Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Great Western Mining Corp PLC    GWMO   IE00B1FR8863

GREAT WESTERN MINING CORP PLC

(GWMO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/06 11:35:16 am
0.1075 GBp   -10.42%
03:08aGREAT WESTERN MINING : Investor Presentation
PU
02/20GREAT WESTERN MINING : Placing of New Ordinary Shares
PU
01/13GREAT WESTERN MINING : Rh group soil sampling results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Western Mining : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:08am EDT
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
Investor Presentation
Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3422F
Great Western Mining Corp. plc
09 March 2020

GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC

('Great Western' or the 'Company')

COMPANY PRESENTATION

Great Western (AIM - GWMO, Euronext Growth - 8GW) advises that it has added a new company presentation to its website which outlines its programme and strategy for the remainder of 2020. This can be found at www.greatwesternmining.com.

For further information:

Brian Hall, Chairman +44 207 933 8795 (via Walbrook PR)

Max Williams, Finance Director +44 207 933 8795 (via Walbrook PR)

John Frain - Davy (NOMAD, +353 1 679 6363

Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker)

Jon Belliss - Novum Securities (Joint Broker) +44 207 399 9400

Philip Adler - ETX Capital (Joint Broker) +44 207 392 1494

Nick Rome - Walbrook PR +44 207 933 8795


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAUNVNRRVUORAR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Investor Presentation - RNS

Disclaimer

Great Western Mining Corporation plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GREAT WESTERN MINING CORP
03:08aGREAT WESTERN MINING : Investor Presentation
PU
02/20GREAT WESTERN MINING : Placing of New Ordinary Shares
PU
01/13GREAT WESTERN MINING : Rh group soil sampling results
AQ
01/07GREAT WESTERN MINING CORP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019GREAT WESTERN MINING CORP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019GREAT WESTERN MINING : Operational Update
AQ
2019GREAT WESTERN MINING CORP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019GREAT WESTERN MINING CORP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares a..
CO
2019GREAT WESTERN MINING CORP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC : - Placing, Board Changes and Strategy Upd..
AQ
More news
Chart GREAT WESTERN MINING CORP PLC
Duration : Period :
Great Western Mining Corp PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT WESTERN MINING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Arthur Hall Executive Chairman
William Cooper Chief Operating Officer
Robert O'Connell Operations Director & Executive Director
Max V. Williams Finance Director & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT WESTERN MINING CORP PLC-14.00%2
BHP GROUP-17.29%99 544
RIO TINTO PLC-22.16%78 061
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-22.63%26 828
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.59%18 520
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC8.62%7 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group