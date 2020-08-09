Great Wall Motor : PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR JULY 2020

The NEV sales volume achieved 3,251 units in July, and accumulated 13,198 units in the

PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR JULY 2020

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the total production and sales volume of the Company for the month of July 2020 (Units) ：

Sales Volume Production Volume Model YoY comparison YoY comparison YoY comparison YoY comparison Current Same Year-to- Year-to- Current Same Year-to- Year-to- period last YoY(%) date date YoY(%) period last YoY(%) date date YoY(%) month month year Jul. 2020 Jul. 2019 year Jul. 2020 Jul. 2019 Haval 47,517 42,888 10.79 309,733 395,760 -21.74 42,952 42,710 0.57 301,140 395,112 -23.78 WEY 7,091 7,246 -2.14 33,730 54,130 -37.69 7,868 7,272 8.20 34,185 54,860 -37.69 Great Wall Pick-up 20,661 8,075 155.86 116,515 72,953 59.71 19,635 8,021 144.79 115,817 74,805 54.83 ORA 3,064 2,071 47.95 12,500 29,084 -57.02 3,155 1,799 75.38 12,748 30,209 -57.80 Others 6 77 -92.21 958 1,968 -51.32 0 54 -100.00 753 2,016 -62.65 Total 78,339 60,357 29.79 473,436 553,895 -14.53 73,610 59,856 22.98 464,643 557,002 -16.58

The export sales volume achieved 6,300 units in July, and accumulated 26,836 units in the first seven months. first seven months.

