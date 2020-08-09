Great Wall Motor : PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR JULY 2020
08/09/2020 | 06:14am EDT
The NEV sales volume achieved3,251units in July, and accumulated13,198units in the
長 城 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2333)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON
PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR JULY 2020
This is a voluntary announcement made by Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company").
The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the total production and sales volume of the Company for the month of July 2020 (Units) ：
Sales Volume
Production Volume
Model
YoY comparison
YoY comparison
YoY comparison
YoY comparison
Current
Same
Year-to-
Year-to-
Current
Same
Year-to-
Year-to-
period last
YoY(%)
date
date
YoY(%)
period last
YoY(%)
date
date
YoY(%)
month
month
year
Jul. 2020
Jul. 2019
year
Jul. 2020
Jul. 2019
Haval
47,517
42,888
10.79
309,733
395,760
-21.74
42,952
42,710
0.57
301,140
395,112
-23.78
WEY
7,091
7,246
-2.14
33,730
54,130
-37.69
7,868
7,272
8.20
34,185
54,860
-37.69
Great Wall Pick-up
20,661
8,075
155.86
116,515
72,953
59.71
19,635
8,021
144.79
115,817
74,805
54.83
ORA
3,064
2,071
47.95
12,500
29,084
-57.02
3,155
1,799
75.38
12,748
30,209
-57.80
Others
6
77
-92.21
958
1,968
-51.32
0
54
-100.00
753
2,016
-62.65
Total
78,339
60,357
29.79
473,436
553,895
-14.53
73,610
59,856
22.98
464,643
557,002
-16.58
The export sales volume achieved 6,300 units in July, and accumulated 26,836 units in the first seven months. first seven months.
Please note that the production and sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Group carefully when it is published.
This announcement is made by the order of the board of directors of the Company, of which the directors individually and jointly accept responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.
