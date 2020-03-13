Great Wall Motor : REVISED PROXY FORM FOR THE SOLICITATION OF VOTES BY INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS FOR USE AT THE H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

長城汽 車股份有限公司

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2333)

REVISED PROXY FORM FOR THE SOLICITATION OF VOTES BY INDEPENDENT

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS FOR USE AT THE H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Number of shares to which this Proxy Form relates(Note 1) I/We(Note 2) of , being the registered holder(s) of H shares(Note 3)

in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby confirm as the appointor that I/we have, prior to signing this revised proxy form for the solicitation of votes by independent non-executive directors (the "Independent Non-executiveDirector's Proxy Form"), read carefully the full texts of the Announcement on the Public Solicitation of Votes by the Independent Non-executive Directors (the "Announcement") of the Company dated 13 March 2020, Revised Notice of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting") of the Company (or any adjournment thereof) to be held on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 at the Company's Conference Room, No. 2266 Chaoyang Road South, Baoding, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China and other relevant documents, and have been sufficiently informed about details relating to the current solicitation of votes. I/we have the right to, at any time prior to on-site registration at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting, revoke my/our appointment of the soliciting party as proxy under the Independent Non-executive Director's Proxy Form or to amend the contents of the Independent Non-executive Director's Proxy Form in accordance with procedures specified in the Announcement.

Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as that defined in the announcement of the Company dated 30 January 2020 in relation to Proposed Adoption of the Restricted A Share and A Share Option Incentive Scheme and the announcement on the revised Restricted A Share and A Share Option Incentive Scheme dated 13 March 2020.

As the appointor, I/we hereby appoint Mr. Ma Li Hui, an independent non-executive Director, to act as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting") of the Company to be held at the Company's Conference Room, No. 2266 Chaoyang Road South, Baoding, Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), at 3:00 p.m. (or as soon as the EGM of the Company shall have been concluded or adjourned) on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 or at any adjournment thereof and to vote at such meeting or at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolutions as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Resolutions

Special Resolutions For(Note 4) Against(Note 4) Abstain(Note 4)

To consider and approve the 2020 Restricted Share and Share Option Incentive Scheme (the first revised draft) of Great Wall Motor Company Limited and its summary (the details of which set out in the circular which was published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.gwm.com.cn) on 28 February 2020 and the supplementary circular which shall be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.gwm.com.cn) no later than 27 March 2020); To consider and approve the Appraisal Measures for Implementation of the 2020 Restricted Share and Share Option Incentive Scheme (Revised) of Great Wall Motor Company Limited in the circular (the details of which set out in the circular which was published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.gwm.com.cn) on 28 February 2020 and the supplementary circular which shall be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.gwm.com.cn) no later than 27 March 2020); To consider and approve the proposal of Great Wall Motor Company Limited to authorize the Board and its authorized persons to deal with matters regarding the 2020 Restricted Share and Share Option Incentive Scheme in their full discretion (the details of which set out in the circular which was published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.gwm.com.cn) on 28 February 2020).

Date: 2020 Signature(s)(Note 5):

