04
7,445
6,696
11.19
--
--
--
--
--
--
Note: Other Haval models include Haval-H1,Haval-H5 and Haval-H7;*stands for NEV.
Please note that the production and sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Group carefully when it is published.
This announcement is made by the order of the board of directors of the Company, of which the directors individually and jointly accept responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.
By order of the Board
Great Wall Motor Company Limited
Xu Hui
Company Secretary
Baoding, Hebei Province, the PRC, 10 March 2020
As at the date of this announcement, members of the Board comprise:
Executive Directors: Mr. Wei Jian Jun, Ms. Wang Feng Ying and Ms. Yang Zhi Juan.
Non-executive Director: Mr. He Ping.
Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Ma Li Hui, Mr. Li Wan Jun and Mr. Ng Chi Kit. * For identification purpose only
