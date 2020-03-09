Great Western Mining : Investor Presentation

GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC
('Great Western' or the 'Company')
COMPANY PRESENTATION
Great Western (AIM - GWMO, Euronext Growth - 8GW) advises that it has added a new company presentation to its website which outlines its programme and strategy for the remainder of 2020. This can be found at www.greatwesternmining.com.
For further information:
Brian Hall, Chairman +44 207 933 8795 (via Walbrook PR)
Max Williams, Finance Director +44 207 933 8795 (via Walbrook PR)
John Frain - Davy (NOMAD, +353 1 679 6363
Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker)
Jon Belliss - Novum Securities (Joint Broker) +44 207 399 9400
Philip Adler - ETX Capital (Joint Broker) +44 207 392 1494
Nick Rome - Walbrook PR +44 207 933 8795