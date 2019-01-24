Great Western Bancorp, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) today
announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend to its
stockholders.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share will be paid on
February 22, 2019, to all stockholders of record as of the close of
business on February 8, 2019. Future dividends will be subject to Board
approval.
About Great Western Bancorp, Inc.
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Great Western
Bank, a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based
business and agribusiness banking. Great Western Bank offers small and
mid-sized businesses a focused suite of financial products and a range
of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several
channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile
banking applications and customer care centers. The bank services its
customers through more than 170 branches in nine states: Arizona,
Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and
South Dakota. To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The materials posted may contain forward-looking statements, including
guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties, which will be
identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend,"
"estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward" and other
expressions that indicate future events and trends and may be followed
by or reference cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause
actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
information. These factors are outlined in our most recent earnings
press release and in more detail in our most current 10-Q and 10-K
filings. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update
any of the forward-looking statements that are made from time to time to
reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.
