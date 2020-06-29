Log in
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

(GWO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/29 01:18:12 pm
23.16 CAD   -0.52%
12:58pEmpower Retirement to Buy Personal Capital
DJ
08:29aGREAT WEST LIFECO : Subsidiary to Buy Personal Capital
DJ
08:13aGREAT WEST LIFECO : West subsidiary buying Personal Capital in deal worth at least US$825M
AQ
Empower Retirement to Buy Personal Capital

06/29/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Empower Retirement said it is buying the personal-wealth management company Personal Capital Corp. for as much as $1 billion, in a move to expand Empower's financial-planning tools to individuals.

Empower, the second-largest retirement-plan recordkeeper in the U.S., said Monday it would pay $825 million to acquire Personal Capital. The deal also includes up to $175 million over two years, subject to achieving certain milestones. The Denver-based company is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco's sister company IGM Financial Inc. owns a 24.8% stake in Personal Capital, having invested $144.8 million in the startup since 2016. On Monday, IGM said it expects proceeds of $176.6 million from the deal with an additional $24.6 million expected from the earn out. IGM had valued its stake at $145.3 million, it said. Great-West Lifeco and IGM are both majority-owned by a unit of Power Corp. of Canada.

Empower said it aims to grow in retail advice and wealth management through the transaction. The company expects the acquisition to help it increase defined-contribution sales, managed accounts usage rates, participant engagement and the adoption of more services.

Empower said as of June 28 it had $656 billion in assets under management, while Personal Capital had $12.5 billion. Empower provides retirement plan services to more than 40,000 organizations, while Personal Capital has more than 2.5 million users accessing its free financial tools.

Personal Capital's gross revenue and assets under management grew about 60% from 2015 to 2019, Empower said.

Empower expects one-time integration expenses of $57 million over 17 months, as well as transaction expenses of $28 million. The company expects the deal to close in the second half of 2020.

Empower expects Personal Capital to add to its profits starting in 2023, following investments in customer-acquisition strategy in 2021 and 2022.

Empower and Great-West Lifeco executives said on an investor call that Personal Capital was able to weather the market volatility caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, with client retention rates equal to what they were prior to the health crisis.

"The Covid-19 crisis has been a bit of a test case for consumers' willingness" to engage with financial advisers digitally amid physical-distancing measures, said Paul Mahon, president and chief executive of Great-West Lifeco.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. -0.30% 23.22 Delayed Quote.-30.01%
IGM FINANCIAL INC. 1.54% 31.74 Delayed Quote.-14.62%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA -1.03% 23.34 Delayed Quote.-28.16%
Financials
Sales 2020 46 990 M 34 275 M 34 275 M
Net income 2020 2 205 M 1 608 M 1 608 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 7,52%
Capitalization 21 596 M 15 769 M 15 752 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Duration : Period :
Great-West Lifeco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 25,68 CAD
Last Close Price 23,28 CAD
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Anthony Mahon Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Macoun Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert Jeffrey Orr Chairman
Garry MacNicholas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip Armstrong Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.-30.01%15 756
AXA-26.22%49 557
PRUDENTIAL PLC-17.91%38 099
METLIFE, INC.-31.19%31 829
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-32.28%25 258
AFLAC INCORPORATED-34.44%24 883
Categories
Free services
