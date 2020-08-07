Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth : CHANGE OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC GROWTH HOLDING LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1189)

CHANGE OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

The board of directors (the "Board") of GREATER BAY AREA DYNAMIC GROWTH HOLDING LIMITED (the "Company") announced that, on 4 August 2020, the Company was received Corporate Substantial Shareholder Notices (the "Notices") filed by Master Glory Group Limited ("Master Glory"), Master Glory Group (B.V.I.) Limited ("MGG BVI"), Master Glory Investment Group Limited ("MGIG"), Leaptop Investments Limited ("Leaptop") and Asia Will Limited ("AWL"), pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), notifying that they ceased to have a notifiable interest in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") on 1 June 2020. As at the date of the Notices, AWL was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leaptop which was in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGIG. MGIG was a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGG BVI which was in turn wholly-owned by Master Glory, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and the issued shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

As shown in the Notices, 147,663,250 Shares (representing approximately 18.71% of the issued share capital of the Company) held by AWL through a securities brokerage company was disposed of by the securities brokerage company on 1 June 2020 and the proceeds were applied to settle certain outstanding balances owing from AWL to the securities brokerage company pursuant to a margin client agreement entered into between the parties (the "Disposal"). After the Disposal, Master Glory, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, was interested in 842,750 Shares (representing approximately 0.1% of the issued share capital of the Company) and ceased to be a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company.