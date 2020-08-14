Greater Bay Area Investments : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAMES AND STOCK SHORT NAMES, AND CONSEQUENTIAL AMENDMENTS TO THE BYE-LAWS 0 08/14/2020 | 12:18am EDT Send by mail :

GBA HOLDINGS LIMITED GBA 集團有限公司 (Formerly known as "Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited 大灣區投資控股集團有限公司") (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00261) CHANGE OF COMPANY NAMES AND STOCK SHORT NAMES, AND CONSEQUENTIAL AMENDMENTS TO THE BYE-LAWS CHANGE OF COMPANY NAMES The Board is pleased to announce that the English name of the Company has been changed from "Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited" to "GBA Holdings Limited" and the secondary name of the Company has been changed from "大灣區投資控股集團有限公司" to "GBA 集團有限公司", both with effect from 13 July 2020. CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES The stock short names for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "GBA INV HLDGS" to "GBA HOLDINGS" in English and from "大灣區投資控股" to "GBA 集團" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 August 2020. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain as "00261". CONSEQUENTIAL AMENDMENTS TO THE BYE-LAWS The Board is also pleased to announce that the Amendments to the Bye-laws, which reflect the Change of Company Name, have become effective upon the Change of Company Name becoming effective. － 1 － References are made to (i) the announcement of Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited 大灣區投資控股集團有限公司 (now known as "GBA Holdings Limited GBA 集團有限公 司") (the "Company") dated 2 April 2020; (ii) the circular of the Company dated 29 April 2020 (the "Circular"); and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 26 June 2020 on the poll results of the annual general meeting of the Company held on 26 June 2020, in relation to, among other things, the proposed change of English name of the Company from "Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited" to "GBA Holdings Limited" and the secondary name of the Company from "大灣 區投資控股集團有限公司" to "GBA 集團有限公司" (the "Change of Company Name") and the consequential amendments to the Bye-laws of the Company (the "Bye-laws") to reflect the Change of Company Name (the "Amendments"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated. CHANGE OF COMPANY NAMES The Board is pleased to announce that the English name of the Company has been changed from "Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited" to "GBA Holdings Limited" and the secondary name of the Company has been changed from "大灣區投資控股集團有限公司" to "GBA 集團有限公司", both with effect from 13 July 2020. The special resolution regarding the Change of Company Name was duly passed by the Shareholders at the AGM held on 26 June 2020. The Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name and The Certificate of Secondary Name of the Company were issued by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda to the Company on 21 July 2020 and the Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong to the Company on 10 August 2020. EFFECT ON CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The Change of Company Name does not affect any rights of the existing holders of securities of the Company. All the existing certificates of securities in issue bearing the former names of the Company will continue to be evidence of title to such securities and the existing certificates of securities will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration, and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing certificates of securities for new certificates bearing the New Company Name. From 17 August 2020, new certificates of securities of the Company will be issued in the New Company Name. CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES The stock short names of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "GBA INV HLDGS" to "GBA HOLDINGS" in English and from "大灣區投資控股" to "GBA 集團" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 August 2020. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain as "00261". COMPANY'S WEBSITE Following the Change of Company Name becoming effective, the Company's website address will remain at "www.gbaholdings.com". All announcements, notices or other documents to be submitted by the Company for publication on the Stock Exchange's website will continue to be published on this website of the Company. － 2 － CONSEQUENTIAL AMENDMENTS TO THE BYE-LAWS The Board is also pleased to announce that the Amendments to the Bye-laws, which reflect the Change of Company Name by replacing all references to the existing name of the Company with "GBA Holdings Limited (GBA 集團有限公司)" in the Bye-laws, have become effective upon the Change of Company Name becoming effective. The special resolution regarding the Amendments was duly passed by the Shareholders at the AGM held on 26 June 2020. By Order of the Board of GBA HOLDINGS LIMITED Mak Shiu Tong, Clement Chairman Hong Kong, 14 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Mak Shiu Tong, Clement, Ms. Cheng Yuk Ching, Flora and Mr. Tam Ngai Hung, Terry; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chow Siu Ngor, Mr. Lau Ho Kit, Ivan and Mr. Tam King Ching, Kenny. － 3 － Attachments Original document

