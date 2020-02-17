Log in
Timeline: General Motors streamlines its international operations

02/17/2020 | 11:41pm EST

General Motors Co is retreating from more markets outside the United States and China, saying on Sunday that it will wind down its Australian and New Zealand operations, while selling a plant in Thailand.

Here's a timeline of its restructuring moves since 2010.

February 2020

* Announces that it would wind down sales, design and engineering operations in Australia and New Zealand and retire the Holden brand by 2021.

* Signs a deal to sell its Thailand manufacturing plant to China's Great Wall Motor Co Ltd.

* Announces that Chevrolet will cease domestic sales in Thailand by end of 2020.

January 2020

* Announces a deal to sell its Talegaon plant in India to Great Wall Motor, which follows sale of GM Technical Centre India to Tata Consultancy Services in September, completing withdrawal from India.

October 2019

* Announces withdrawal of Chevrolet from Indonesia's domestic market by the end of March 2020.

End 2018

* Ceases manufacturing in Vietnam with sale of operations to Vinfast.

* Appoints Vinfast as Chevrolet distributor in Vietnam and licenses small car to the Vietnamese group to product and sell under Vinfast brand.

2017

* Sells South and East African operations to Japan's Isuzu Motors and ends sales in India.

* Sells Opel/Vauxhall and GM Financial's European operations to PSA Group.

2015

* Largely exits Russia market; announces it will cease production of GM-branded cars in Indonesia.

2013

* Announces Chevrolet's exit in Europe by 2015, and ceasing manufacturing and engineering in Australia by 2017.

2012

* Closes its Bochum, Germany assembly plant and sells its Strasbourg, France transmission operations.

2010

* Closes its Antwerp, Belgium assembly.

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.50% 34.76 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 8.66% 8.66 End-of-day quote.-9.94%
ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED 0.31% 1141.5 End-of-day quote.-10.99%
PEUGEOT 0.98% 19.56 Real-time Quote.-8.17%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 0.87% 2203.25 End-of-day quote.1.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.27% 63.6386 Delayed Quote.2.45%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 97 060 M
EBIT 2019 5 102 M
Net income 2019 4 347 M
Debt 2019 5 957 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 68 717 M
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-9.94%9 151
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.66%195 255
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.28%92 918
DAIMLER AG-12.77%49 954
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.03%49 672
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.68%46 973
