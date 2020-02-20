Log in
Great Western Mining Corp PLC    GWMO   IE00B1FR8863

GREAT WESTERN MINING CORP PLC

(GWMO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/19 11:35:17 am
0.155 GBp   +67.57%
02:09aGREAT WESTERN MINING : Placing of New Ordinary Shares
PU
01/13GREAT WESTERN MINING : Rh group soil sampling results
AQ
01/07GREAT WESTERN MINING CORP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
Great Western Mining : Placing of New Ordinary Shares

02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Placing of New Ordinary Shares
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5313D
Great Western Mining Corp. plc
20 February 2020

GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC

('Great Western', 'GWM' or the 'Company')

Placing of new Ordinary Shares

SHARE PLACING

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM - GWMO; Euronext Growth - 8GW) announces that it has today raised £320,000 before expenses through the issue of 290,909,091 new Ordinary Shares (the 'Placing') at a price of 0.11 pence each.

The proceeds will be used to accelerate exploitation of gold prospects already sampled over the Mineral Jackpot group of mines, including bulk-sampling and heap leaching of numerous spoil heaps at Mineral Jackpot and in the Huntoon Valley for early recovery of gold and silver.


The company will take the next steps to define a potential mine development at the Rock House prospect through a geophysical survey and drilling.


The funding will also allow the company to pursue and complete an acquisition of an already-defined new gold opportunity elsewhere in Nevada subject to agreement.

SETTLEMENT AND DEALING

Application will be made to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ('AIM') and Euronext Growth for a total of 290,909,091 Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading. Dealings on AIM and Euronext Growth are expected to commence on or around 12th March 2020 ('Admission').

Chairman Brian Hall commented:'At the beginning of this year we were pleased to announce the successful results of our soil sampling programme for precious metals potential over both our Mineral Jackpot group of historic gold mines and the Rock House ('RH') prospect where mineralisation has been identified by satellite imagery. During the current year we will progress work on both these prospects. In addition, we are actively looking to grow our acreage portfolio beyond our existing leases in Mineral County. The Placing funds will greatly assist our activity level and we look forward to providing updates in due course.'

For further information:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC


Brian Hall, Chairman

+44 207 933 8780 (via Walbrook PR)

Max Williams, Finance Director

+44 207 933 8780 (via Walbrook PR)



Davy (NOMAD, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker)

John Frain

+353 1 679 6363



Novum Securities (Joint Broker)

Jon Belliss

+44 207 399 9400



ETX Capital (Joint Broker)

Philip Adler

+44 207 392 1494



Walbrook PR (PR advisers)

Nick Rome/Nicholas Johnson

+44 207 933 8783


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Placing of New Ordinary Shares - RNS

Disclaimer

Great Western Mining Corporation plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:08 UTC
