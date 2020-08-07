Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited    1189   BMG4153P1041

GREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC GROWTH HOLDING

(1189)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth : CHANGE OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 10:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC GROWTH HOLDING LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1189)

CHANGE OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

The board of directors (the "Board") of GREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC GROWTH HOLDING LIMITED (the "Company") announced that, on 4 August 2020, the Company was received Corporate Substantial Shareholder Notices (the "Notices") filed by Master Glory Group Limited ("Master Glory"), Master Glory Group (B.V.I.) Limited ("MGG BVI"), Master Glory Investment Group Limited ("MGIG"), Leaptop Investments Limited ("Leaptop") and Asia Will Limited ("AWL"), pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), notifying that they ceased to have a notifiable interest in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") on 1 June 2020. As at the date of the Notices, AWL was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leaptop which was in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGIG. MGIG was a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGG BVI which was in turn wholly-owned by Master Glory, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the issued shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

As shown in the Notices, 147,663,250 Shares (representing approximately 18.71% of the issued share capital of the Company) held by AWL through a securities brokerage company was disposed of by the securities brokerage company on 1 June 2020 and the proceeds were applied to settle certain outstanding balances owing from AWL to the securities brokerage company pursuant to a margin client agreement entered into between the parties (the "Disposal"). After the Disposal, Master Glory, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, was interested in 842,750 Shares (representing approximately 0.1% of the issued share capital of the Company) and ceased to be a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company.

1

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Lai Tsz Wah, the managing director and an executive director of the Company, is interested in 147,663,250 Shares (representing approximately 18.71% of the issued share capital of the Company), and is the largest shareholder and a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

By order of the Board

GREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC

GROWTH HOLDING LIMITED

Lai Tsz Wah

Managing Director

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lai Tsz Wah (Managing Director)

Mr. Kwok Ka Lap, Alva

Mr. Dong Bo, Frederic

Mr. Poon Kwok Hing, Albert

Mr. Wong Kui Shing, Danny

Mr. Sin Chi Fai

2

Disclaimer

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 14:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC G
10:19aGREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC GROWTH : Change of substantial shareholder
PU
08:22aGREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC GROWTH : Resignation of chairman and executive director
PU
2017ROSEDALE HOTEL : Interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2017 - 29.08.1..
PU
2017ROSEDALE HOTEL : Date of board meeting - 17.08.17
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 215 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net income 2019 -95,4 M -12,3 M -12,3 M
Net cash 2019 1 773 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,40x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 174 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -6,36x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,17x
Nbr of Employees 586
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart GREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC GROWTH HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tsz Wah Lai Managing Director & Executive Director
Allan Yap Chairman
Ka Lap Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Hing Poon Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Fai Sin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC GROWTH HOLDING LIMITED-24.14%22
WHITBREAD PLC-43.48%6 204
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-14.33%5 005
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-16.45%4 756
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-23.91%4 452
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-29.12%2 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group