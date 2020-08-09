Great Wall Motor : PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR JULY 2020

Log in
08/09/2020
The NEV sales volume achieved 3,251 units in July, and accumulated 13,198 units in the

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

長 城 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2333)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON

PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR JULY 2020

This is a voluntary announcement made by Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the total production and sales volume of the Company for the month of July 2020 (Units)

Sales Volume

Production Volume

Model

YoY comparison

YoY comparison

YoY comparison

YoY comparison

Current

Same

Year-to-

Year-to-

Current

Same

Year-to-

Year-to-

period last

YoY(%)

date

date

YoY(%)

period last

YoY(%)

date

date

YoY(%)

month

month

year

Jul. 2020

Jul. 2019

year

Jul. 2020

Jul. 2019

Haval

47,517

42,888

10.79

309,733

395,760

-21.74

42,952

42,710

0.57

301,140

395,112

-23.78

WEY

7,091

7,246

-2.14

33,730

54,130

-37.69

7,868

7,272

8.20

34,185

54,860

-37.69

Great Wall Pick-up

20,661

8,075

155.86

116,515

72,953

59.71

19,635

8,021

144.79

115,817

74,805

54.83

ORA

3,064

2,071

47.95

12,500

29,084

-57.02

3,155

1,799

75.38

12,748

30,209

-57.80

Others

6

77

-92.21

958

1,968

-51.32

0

54

-100.00

753

2,016

-62.65

Total

78,339

60,357

29.79

473,436

553,895

-14.53

73,610

59,856

22.98

464,643

557,002

-16.58

The export sales volume achieved 6,300 units in July, and accumulated 26,836 units in the first seven months. first seven months.

Please note that the production and sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Group carefully when it is published.

This announcement is made by the order of the board of directors of the Company, of which the directors individually and jointly accept responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.

By order of the Board

Great Wall Motor Company Limited

Xu Hui

Company Secretary

Baoding, Hebei Province, the PRC, 9 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, members of the Board comprise:

Executive Directors: Mr. Wei Jian Jun, Ms. Wang Feng Ying and Ms. Yang Zhi Juan.

Non-executive Director: Mr. He Ping.

Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Yue Ying, Mr. Li Wan Jun and Mr. Ng Chi Kit. * For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

