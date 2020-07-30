Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Great-West Lifeco Inc.    GWO   CA39138C1068

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

(GWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian insurers set for double-digit quarterly profit drop amid COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 09:25am EDT

Canadian life insurers are set to see double-digit earnings decreases in the second quarter as the pandemic-induced economic slowdown has ushered in decade-low interest rates and weighed on sales.

Analysts predict declines in underlying earnings per share of between 10% and 14% from a year earlier for the four major life insurers -- Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco and IA Financial.

"Insurance companies keep a very large reserve of cash, and when interest rates are as low as they are... it obviously hurts them," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at Allan Small Financial Group with HollisWealth.

The year-on-year declines are set to be the most since the first quarter of 2012, according to analysts.

On Thursday, IA Financial reported a 6% drop in core earnings from a year earlier to C$1.57 a share, handily beating analysts' estimates of C$1.38.

Great-West, Manulife and Sun Life are set to report earnings on Aug. 4, 5 and 6 respectively.

IA Financial shares are down 37% this year. Manulife and Great-West have lost nearly 30%, and Sun Life 10.6%, versus the benchmark Toronto stock index's 4.6% decline.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan wrote in a note that the industry is buffeted by lower interest rates, higher credit losses from corporate downgrades and the energy sector, resulting in a 14% year-on-year profit drop, despite strong wealth management performance.

Despite the headwinds, second-quarter profits are likely to be an improvement on the prior three months, of about 1%, Barclays analyst John Aiken said, helped by improved equity markets. Canaccord also expects a 1% profit increase from the prior quarter, and CIBC Capital Markets a 4.6% gain.

Canadian insurers could follow some of their U.S. counterparts, including Aflac Inc and Principal Financial in beating estimates, said Brian Madden, portfolio manager at Goodreid Investment Counsel, which holds Manulife shares.

But wealth management strength is "not likely to be enough to offset weak sales in the group insurance and group retirement segments," said Madden, who expects earnings declines in the high-single-digits from a year ago. "When you're having bankruptcies and layoffs, and you're not adding a lot of employees, you're not buying a lot of new... plans."

By Nichola Saminather
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFLAC INCORPORATED 0.58% 36.5 Delayed Quote.-31.00%
BARCLAYS PLC -5.07% 99.75 Delayed Quote.-41.54%
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. 4.89% 7.72 Delayed Quote.59.50%
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. 1.09% 24.16 Delayed Quote.-27.36%
IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC End-of-day quote.
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.27% 18.58 Delayed Quote.-29.70%
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.02% 43.875 Delayed Quote.-20.23%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. 0.80% 52.94 Delayed Quote.-10.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
09:25aCanadian insurers set for double-digit quarterly profit drop amid COVID-19
RE
09:15aGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. : half-yearly earnings release
06:00aREFILE-PREVIEW-Canadian insurers set for double-digit drop in quarterly profi..
RE
07/22GREAT WEST LIFECO : to release second quarter 2020 financial results
PU
07/15GREAT WEST LIFECO : completes issuance of $250 million of Debentures due July 8,..
AQ
07/13GREAT WEST LIFECO : announces issuance of $250 million of additional Debentures
AQ
07/08GREAT WEST LIFECO : completes Debenture offering
AQ
07/06GREAT WEST LIFECO : announces Debenture offering
AQ
07/01GREAT WEST LIFECO : DBRS Morningstar Comments on Great-West Lifeco's Announcemen..
AQ
06/29GREAT WEST LIFECO : Correction to Empower Retirement Article
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 990 M 35 026 M 35 026 M
Net income 2020 2 252 M 1 678 M 1 678 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 7,25%
Capitalization 22 413 M 16 774 M 16 706 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Duration : Period :
Great-West Lifeco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 25,79 CAD
Last Close Price 24,16 CAD
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Anthony Mahon Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Macoun Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert Jeffrey Orr Chairman
Garry MacNicholas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip Armstrong Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.-27.36%16 594
AXA-28.85%50 176
PRUDENTIAL PLC-19.39%39 381
METLIFE, INC.-24.11%35 106
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-29.70%26 897
AFLAC INCORPORATED-31.00%26 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group