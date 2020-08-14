MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited 261 BMG4153U1036 GREATER BAY AREA INVESTMENTS GROUP HOLDI (261) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/13 0.01 HKD 0.00% 12:28a GREATER BAY AREA INVESTMENTS : Memorandum of association and bye-laws PU 12:18a GREATER BAY AREA INVESTMENTS : Change of company names and stock short names, and consequential amendments to the bye-laws PU 07/24 GREATER BAY AREA INVESTMENTS : (1) voluntary announcement - termination of the product trading business; (2) continuing connected transactions - termination of the component manufacturing agreement and the child product supply agreement; and (3) discloseable transaction - acquisition of 19.8% equity in.. PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Greater Bay Area Investments : MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION AND BYE-LAWS 0 08/14/2020 | 12:28am EDT Send by mail :

MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION AND BYE-LAWS OF GBA HOLDINGS LIMITED GBA 集團有限公司 (Change of company name from CCT Tech International Limited on 8 July 2013) (further change of company name from CCT Land Holdings Limited on 28 February 2019) (further change of company name from Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited on 13 July 2020) (Stock Code: 00261) Incorporated the 22nd day of July, 2002. IMPORTANT This is a consolidated version of the memorandum of association and bye-laws (the "Constitutional Documents") of GBA Holdings Limited (the "Company") not formally adopted by the shareholders of the Company at a general meeting. In case of discrepancies or inconsistencies, the English text of the Constitutional Documents shall prevail over the Chinese text. 13 July 2020 In case of discrepancies or inconsistencies, the English text of the Constitutional Documents shall prevail over the Chinese text. 13 July 2020 FORM NO. 3a Registration No. 32435 [COPY] BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION ON CHANGE OF NAME I HEREBY CERTIFY that in accordance with section 10 of the Companies Act 1981 Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited by resolution and with the approval of the Registrar of Companies has changed its name and was registered as GBA Holdings Limited on the 13th day of July 2020. (Seal) Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 21st day of July 2020 (Sd.) Maria Boodram for Registrar of Companies FORM NO. 6B Registration No. 32435 [COPY] BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF SECONDARY NAME I hereby in accordance with section 10A of the Companies Act 1981 issue this Certificate of Secondary Name and do certify that on the 13th day of July 2020 GBA Holdings Limited was registered with the secondary name GBA 集團有限公司 by me in the Register maintained by me under the provisions of section 14 of the Companies Act 1981. (Seal) Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 21st day of July 2020 (Sd.) Maria Boodram for Registrar of Companies FORM NO. 3a Registration No. 32435 [COPY] BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION ON CHANGE OF NAME I HEREBY CERTIFY that in accordance with section 10 of the Companies Act 1981 CCT Land Holdings Limited by resolution and with the approval of the Registrar of Companies has changed its name and was registered as Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited on the 28th day of February 2019. (Seal) Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 12th day of March 2019 (Sd.) Maria Boodram Acting Registrar of Companies FORM NO. 6B Registration No. 32435 [COPY] BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF SECONDARY NAME I hereby in accordance with section 10A of the Companies Act 1981 issue the Certificate of Secondary Name and do certify that on the 28th day of February 2019 Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited was registered with the secondary name 大灣區投資控股集團有限公司 by me in the Register maintained by me under the provisions of section 14 of the Companies Act 1981. (Seal) Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 12th day of March 2019 (Sd.) Maria Boodram Acting Registrar of Companies FORM NO. 7a Registration No. 32435 [COPY] BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT OF MEMORANDUM OF INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL THIS IS TO CERTIFY that a Memorandum of Increase of Share Capital of CCT Land Holdings Limited was delivered to the Registrar of Companies on the 7th day of December 2015 in accordance with section 45(3) of the Companies Act 1981 ("the Act"). (Seal) Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 30th day of December 2015 (Sd.) Lindsay Gaugain for Registrar of Companies Capital prior to increase: Amount of increase: Present Capital: HK$ 1,200,000,000.00 HK$ 1,800,000,000.00 HK$ 3,000,000,000.00 FORM NO. 3a Registration No. 32435 [COPY] BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION ON CHANGE OF NAME I HEREBY CERTIFY that in accordance with section 10 of the Companies Act 1981 CCT TECH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED by resolution and with the approval of the Registrar of Companies has changed its name and was registered as CCT Land Holdings Limited on the 8th day of July 2013. (Seal) Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 10th day of July 2013 (Sd.) for Registrar of Companies FORM NO. 6B Registration No. 32435 [COPY] BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF SECONDARY NAME I hereby in accordance with section 10A of the Companies Act 1981 issue this Certificate of Secondary Name and do certify that on the 8th day of July 2013 CCT Land Holdings Limited was registered with the secondary name 中 建 置 地 集 團 有 限 公 司 by me in the Register maintained by me under the provisions of section 14 of the Companies Act 1981. (Seal) Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 10th day of July 2013 (Sd.) for Registrar of Companies FORM NO. 7a Registration No. 32435 [COPY] BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT OF MEMORANDUM OF INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL THIS IS TO CERTIFY that a Memorandum of Increase of Share Capital of CCT TECH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED was delivered to the Registrar of Companies on the 9th day of July, 2003 in accordance with section 45(3) of the Companies Act 1981 ("the Act"). (Seal) Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 11th day of July, 2003 (Sd.) for Registrar of Companies Capital prior to increase: HK$ 300,000,000.00 Amount of increase: HK$ 900,000,000.00 Present Capital: HK$1,200,000,000.00 FORM NO. 7a Registration No. 32435 [COPY] BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT OF MEMORANDUM OF INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL THIS IS TO CERTIFY that a Memorandum of Increase of Share Capital of CCT TECH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED was delivered to the Registrar of Companies on the 8th day of November, 2002 in accordance with section 45(3) of the Companies Act 1981 ("the Act"). (Seal) Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 13th day of November, 2002 (Sd.) for Registrar of Companies Capital prior to increase: HK$ 100,000.00 Amount of increase: HK$299,900,000.00 Present Capital: HK$300,000,000.00 FORM NO. 6 Registration No. 32435 [COPY] BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION I hereby in accordance with section 14 of the Companies Act 1981 issue this Certificate of Incorporation and do certify that on the 22nd July, 2002 CCT TECH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED was registered by me in the Register maintained by me under the provisions of the said section and that the status of the said company is that of an exempted company. (Seal) Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 23rd day of July, 2002 (Sd.) Acting Registrar of Companies FORM No. 2 BERMUDA THE COMPANIES ACT 1981 MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES Section 7(1) and (2) MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF CCT TECH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") The liability of the members of the Company is limited to the amount (if any) for the time being unpaid on the shares respectively held by them. We, the undersigned, namely, Name and Address Bermudian Status Nationality Number of Shares (Yes or No) Subscribed Bal Bhullar Cedar House, 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda No India 1 Ruby L. Rawlins Cedar House, 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda Yes British 1 Donna S. Outerbridge Cedar House, 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda Yes British 1 Angela R.B. Browne Cedar House, 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda Yes British 1 do hereby respectively agree to take such number of shares of the Company as may be allotted to us respectively by the provisional directors of the Company, not exceeding the number of shares for which we have respectively subscribed, and to satisfy such calls as may be made by the directors, provisional directors or promoters of the Company in respect of the shares allotted to us respectively. The Company is to be an Exempted Company as defined by the Companies Act 1981. The Company, with the consent of the Minister of Finance, has power to hold land situate in Bermuda not exceeding ___ in all, including the following parcels:-

Not Applicable. The authorised share capital of the Company is HK$100,000.00 divided into 10,000,000 shares of HK$0.01 each. The minimum subscribed share capital of the Company is $100,000.00 in Hong Kong currency. The objects for which the Company is formed and incorporated are:- See Attached. The Company has the powers set out in The Schedule annexed hereto. 6. To carry on business as a holding company and to acquire and hold shares, stocks, debenture stock, bonds, mortgages, obligations and securities of any kind issued or guaranteed by any company, corporation or undertaking of whatever nature and wherever constituted or carrying on business, and shares, stock, debentures, debenture stock, bonds, obligations and other securities issued or guaranteed by any government, sovereign ruler, commissioners, trust, local authority or other public body, whether in Bermuda or elsewhere, and to vary, transpose, dispose of or otherwise deal with from time to time as may be considered expedient any of the Company's investments for the time being; To acquire any such shares and other securities as are mentioned in the preceding paragraph by subscription, syndicate participation, tender, purchase, exchange or otherwise and to subscribe for the same, either conditionally or otherwise, and to guarantee the subscription thereof and to exercise and enforce all rights and powers conferred by or incident to the ownership thereof; To co-ordinate the administration, policies, management, supervision, control, research, planning, trading and any and all other activities of any company or companies now or hereafter incorporated or acquired which may be or may become a company, wherever incorporated, which is or becomes a holding company or a subsidiary of, or affiliated with, the Company within the meanings respectively assigned to those terms in The Companies Act 1981 or, with the prior written approval of the Minister of Finance, any company or companies now or hereafter incorporated or acquired with which the Company may be or may become associated; As set forth in paragraphs (b) to (n) and (p) to (u) inclusive of the Second Schedule to The Companies Act 1981. Signed by each subscriber in the presence of at least one witness attesting the signature thereof:- (Sd. Bal Bhullar) (Sd. Ruby L. Rawlins) (Sd. Donna S. Outerbridge) (Sd. Angela R.B. Browne) (Subscribers) (Sd. Dionne Hackett) (Sd. Dionne Hackett) (Sd. Dionne Hackett) (Sd. Dionne Hackett) (Witnesses) Subscribed this 18th day of July 2002 STAMP DUTY (To be affixed) Not Applicable The Schedule (referred to in Clause 7 of the Memorandum of Association) to borrow and raise money in any currency or currencies and to secure or discharge any debt or obligation in any manner and in particular (without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing) by mortgages of or charges upon all or any part of the undertaking, property and assets (present and future) and uncalled capital of the company or by the creation and issue of securities; to enter into any guarantee, contract of indemnity or suretyship and in particular (without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing) to guarantee, support or secure, with or without consideration, whether by personal obligation or by mortgaging or charging all or any part of the undertaking, property and assets (present and future) and uncalled capital of the company or by both such methods or in any other manner, the performance of any obligations or commitments of, and the repayment or payment of the principal amounts of and any premiums, interest, dividends and other moneys payable on or in respect of any securities or liabilities of, any person, including (without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing) any company which is for the time being a subsidiary or a holding company of the company or another subsidiary of a holding company of the company or otherwise associated with the company; to accept, draw, make, create, issue, execute, discount, endorse, negotiate and deal in bills of exchange, promissory notes, and other instruments and securities, whether negotiable or otherwise; to sell, exchange, mortgage, charge, let on rent, share of profit, royalty or otherwise, grant licences, easements, options, servitudes and other rights over, and in any other manner deal with or dispose of, all or any part of the undertaking, property and assets (present and future) of the company for any consideration and in particular (without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing) for any securities; to issue and allot securities of the company for cash or in payment or part payment for any real or personal property purchased or otherwise acquired by the company or any services rendered to the company or as security for any obligation or amount (even if less than the nominal amount of such securities) or for any other purpose; to grant pensions, annuities, or other allowances, including allowances on death, to any directors, officers or employees or former directors, officers or employees of the company or any company which at any time is or was a subsidiary or a holding company or another subsidiary of a holding company of the company or otherwise associated with the company or of any predecessor in business of any of them, and to the relations, connections or dependants of any such persons, and to other persons whose service or services have directly or indirectly been of benefit to the company or whom the company considers have any moral claim on the company or to their relations connections or dependants, and to establish or support any associations, institutions, clubs, schools, building and housing schemes, funds and trusts, and to make payment towards insurance or other arrangements likely to benefit any such persons or otherwise advance the interests of the company or of its members or for any national, charitable, benevolent, educational, social, public, general or useful object; subject to the provisions of Section 42 of the Companies Act 1981, to issue preference shares which at the option of the holders thereof are to be liable to be redeemed; to purchase its own shares in accordance with the provisions of Section 42A of the Companies Act 1981. THE COMPANIES ACT 1981 FIRST SCHEDULE (section 11(1)) A company limited by shares, or other company having a share capital, may exercise all or any of the following powers subject to any provision of law or its memorandum - [repealed by 1992:51] to acquire or undertake the whole or any part of the business, property and liabilities of any person carrying on any business that the company is authorised to carry on; to apply for, register, purchase, lease, acquire, hold, use, control, licence, sell, assign or dispose of patents, patent rights, copyrights, trade marks, formulae, licences, inventions, processes, distinctive marks and similar rights; to enter into partnership or into any arrangement for sharing of profits, union of interests, co-operation, joint venture, reciprocal concession or otherwise with any person carrying on or engaged in or about to carry on or engage in any business or transaction that the company is authorised to carry on or engage in or any business or transaction capable of being conducted so as to benefit the company; to take or otherwise acquire and hold securities in any other body corporate having objects altogether or in part similar to those of the company or carrying on any business capable of being conducted so as to benefit the company; subject to section 96 to lend money to any employee or to any person having dealings with the company or with whom the company proposes to have dealings or to any other body corporate any of whose shares are held by the company; to apply for, secure or acquire by grant, legislative enactment, assignment, transfer, purchase or otherwise and to exercise, carry out and enjoy any charter, licence, power, authority, franchise, concession, right or privilege, that any government or authority or any body corporate or other public body may be empowered to grant, and to pay for, aid in and contribute toward carrying it into effect and to assume any liabilities or obligations incidental thereto; to establish and support or aid in the establishment and support of associations, institutions, funds or trusts for the benefit of employees or former employees of the company or its predecessors, or the dependants or connections of such employees or former employees, and grant pensions and allowances, and make payments towards insurance or for any object similar to those set forth in this paragraph, and to subscribe or guarantee money for charitable, benevolent, educational or religious objects or for any exhibition or for any public, general or useful objects; to promote any company for the purpose of acquiring or taking over any of the property and liabilities of the company or for any other purpose that may benefit the company; to purchase, lease, take in exchange, hire or otherwise acquire any personal property and any rights or privileges that the company considers necessary or convenient for the purposes of its business; to construct, maintain, alter, renovate and demolish any buildings or works necessary or convenient for its objects; to take land in Bermuda by way of lease or letting agreement for a term not exceeding fifty years, being land bona fide required for the purposes of the business of the company and with the consent of the Minister granted in his discretion to take land in Bermuda by way of lease or letting agreement for a term not exceeding twenty-one years in order to provide accommodation or recreational facilities for its officers and employees and when no longer necessary for any of the above purposes to terminate or transfer the lease or letting agreement; except to the extent, if any, as may be otherwise expressly provided in its incorporating Act or memorandum and subject to this Act every company shall have power to invest the moneys of the Company by way of mortgage of real or personal property of every description in Bermuda or elsewhere and to sell, exchange, vary, or dispose of such mortgage as the company shall from time to time determine; to construct, improve, maintain, work, manage, carry out or control any roads, ways, tramways, branches or sidings, bridges, reservoirs, watercourses, wharves, factories, warehouses, electric works, shops, stores and other works and conveniences that may advance the interests of the company and contribute to, subsidise or otherwise assist or take part in the construction, improvement, maintenance, working, management, carrying out or control thereof; to raise and assist in raising money for, and aid by way of bonus, loan, promise, endorsement, guarantee or otherwise, any person and guarantee the performance or fulfilment of any contracts or obligations of any person, and in particular guarantee the payment of the principal of and interest on the debt obligations of any such person; to borrow or raise or secure the payment of money in such manner as the company may think fit; to draw, make, accept, endorse, discount, execute and issue bills of exchange, promissory notes, bills of lading, warrants and other negotiable or transferable instruments; when properly authorised to do so, to sell, lease, exchange or otherwise dispose of the undertaking of the company or any part thereof as an entirety or substantially as an entirety for such consideration as the company thinks fit; to sell, improve, manage, develop, exchange, lease, dispose of, turn to account or otherwise deal with the property of the company in the ordinary course of its business; to adopt such means of making known the products of the company as may seem expedient, and in particular by advertising, by purchase and exhibition of works of art or interest, by publication of books and periodicals and by granting prizes and rewards and making donations; to cause the company to be registered and recognised in any foreign jurisdiction, and designate persons therein according to the laws of that foreign jurisdiction or to represent the company and to accept service for and on behalf of the company of any process or suit; to allot and issue fully-paid shares of the company in payment or part payment of any property purchased or otherwise acquired by the company or for any past services performed for the company; to distribute among the members of the company in cash, kind, specie or otherwise as may be resolved, by way of dividend, bonus or in any other manner considered advisable, any property of the company, but not so as to decrease the capital of the company unless the distribution is made for the purpose of enabling the company to be dissolved or the distribution, apart from this paragraph, would be otherwise lawful; to establish agencies and branches; to take or hold mortgages, hypothecs, liens and charges to secure payment of the purchase price, or of any unpaid balance of the purchase price, of any part of the property of the company of whatsoever kind sold by the company, or for any money due to the company from purchasers and others and to sell or otherwise dispose of any such mortgage, hypothec, lien or charge; to pay all costs and expenses of or incidental to the incorporation and organization of the company; to invest and deal with the moneys of the company not immediately required for the objects of the company in such manner as may be determined; to do any of the things authorised by this Schedule and all things authorised by its memorandum as principals, agents, contractors, trustees or otherwise, and either alone or in conjunction with others; to do all such other things as are incidental or conducive to the attainment of the objects and the exercise of the powers of the company. Every company may exercise its powers beyond the boundaries of Bermuda to the extent to which the laws in force where the powers are sought to be exercised permit. THE COMPANIES ACT SECOND SCHEDULE (section 11(2)) Subject to Section 4A, a company may by reference include in its memorandum any of the following objects, that is to say the business of - insurance and re-insurance of all kinds; packaging of goods of all kinds; buying, selling and dealing in goods of all kinds; designing and manufacturing of goods of all kinds; mining and quarrying and exploration for metals, minerals, fossil fuels and precious stones of all kinds and their preparation for sale or use; exploring for, the drilling for, the moving, transporting and refining petroleum and hydro carbon products including oil and oil products; scientific research including the improvement, discovery and development of processes, inventions, patents and designs and the construction, maintenance and operation of laboratories and research centres; land, sea and air undertakings including the land, ship and air carriage of passengers, mails and goods of all kinds; ships and aircraft owners, managers, operators, agents, builders and repairers; acquiring, owning, selling, chartering, repairing or dealing in ships and aircraft; travel agents, freight contractors and forwarding agents; dock owners, wharfingers, warehousemen; ship chandlers and dealing in rope, canvas oil and ship stores of all kinds; all forms of engineering; developing, operating, advising or acting as technical consultants to any other enterprise or business; farmers, livestock breeders and keepers, graziers, butchers, tanners and processors of and dealers in all kinds of live and dead stock, wool, hides, tallow, grain, vegetables and other produce; acquiring by purchase or otherwise and holding as an investment inventions, patents, trade marks, trade names, trade secrets, designs and the like; buying, selling, hiring, letting and dealing in conveyances of any sort; and employing, providing, hiring out and acting as agent for artists, actors, entertainers of all sorts, authors, composers, producers, directors, engineers and experts or specialists of any kind; to acquire by purchase or otherwise and hold, sell, dispose of and deal in real property situated outside Bermuda and in personal property of all kinds wheresoever situated; to enter into any guarantee, contract of indemnity or suretyship and to assure, support or secure with or without consideration or benefit the performance of any obligations of any person or persons and to guarantee the fidelity of individuals filling or about to fill situations of trust or confidence; to be and carry on business of a mutual fund within the meaning of section 156A.

Provided that none of these objects shall enable the company to carry on restricted business activity as set out in the Ninth Schedule except with the consent of the Minister. NEW BYE-LAWS OF GBA HOLDINGS LIMITED GBA 集團有限公司 (Change of company name from CCT Tech International Limited on 8 July 2013; from CCT Land Holdings Limited on 28 February 2019; and further change of company name from Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited on 13 July 2020) (as adopted by a Resolution passed on 17 September 2002, and amended by Special Resolutions passed on 27 May 2004, 23 May 2007, 24 May 2012, 22 May 2013, 12 June 2019 and 26 June 2020) TABLE OF CONTENTS PRELIMINARY……………………………………………………………………...... 1 SHARES, WARRANTS AND MODIFICATION OF RIGHTS……………....….... 6 SHARES AND INCREASE OF CAPITAL…………………………………………. 7 REGISTER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SHARE CERTIFICATES……………. 10 LIEN…………………………………………………………………………..……….. 12 CALLS ON SHARES………………………………………………………..……….. 13 TRANSFER OF SHARES…………………………………………………..………... 15 TRANSMISSION OF SHARES……………………………………………………... 18 FORFEITURE OF SHARES……………………………………………………….... 19 ALTERATION OF CAPITAL……………………………………………………..… 21 GENERAL MEETINGS…………………………………………………………...…. 23 PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS…………………………………..…. 25 VOTES OF SHAREHOLDERS…………………………………………………...…. 28 REGISTERED OFFICE…………………………………………………………..…. 32 BOARD OF DIRECTORS……………………………………………………………. 32 APPOINTMENT AND RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS………………………… 40 BORROWING POWERS…………………………………………………………….. 42 MANAGING DIRECTORS, ETC. ……………….………………………..……….... 43 MANAGEMENT……………………………………………………………………… 44 MANAGERS…………………………………………………………………………… 44 CHAIRMAN AND OTHER OFFICERS……………………………………………. 45 PROCEEDINGS OF THE DIRECTORS……………………………………………. 45 －i－ MINUTES………………………………………………………………………………. 47 SECRETARY…………………………………………………………………………... 48 GENERAL MANAGEMENT AND USE OF THE SEAL…………………………... 49 AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS……………………………………………. 51 CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES…………………………………………………. 52 DIVIDENDS, CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS AND RESERVES……………………... 53 DISTRIBUTION OF REALISED CAPITAL PROFITS……………………………. 61 ANNUAL RETURNS…………………………………………………………………... 61 ACCOUNTS……………………………………………………………………………. 61 AUDITORS……………………………………………………………………………... 62 NOTICES……………………………………………………………………………….. 64 INFORMATION……………………………………………………………………….. 66 WINDING UP…………………………………………………………………………... 66 INDEMNITY…………………………………………………………………………… 67 UNTRACEABLE SHAREHOLDERS………………………………………………... 67 DESTRUCTION OF DOCUMENTS…………………………………………………. 68 RESIDENT REPRESENTATIVE…………………………………………………….. 70 MAINTENANCE OF RECORDS…………………………………………………….. 70 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT RESERVE………………………………………………… 70 RECORD DATES……………………………………………………………………… 73 STOCK………………………………………………………………………………….. 73 －ii－ NEW BYE-LAWS (As adopted by a Resolution passed on 17 September 2002, and amended by Special Resolutions passed on 27 May 2004, 23 May 2007, 24 May 2012, 22 May 2013, 12 June 2019 and 26 June 2020) OF GBA HOLDINGS LIMITED GBA 集團有限公司 PRELIMINARY 1. (A) The marginal notes to these Bye-Laws shall not be deemed to be Marginal part of these Bye-Laws and shall not affect their interpretation Notes and, in the interpretation of these Bye-Laws, unless there be something in the subject or context inconsistent therewith: Amended by a special resolution passed on 27 May 2004 "appointed newspaper" shall have the meaning as defined in the Definitions Companies Act; associate( s)" in relation to any Director, shall have the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; "Auditors" shall mean the persons for the time being performing the duties of that office; "Bermuda" shall mean the Islands of Bermuda; "the Board" shall mean the board of directors of the Company as constituted from time to time or (as the context may require) the majority of Directors present and voting at a meeting of the Directors at which a quorum is present; "these Bye-Laws"or "these presents" shall mean these Bye-Laws in their present form and all supplementary, amended or in their present substituted Bye-Laws for the time being in force; "call" shall include any instalment of a call; "capital" shall mean the share capital from time to time of the Company; "the Chairman" shall mean the Chairman presiding at any meeting of shareholders or of the Board; － 1 － Amended by a special resolution passed on 27 May 2004 Amended by special resolution passed on

26 June 2020 Amended by a special resolution passed on 27 May 2004 "Clearing House" shall mean a recognised clearing house as referred to in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and any amendments thereto for the time being in force or a clearing house or authorised shares depository recognised by the laws of the jurisdiction in which the shares of the Company are listed or quoted on a stock exchange in such jurisdiction; "the Companies Act" shall mean the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda as may from time to time be amended; ''the Company'' or ''this Company'' shall mean GBA Holdings Limited (GBA 集團有限公司), whose company name was changed from CCT TECH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED to CCT Land H old in gs Li mite d ( 中建置地集團有限公司) on 8 July 2013; from CCT Land Holdings Limited (中建置地集團 有限公司) to Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited (大灣區投資控股集團有限公司) on 28 February 2019; and further changed from Greater Bay Area Investments Group Holdings Limited (大灣區投資控股集團有限公司) to GBA Holdings Limited (GBA 集團有限公司); "corporate representative" means any person appointed to act in that capacity pursuant to Bye-laws 87(A) or 87(B); "debenture" and "debenture holder" shall respectively include "debenture stock" and "debenture stockholder"; "Director" means a director of the Company; "dividend" shall include scrip dividends, distributions in specie or in kind, capital distributions and capitalisation issues, if not inconsistent with the subject or context; "Head Office" shall mean such office of the Company as the Directors may from time to time determine to be the principal office of the Company; "HK$" shall mean Hong Kong dollars or other lawful currency of Hong Kong; "holding company" and "subsidiary" shall have the meanings ascribed to them by the Companies Act; "Listing Rules" shall mean the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time to time); "month" shall mean a calendar month; － 2 － "Newspapers", in relation to the publication in newspapers of any notice, shall mean in English in one leading English language daily newspaper and in Chinese in one leading Chinese language daily newspaper published and circulating generally in the Relevant Territory and specified for this purpose by the stock exchange in the Relevant Territory; "paid up" in relation to a share, shall mean paid up or credited as paid up; "the Principal Register" shall mean the register of shareholders of the Company maintained in Bermuda; "the register" shall mean the Principal Register and any branch register to be kept pursuant to the provisions of the Statutes; "Registered Office" shall mean the registered office of the Company for the time being; "Registration Office" shall mean in respect of any class of share capital, such place or places in the Relevant Territory or elsewhere where the Directors from time to time determine to keep a branch register of shareholders in respect of that class of share capital and where (except in cases where the Directors otherwise agree) transfers or other documents of title for such class of share capital are to be lodged for registration and are to be registered; "Relevant Territory" shall mean Hong Kong or such other territory as the Directors may from time to time decide if the issued ordinary share capital of the Company is listed on a stock exchange in such territory; "Seal" shall mean any one or more common seals from time to time of the Company for use in Bermuda or in any place outside Bermuda; "Secretary" shall mean the person or corporation for the time being performing the duties of that office; "Securities Seal" shall mean a seal for use for sealing certificates for shares or other securities issued by the Company which is a facsimile of the Seal of the Company with the addition on its face of the words "Securities Seal"; "share" shall mean share in the capital of the Company; － 3 － Amended by a special resolution passed on 22 May 2013 "shareholder" shall mean the duly registered holder from time to time of the shares in the capital of the Company; "Statutes" shall mean the Companies Act and every other act (as amended from time to time) for the time being in force of the Legislature of Bermuda applying to or affecting the Company, the Memorandum of Association and/or these presents; "Transfer Office" shall mean the place where the Principal Register is situate for the time being; and "writing" or "printing" shall, unless the contrary intention appears, be construed as including printing, lithography, photography and other modes of representing words or figures in a visible form, and including where the representation takes the form of electronic display, provided that both the mode of service of the relevant document or notice and the shareholder's election comply with all applicable Statutes, rules and regulations. In these Bye-Laws, unless there be something in the subject or context General inconsistent herewith:

words denoting the singular shall include the plural and words denoting the plural shall include the singular;

words importing any gender shall include every gender and words importing persons shall include partnerships, firms, companies and corporations;

subject as aforesaid, any words or expressions defined in the Companies Act (except any statutory modification thereof not in force when these Bye- Laws become binding on the Company) shall, if not inconsistent with the subject and/or context, bear the same meaning in these Bye-Laws, save that "company" shall where the context permits include any company incorporated in Bermuda or elsewhere; and

references to any statute or statutory provision shall be construed as relating to any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force. 4 － A resolution shall be a Special Resolution when it has been passed by a majority of not less than three-fourths of the votes cast by such shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or, by duly authorised corporate representative or, where proxies are allowed, by proxy at a general meeting of which not less than 21 days' notice, specifying (without prejudice to the power contained in these presents to amend the same) the intention to propose the resolution as a Special Resolution, has been duly given. Provided that, if it is so agreed by a majority in number of the shareholders having a right to attend and vote at any such meeting, being a majority together holding not less than 95 per cent. in nominal value of the shares giving that right, a resolution may be proposed and passed as a Special Resolution at a meeting of which less than 21 days' notice has been given. A resolution shall be an Ordinary Resolution when it has been passed by a simple majority of the votes cast by such shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or by duly authorised corporate representative or, where proxies are allowed, by proxy at a general meeting held in accordance with these presents and of which not less than 14 days' notice has been duly given. Provided that, if it is so agreed by a majority in number of the shareholders having a right to attend and vote at any such meeting, being a majority together holding not less than 95 per cent. in nominal value of the shares giving that right, a resolution may be proposed and passed as an Ordinary Resolution at a meeting of which less than 14 days' notice has been given. A Special Resolution shall be effective for any purpose for which an Ordinary Resolution is expressed to be required under any provision of these Bye-Laws or the Statutes. 2. Without prejudice to any other requirements of the Statutes, a Special Resolution shall be required to alter the Memorandum of Association, to approve any amendment of these presents or to change the name of the Company. － 5 － Special Resolution Ordinary Resolution Special Resolution effective as Ordinary Resolution When Special Resolution is required SHARES, WARRANTS AND MODIFICATION OF RIGHTS 3. Without prejudice to any special rights or restrictions for the time being attaching to any shares or any class of shares, any share may be issued upon such terms and conditions and with such preferred, deferred or other special rights, or such restrictions, whether in regard to dividend, voting, return of capital or otherwise, as the Company may from time to time by Ordinary Resolution determine (or, in the absence of any such determination or so far as the same may not make specific provision, as the Board may determine) and any preference share may, subject to the Companies Act and with the sanction of a Special Resolution, be issued on the terms that it is liable to be redeemed upon the happening of a specified event or upon a given date and either at the option of the Company or, if so authorised by the Memorandum of Association of the Company, at the option of the holder. Issue of shares 4. The Board may, subject to the approval by the shareholders in Warrants general meeting, issue warrants to subscribe for any class of shares or securities of the Company on such terms as the Board may from time to time determine. Where warrants are issued to bearer, no certificate thereof shall be issued to replace one that has been lost unless the Board is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the original certificate thereof has been destroyed and the Company has received an indemnity in such form as the Board shall think fit with regard to the issue of any such replacement certificate. 5. (A) For the purposes of Section 47 of the Companies Act, if at any time the capital is divided into different classes of shares, all or any of the special rights attached to any class (unless otherwise provided for by the terms of issue of the shares of that class) may, subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, be varied or abrogated either with the consent in writing of the holders of not less than three-fourths in nominal value of the issued shares of that class or with the sanction of a Special Resolution passed at a separate general meeting of the holders of the shares of that class. To every such separate general meeting the provisions of these Bye-Laws relating to general meetings shall mutatis mutandis apply, but so that the necessary quorum shall be not less than two persons holding or representing by proxy one-third in nominal value of the issued shares of that class, and that any holder of shares of the class present in person or by proxy or by a duly authorised corporate representative may demand a poll. How rights of shares may be modified － 6 － The provisions of this Bye-Law shall apply to the variation or abrogation of the special rights attached to the shares of any class as if each group of shares of the class differently treated formed a separate class the rights whereof are to be varied or abrogated. The special rights conferred upon the holders of any shares or class of shares shall not, unless otherwise expressly provided in the rights attaching to or the terms of issue of such shares, be deemed to be altered by the creation or issue of further shares ranking pari passu therewith. 6. (A) Amended by a special resolution passed on 12 June 2019 SHARES AND INCREASE OF CAPITAL The authorised share capital of the Company is HK$3,000,000,000 divided into 300,000,000,000 shares of HK$0.01 each. Subject to the Statutes, the power contained in the Memorandum of Association for the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire its shares shall be exercisable by the Board upon such terms and subject to such conditions as it thinks fit. Subject, where applicable, to the rules of any relevant stock exchange, the Company may in accordance with an employees' share scheme approved by the shareholders in general meeting provide money on such terms as the Board thinks fit for the acquisition of fully or partly paid shares in the Company or its holding company. For the purposes of this Bye-Law, an employees' share scheme is a scheme for encouraging or facilitating the holding of shares or debentures in the Company by or for the benefit of bona fide employees or former employees (including, notwithstanding Section 96 of the Companies Act, any such bona fide employee or former employee who is or was also a director) of the Company, a subsidiary of the Company or holding company or a subsidiary of the Company's holding company, or the wives, husbands, widows, widowers or children or step- children under the age of twenty-one of such employees or former employees. － 7 － Company to purchase its own shares Company to finance acquisition of own shares Subject, where applicable, to the rules of any relevant stock exchange, the Company, a subsidiary of the Company or holding company or a subsidiary of the Company's holding company may make loans to persons (including, notwithstanding Section 96 of the Companies Act, any such bona fide employee or former employee who is or was also a director) employed in good faith by the Company with a view to enabling those persons to acquire fully or partly paid shares in the Company or its holding company to be held by them by way of beneficial ownership. The conditions subject to which money and loans are provided under paragraphs (C) and (D) of this Bye-Law may include a provision to the effect that when an employee ceases to be employed by the Company, the shares acquired with such financial assistance shall or may be sold to the Company on such terms as the Board thinks fit. The Company in general meeting may from time to time, whether or not all the shares for the time being authorised shall have been issued and whether or not all the shares for the time being issued shall have been fully paid up, by Ordinary Resolution increase its share capital by the creation of new shares, such new capital to be of such amount and to be divided into shares of such class or classes and of such amounts in Hong Kong dollars or United States dollars or such other currency as the shareholders may think fit and as the resolution may prescribe. Any new shares shall be issued upon such terms and conditions and with such rights, privileges or restrictions annexed thereto as the general meeting resolving upon the creation thereof shall direct, and if no direction be given, subject to the provisions of the Statutes and of these Bye-Laws, as the Board shall determine; and in particular such shares may be issued with a preferential or qualified right to dividends and in the distribution of assets of the Company and with a special right or without any right of voting. The Company may by Ordinary Resolution, before the issue of any new shares, determine that the same, or any of them, shall be offered in the first instance, and either at par or at a premium, to all the existing holders of any class of shares in proportion as nearly as may be to the number of shares of such class held by them respectively, or make any other provisions as to the issue and allotment of such shares, but in default of any such determination or so far as the same shall not extend, such shares may be dealt with as if they formed part of the capital of the Company existing prior to the issue of the same. 8 － Power to increase capital On what conditions new shares may be issued When to be offered to existing shareholders Except so far as otherwise provided by the conditions of issue or by these Bye-Laws, any capital raised by the creation of new shares shall be treated as if it formed part of the original capital of the Company and such shares shall be subject to the provisions contained in these Bye-Laws with reference to the payment of calls and instalments, transfer and transmission, forfeiture, lien, cancellation, surrender, voting and otherwise. All unissued shares shall be at the disposal of the Board and it may offer, allot (with or without conferring a right of renunciation), grant options over or otherwise dispose of them to such persons, at such times, for such consideration and generally on such terms as it in its absolute discretion thinks fit, but so that no shares shall be issued at a discount. The Directors shall, as regards any offer or allotment of shares, comply with the provisions of the Companies Act, if and so far as such provisions may be applicable thereto. Neither the Company nor the Board shall be obliged, when making or granting any allotment of, offer of, option over or disposal of shares, to make, or make available, any such offer, option or shares to shareholders or others with registered addresses in any particular territory or territories being a territory or territories where, in the absence of a registration statement or other special formalities, this would or might, in the opinion of the Board, be unlawful or impracticable. Shareholders affected as a result of the foregoing sentence shall not be, or be deemed to be, a separate class of shareholders for any purpose whatsoever. The Company may at any time pay a commission to any person for subscribing or agreeing to subscribe (whether absolutely or conditionally) for any shares in the Company or procuring or agreeing to procure subscriptions (whether absolute or conditional) for any shares in the Company, but so that the conditions and requirements of the Companies Act shall be observed and complied with, and in each case the commission shall not exceed ten per cent. of the price at which the shares are issued. Except as otherwise expressly provided by these Bye-Laws or as required by law or as ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction, no person shall be recognised by the Company as holding any share upon any trust and, except as aforesaid, the Company shall not be bound by or be compelled in any way to recognise (even when having notice thereof) any equitable, contingent, future or partial interest in any share or any interest in any fractional part of a share or any other right or claim to or in respect of any shares except an absolute right to the entirety thereof of the registered holder. 9 － New shares to form part of original capital Shares at the disposal of the Board Company may pay commission Company not to recognise trusts in respect of shares REGISTER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SHARE CERTIFICATES 14. (A) The Board shall cause to be kept a register of the shareholders and there shall be entered therein the particulars required under the Companies Act. Share register Subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, if the Board considers it necessary or appropriate, the Company may establish and maintain a local or branch register at such location outside Bermuda as the Board thinks fit and, while the issued share capital of the Company is, with the consent of the Board, listed on any stock exchange in the Relevant Territory, the Company shall keep a branch register in the Relevant Territory. Local or branch register 15. Every person whose name is entered as a shareholder in the register shall be entitled without payment to receive within two months after allotment or lodgment of a transfer (or within such other period as the conditions of issue shall provide or, such shorter period as such stock exchange may from time to time prescribe) one certificate for all his shares, or, if he shall so request, in a case where the allotment or transfer is of a number of shares in excess of the number for the time being forming a stock exchange board lot for the purposes of the stock exchange on which the shares are listed, upon payment, in the case of a transfer, of such sum (not exceeding in the case of any share capital listed on a stock exchange in the Relevant Territory, HK$2.50 or such greater sum as such stock exchange may from time to time permit, and in the case of any other shares, such sum in such currency as the Board may from time to time determine to be reasonable in the territory in which the relevant register is situate, or otherwise such other sum as the Company may by Ordinary Resolution determine) for every certificate after the first as the Board may from time to time determine, such number of certificates for shares in stock exchange board lots or multiples thereof as he shall request and one for the balance (if any) of the shares in question, provided that in respect of a share or shares held jointly by several persons the Company shall not be bound to issue a certificate or certificates to each such person, and the issue and delivery of a certificate or certificates to one of the joint holders shall be sufficient delivery to all such holders. Share certificates 16. Every certificate for shares, warrants or debentures or representing any other form of securities of the Company shall be issued under the Seal of the Company, which for this purpose may be a Securities Seal. Share certificates to be sealed － 10 － Every share certificate hereafter issued shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which it is issued and the amount paid thereon and may otherwise be in such form as the Board may from time to time prescribe. A share certificate shall relate to only one class of shares. (A) The Company shall not be bound to register more than four persons as joint holders of any share. If any share shall stand in the names of two or more persons, the person first named in the register shall be deemed the sole holder thereof as regards service of notice and, subject to the provisions of these Bye-Laws, all or any other matter connected with the Company, except the transfer of the shares. If a share certificate is defaced, lost or destroyed, it may be replaced on payment of such fee, if any, (not exceeding, in the case of any share capital listed on a stock exchange in the Relevant Territory, HK$2.50 or such greater sum as such stock exchange may from time to time permit, and, in the case of any other capital, such sum in such currency as the Board may from time to time determine to be reasonable in the territory in which the relevant register is situate, or otherwise such sum as the Company may by Ordinary Resolution determine) as the Board shall from time to time determine and on such terms and conditions, if any, as to publication of notices, evidence and indemnity as the Board thinks fit and in the case of wearing out or defacement, after delivery up of the old certificate. In the case of destruction or loss, the person to whom such replacement certificate is given shall also bear and pay to the Company any exceptional costs and the reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incidental to the investigation by the Company of the evidence of such destruction or loss and of such indemnity. － 11 － Share certificate to specify number and class of shares Joint holders Replacement of share certificates LIEN The Company shall have a first and paramount lien and charge on every share (not being a fully paid up share) for all moneys, whether presently payable or not, called or payable at a fixed time in respect of such share. The Company shall also have a first and paramount lien and charge on all shares (other than fully paid up shares) standing registered in the name of a shareholder, whether singly or jointly with any other person or persons, for all the debts and liabilities of such shareholders or his estate to the Company and whether the same shall have been incurred before or after notice to the Company of any equitable or other interest of any person other than such shareholder, and whether the period for the payment or discharge of the same shall have actually arrived or not, and notwithstanding that the same are joint debts or liabilities of such shareholder or his estate and any other person, whether a shareholder of the Company or not. The Company's lien (if any) on a share shall extend to all dividends and bonuses declared in respect thereof. The Board may at any time either generally or in any particular case waive any lien that has arisen, or declare any share to be exempt wholly or partially from the provisions of this Bye-Law. The Company may sell, in such manner as the Board thinks fit, any shares on which the Company has a lien, but no sale shall be made unless some sum in respect of which the lien exists is presently payable or the liability or engagement in respect of which such lien exists is liable to be presently fulfilled or discharged, nor until the expiration of fourteen days after a notice in writing, stating and demanding payment of the sum presently payable or specifying the liability or engagement and demanding fulfilment or discharge thereof and giving notice of intention to sell in default, shall have been given to the registered holder for the time being of the shares or the person entitled to the shares by reason of such holder's death, bankruptcy or winding-up. － 12 － Company's lien Sale of shares subject to lien 22. The net proceeds of such sale after the payment of the costs of Application of such sale shall be applied in or towards payment or satisfaction of proceeds of sale the debt or liability or engagement in respect whereof the lien exists, so far as the same is presently payable, and any residue shall (subject to a like lien for debts or liabilities not presently payable as existed upon the shares prior to the sale) be paid to the person entitled to the shares at the time of the sale. For the purpose of giving effect to any such sale, the Board may authorise some person to transfer the shares sold to the purchaser thereof and may enter the purchaser's name in the register as holder of the shares, and the purchaser shall not be bound to see to the application of the purchase money, nor shall his title to the shares be affected by any irregularity or invalidity in the proceedings in relating to the sale. Amended by a special resolution passed on 12 June 2019 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. CALLS ON SHARES The Board may from time to time make such calls as it may think fit upon the shareholders in respect of any moneys unpaid on the shares held by them respectively (whether on account of the nominal value of shares or by way of premium) and not by the conditions of issue or allotment thereof made payable at a fixed time. A call may be made payable either in one sum or by instalments. Fourteen days' notice at least of any call shall be given specifying the time and place of payment and to whom such call shall be paid. A copy of the notice referred to in Bye-Law 24 shall be sent to shareholders in the manner in which notices may be sent to shareholders by the Company as herein provided. In addition to the giving of notice in accordance with Bye-Law 25, notice of the person appointed to receive payment of every call and of the times and places appointed for payment may be given to the shareholders by notice in any manner permitted by and in accordance with the Listing Rules. Every shareholder upon whom a call is made shall pay the amount of every call so made on him to the person and at the time or times and place or places as the Board shall appoint. A call shall be deemed to have been made at the time when the resolution of the Board authorising such call was passed. － 13 － Calls/ instalments Notice of call Copy of notice to be sent to shareholders Notice of call may be given Time and place for payment of call When call deemed to have been made The joint holders of a share shall be severally as well as jointly liable for the payment of all calls and instalments due in respect of such share or other moneys due in respect thereof. The Board may from time to time at its discretion extend the time fixed for any call, and may extend such time as regards all or any of the shareholders whom due to residence outside the Relevant Territory or other cause the Board may deem entitled to any such extension but no shareholder shall be entitled to any such extension except as a matter of grace and favour. If the sum payable in respect of any call or instalments is not paid on or before the day appointed for payment thereof, the person or persons from whom the sum is due shall pay interest on the same at such rate not exceeding twenty per cent. per annum as the Board shall fix from the day appointed for the payment thereof to the time of the actual payment, but the Board may waive payment of such interest wholly or in part. No shareholder shall be entitled to receive any dividend or bonus or to be present and vote (save as proxy for another shareholder) at any general meeting, either personally, or (save as proxy for another shareholder) by proxy or by a duly authorised corporate representative, or be reckoned in a quorum, or to exercise any other privilege as a shareholder until all calls or instalments due from him to the Company, whether alone or jointly with any other person, together with interest and expenses (if any) shall have been paid. On the trial or hearing of any action or other proceedings for the recovery of any money due for any call, it shall be sufficient to prove that the name of the shareholder sued is entered in the register as the holder, or one of the holders, of the shares in respect of which such debt accrued; that the resolution of the Board making the call has been duly recorded in the minute book of the Board; and that notice of such call was duly given to the shareholder sued, in pursuance of these Bye-Laws; and it shall not be necessary to prove the appointment of the Board who made such call, nor any other matters whatsoever, but the proof of the matters aforesaid shall be conclusive evidence of the debt. － 14 － Liability of joint holders Board may extend time fixed for call Interest on unpaid calls Suspension of privileges while call unpaid Evidence in action for call Any sum which by the terms of allotment of a share is made payable upon allotment or at any fixed date, whether on account of the nominal value of the share and/or by way of premium, shall for all purposes of these Bye-Laws be deemed to be a call duly made, notified, and payable on the date fixed for payment, and in case of non-payment all the relevant provisions of these Bye- Laws as to payment of interest and expenses, forfeiture and the like, shall apply as if such sums had become payable by virtue of a call duly made and notified. The Board may on the issue of shares differentiate between the allottees or holders as to the amount of calls to be paid and the time of payment. The Board may, if it thinks fit, receive from any shareholder willing to advance the same, and either in money or money's worth, all or any part of the money uncalled and unpaid or instalments payable upon any shares held by him, and in respect of all or any of the moneys so advanced the Company may pay interest at such rate (if any) not exceeding twenty per cent. per annum as the Board may decide but a payment in advance of a call shall not entitle the shareholder to receive any dividend or to exercise any other rights or privileges as a shareholder in respect of the share or the due portion of the shares upon which payment has been advanced by such shareholder before it is called up. The Board may at any time repay the amount so advanced upon giving to such shareholder not less than one month's notice in writing of their intention in that behalf, unless before the expiration of such notice the amount so advanced shall have been called up on the shares in respect of which it was advanced. TRANSFER OF SHARES Subject to the Companies Act, all transfers of shares may be effected by transfer in writing in the usual or common form or in such other form as the Board may accept and may be under hand or by means of mechanically imprinted signatures or such other manner as the Board may from time to time approve. The instrument of transfer of any share shall be executed by or on behalf of the transferor and by or on behalf of the transferee provided that the Board may dispense with the execution of the instrument of transfer by the transferee in any case in which it thinks fit, in its absolute discretion, to do so. The transferor shall be deemed to remain the holder of the share until the name of the transferee is entered in the register in respect thereof. Nothing in these Bye-Laws shall preclude the Board from recognising a renunciation of the allotment or provisional allotment of any share by the allottee in favour of some other person. 15 － Sums payable on allotment deemed a call Shares may be issued subject to different conditions as to calls, etc. Payment of calls in advance Form of transfer Execution of transfer (A) The Board may, in its absolute discretion, at any time and from time to time transfer any share upon the Principal Register to any branch register or any share on any branch register to the Principal Register or any other branch register. Unless the Board otherwise agrees (which agreement may be on such terms and subject to such conditions as the Board in its absolute discretion may from time to time stipulate, and which agreement it shall, without giving any reason therefor, be entitled in its absolute discretion to give or withhold) no shares on the Principal Register shall be transferred to any branch register nor shall shares on any branch register be transferred to the Principal Register or any other branch register and all transfers and other documents of title shall be lodged for registration, and registered, in the case of any shares on a branch register, at the relevant Registration Office, and, in the case of any shares on the Principal Register, at the Transfer Office. Unless the Board otherwise agrees, all transfers and other documents of title shall be lodged for registration with, and registered at, the relevant Registration Office. Notwithstanding anything contained in this Bye-Law, the Company shall as soon as practicable and on a regular basis record in the Principal Register all transfers of shares effected on any branch register and shall at all times maintain the Principal Register in all respects in accordance with the Companies Act. The Board may, in its absolute discretion, and without assigning any reason, refuse to register a transfer of any share (not being a fully paid up share) to a person of whom it does not approve or any share issued under any share option scheme for employees upon which a restriction on transfer imposed thereby still subsists, and it may also refuse to register a transfer of any share (whether fully paid up or not) to more than four joint holders or a transfer of any shares (not being a fully paid up share) on which the Company has a lien. The Board may also decline to recognise any instrument of transfer unless:- － 16 － Shares registered on principal register, branch register, etc. Board may refuse to register a transfer Requirements as to transfer such sum, if any, (not exceeding, in the case of any share capital listed on a stock exchange in the Relevant Territory, HK$2.50 or such greater sum as such stock exchange may from time to time permit, and, in the case of any other capital, such sum in such currency as the Board may from time to time determine to be reasonable in the territory in which the relevant register is situate, or otherwise such sum as the Company may by Ordinary Resolution determine) as the Board shall from time to time determine is paid to the Company in respect thereof has been paid; the instrument of transfer is lodged at the relevant Registration Office or, as the case may be, the Transfer Office accompanied by the certificate of the shares to which it relates, and such other evidence as the Board may reasonably require to show the right of the transferor to make the transfer (and, if the instrument of transfer is executed by some other person on his behalf, the authority of that person so to do); the instrument of transfer is in respect of only one class of share; the shares concerned are free of any lien in favour of the Company; if applicable, the instrument of transfer is properly stamped; and where applicable, the permission of the Bermuda Monetary Authority with respect thereto has been obtained. No transfer of any shares (not being a fully paid up share) shall be made to an infant or to a person of unsound mind or under other legal disability. If the Board shall refuse to register a transfer of any share, it shall, within two months after the date on which the transfer was lodged with the Company, send to each of the transferor and the transferee notice of such refusal. Upon every transfer of shares the certificate held by the transferor shall be given up to be cancelled, and shall forthwith be cancelled accordingly, and a new certificate shall be issued without charge to the transferee in respect of the shares transferred to him, and if any of the shares included in the certificate so given up shall be retained by the transferor a new certificate in respect thereof shall be issued to him without charge. The Company shall also retain the instrument of transfer. 17 － No transfer to an infant Notice of refusal Certificate to be given up on transfer Amended by special resolution passed on 12 June 2019 44. 45. 46. 47. The registration of transfers may be suspended and the register closed on giving notice by advertisement in an appointed newspaper and, where applicable, any other newspapers in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules or by any means in such manner as may be accepted by the stock exchange in the Relevant Territory to that effect, at such times and for such periods as the Board may from time to time determine and either generally or in respect of any class of shares. The register shall not be closed for more than thirty days in any year. TRANSMISSION OF SHARES In the case of the death of a shareholder, the survivor or survivors where the deceased was a joint holder, and the legal personal representatives of the deceased where he was a sole or only surviving holder, shall be the only persons recognised by the Company as having any title to his interest in the shares; but nothing herein contained shall release the estate of a deceased holder (whether sole or joint) from any liability in respect of any share solely or jointly held by him. Any person becoming entitled to a share in consequence of the death or bankruptcy or winding-up of a shareholder may, upon such evidence as to his title being produced as may from time to time be required by the Board, and subject as hereinafter provided, elect either to be registered himself as holder of the share or to have some person nominated by him registered as the transferee thereof. If the person becoming entitled to a share pursuant to Bye-Law 46 shall elect to be registered himself, as the holder of such share he shall deliver or send to the Company a notice in writing signed by him at (unless the Board otherwise agrees) the Registration Office, stating that he so elects. If he shall elect to have his nominee registered, he shall testify his election by executing a transfer of such shares to his nominee. All the limitations, restrictions and provisions of these presents relating to the right to transfer and the registration of transfers of shares shall be applicable to any such notice or transfer as aforesaid as if the death, bankruptcy or winding-up of the shareholder had not occurred and the notice or transfer were a transfer executed by such shareholder. When transfer books and register may be closed Deaths of registered holder or of joint holder of shares Registration of personal representatives and trustees in bankruptcy and trustees in bankruptcy Notice of election to be registered and registration of nominee － 18 － 48. A person becoming entitled to a share by reason of the death, bankruptcy or winding-up of the holder shall be entitled to the same dividends and other advantages to which he would be entitled if he were the registered holder of the share. However, the Board may, if it thinks fit, withhold the payment of any dividend payable or other advantages in respect of such share until such person shall become the registered holder of the share or shall have effectually transferred such share, but, subject to the requirements of Bye-Law 77 being met, such a person may vote at general meetings of the Company. FORFEITURE OF SHARES If a shareholder fails to pay any call or instalment of a call on the day appointed for payment thereof, the Board may, at any time thereafter during such time as any part of the call or instalment remains unpaid, without prejudice to the provisions of Bye-Law 32, serve a notice on him requiring payment of so much of the call or instalment as is unpaid, together with any interest which may have accrued and which may thereafter accrue up to the date of actual payment. The notice shall name a further day (not earlier than the expiration of fourteen days from the date of the notice) on or before which the payment required by the notice is to be made, and it shall also name the place where payment is to be made, such place being either the Registered Office or a Registration Office. The notice shall also state that, in the event of non- payment at or before the time appointed, the shares in respect of which the call was made will be liable to be forfeited. If the requirements of any such notice as aforesaid are not complied with, any share in respect of which the notice has been given may at any time thereafter, before the payment required by the notice has been made, be forfeited by a resolution of the Board to that effect. Such forfeiture shall include all dividends and bonuses declared in respect of the forfeited share and not actually paid before the forfeiture. The Directors may accept the surrender of any shares liable to be forfeited hereunder and in such cases references in these Bye-Laws to forfeiture shall include surrender. Any share so forfeited shall be deemed to be the property of the Company, and may be sold or otherwise disposed of on such terms and in such manner as the Board thinks fit and at any time before a sale or disposition the forfeiture may be cancelled on such terms as the Board thinks fit. 19 － Retention of dividends, etc. until transfer or transmission of shares of a deceased or bankrupt shareholder If call or instalment not paid notice may be given Content of notice of call If notice not complied with shares may be forfeited Forfeited shares to become property of Company A person whose shares have been forfeited shall cease to be a shareholder in respect of the forfeited shares, but shall, notwithstanding, remain liable to pay to the Company all moneys which, at the date of forfeiture, were payable by him to the Company in respect of the forfeited shares, together with (if the Board shall in its discretion so require) interest thereon from the date of forfeiture until the date of actual payment at such rate not exceeding twenty per cent. per annum as the Board may prescribe, and the Board may enforce the payment thereof if it thinks fit, and without any deduction or allowance for the value of the shares at the date of forfeiture, but his liability shall cease if and when the Company shall have received payment in full of all such moneys in respect of the shares. For the purposes of this Bye-Law any sum which by the terms of issue of a share, is payable thereon at a fixed time which is subsequent to the date of forfeiture, whether on account of the nominal value of the share or by way of premium, shall notwithstanding that such time has not yet arrived be deemed to be payable at the date of forfeiture, and the same shall become due and payable immediately upon the forfeiture, but interest thereon shall only be payable in respect of any period between the said fixed time and the date of actual payment. A statutory declaration in writing that the declarant is a Director or the Secretary of the Company, and that a share in the Company has been duly forfeited or surrendered on a date stated in the declaration, shall be conclusive evidence of the facts therein stated as against all persons claiming to be entitled to the share. The Company may receive the consideration, if any, given for the share on any sale or disposition thereof and may execute a transfer of the share in favour of the person to whom the share is sold or disposed of and he shall thereupon be registered as the holder of the share, and shall not be bound to see to the application of the purchase money, if any, nor shall his title to the share be affected by any irregularity or invalidity in the proceedings in reference to the forfeiture, sale or disposal of the share. When any share shall have been forfeited, notice of the forfeiture shall be given to the shareholder in whose name it stood immediately prior to the forfeiture, and an entry of the forfeiture, with the date thereof, shall forthwith be made in the register, but no forfeiture shall be in any manner invalidated by any omission or neglect to give such notice or make any such entry. 20 － Arrears to be paid notwithstanding forfeiture Evidence of forfeiture and transfer of forfeited share Notice after forfeiture Notwithstanding any such forfeiture as aforesaid the Board may at any time, before any shares so forfeited shall have been sold, re-allotted or otherwise disposed of, cancel the forfeiture on such terms as the Board thinks fit or permit the shares so forfeited to be bought back or redeemed upon the terms of payment of all calls and interest due upon and expenses incurred in respect of the shares, and upon such further terms (if any) as it thinks fit. The forfeiture of a share shall not prejudice the right of the Company to any call already made or instalment payment thereon. (A) The provisions of these Bye-Laws as to forfeiture shall apply in the case of non-payment of any sum which, by terms of issue of a share, becomes payable at a fixed time, whether on account of the nominal value of the share or by way of premium, as if the same had been payable by virtue of a call duly made and notified. In the event of a forfeiture of shares the shareholder shall be bound to deliver and shall forthwith deliver to the Company the certificate or certificates held by him for the shares so forfeited and in any event the certificates representing shares so forfeited shall be void and of no further effect. Power to redeem forfeited shares Forfeiture not to prejudice Company's right to call or instalment payment Forfeiture for non -payment of any sum due on shares ALTERATION OF CAPITAL 59. (A) The Company may from time to time by Ordinary Resolution:- increase its capital as provided by Bye-Law 7; Increase in capital, consolidation and division of capital and sub-division, cancellation of shares and re-denomination etc. － 21 － consolidate or divide all or any of its share capital into shares of larger amount than its existing shares; and on any consolidation of fully paid shares into shares of larger amount, the Board may settle any difficulty which may arise as it thinks expedient and in particular (but without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing) may as between the holders of shares to be consolidated determine which particular shares are to be consolidated into a consolidated share, and if it shall happen that any person shall become entitled to fractions of a consolidated share or shares, such fractions may be sold by some person appointed by the Board for that purpose and the person so appointed may transfer the shares so sold to the purchaser thereof and the validity of such transfer shall not be questioned, and so that the net proceeds of such sale (after deduction of the expenses of such sale) may either be distributed among the persons who would otherwise be entitled to a fraction or fractions of a consolidated share or shares rateably in accordance with their rights and interest or may be paid to the Company for the Company's benefit; divide its shares into several classes and attach thereto respectively any preferential, deferred, qualified or special rights, privileges or conditions; sub-divide its shares or any of them into shares of smaller amount than is fixed by the Memorandum of Association, subject nevertheless to the provisions of the Companies Act, and so that the resolution whereby any share is sub- divided may determine that, as between the holders of the shares resulting from such sub-division, one or more of the shares may have any such preferred or other special rights over, or may have such deferred rights or be subject to any such restrictions as compared with the others as the Company has power to attach to unissued or new shares; cancel any shares which at the date of the passing of the resolution have not been taken or agreed to be taken by any person, and diminish the amount of its share capital by the amount of the shares so cancelled; make provision for the issue and allotment of shares which do not carry any voting rights; and change the currency denomination of its share capital. － 22 － The Company may by Special Resolution reduce its share capital, any capital redemption reserve fund or any share premium account or other undistributable reserve in any manner authorised and subject to any conditions prescribed by law. GENERAL MEETINGS (A) The Company shall in each year hold a general meeting as its annual general meeting in addition to any other meeting in that year and shall specify the meeting as such in the notice calling it; and not more than fifteen months shall elapse between the date of one annual general meeting of the Company and that of the next. The annual general meeting shall be held in the Relevant Territory or elsewhere as may be determined by the Board and at such time and place as the Board shall appoint. A meeting of the shareholders or any class thereof may be held by means of such telephone, electronic or other communication facilities as permit all persons participating in the meeting to communicate with each other simultaneously and instantaneously, and participation in such a meeting shall constitute presence in person at such meeting. Save where a general meeting is required by the Companies Act, a resolution in writing signed (in such manner as to indicate, expressly or impliedly, unconditional approval) by or on behalf of all persons for the time being entitled to receive notice of and to attend and vote at general meetings of the Company shall, for the purposes of these Bye-Laws, be treated as an Ordinary Resolution duly passed at a general meeting of the Company and, where relevant, as a Special Resolution so passed. Any such resolution shall be deemed to have been passed at a meeting held on the date on which it was signed by the last shareholder to sign, and where the resolution states a date as being the date of his signature thereof by any shareholder the statement shall be prima facie evidence that it was signed by him on that date. Such a resolution may consist of several documents in the like form, each signed by one or more relevant shareholders. All general meetings other than annual general meetings shall be called special general meetings. The Board may, whenever it thinks fit, convene a special general meeting, and special general meetings shall also be convened on requisition, as provided by the Companies Act, and, in default, may be convened by the requisitionists. 23 － Reduction of capital When annual general meeting to be held Written Resolutions of Shareholders Special general meeting Convening of special general meeting An annual general meeting and a meeting called for the passing of a Special Resolution shall be called by at least twenty-one days' notice in writing, and a meeting of the Company other than an annual general meeting or a meeting for the passing of a Special Resolution shall be called by at least fourteen days' notice in writing. The notice shall be exclusive of the day on which it is served or deemed to be served and of the day for which it is given, and shall specify the place, the day and the hour of meeting and, in case of special business, the general nature of that business, and shall be given, in the manner hereinafter mentioned or in such other manner, if any, as may be prescribed by the Company in general meeting, to such persons as are, under these Bye-Laws, entitled to receive such notices from the Company, provided that, subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, a meeting of the Company shall notwithstanding that it is called by shorter notice than that specified in this Bye-Law be deemed to have been duly called if it is so agreed:- in the case of a meeting called as the annual general meeting, by all the shareholders entitled to attend and vote thereat; and in the case of any other meeting, by a majority in number of the shareholders having a right to attend and vote at the meeting, being a majority together holding not less than ninety-five per cent. in nominal value of the shares giving that right. (A) The accidental omission to give any notice to, or the non-receipt of any notice by, any person entitled to receive notice shall not invalidate any resolution passed or any proceedings at any such meeting. In the case where instruments of proxy are sent out with any notice, the accidental omission to send such instrument of proxy to, or the non-receipt of such instrument of proxy by, any person entitled to receive notice of the relevant meeting shall not invalidate any resolution passed or any proceeding at any such meeting. － 24 － Notice of meetings Omission to give notice PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS All business shall be deemed special that is transacted at a special general meeting, and also all business that is transacted at an annual general meeting with the exception of sanctioning dividends, the reading, considering and adopting of the accounts and balance sheet and the reports of the Directors and Auditors and other documents required to be annexed to the balance sheet, the election of Directors and appointment of Auditors and other officers in the place of those retiring, the fixing of the remuneration of the Auditors, and the voting of ordinary or extra or special remuneration to the Directors. For all purposes the quorum for a general meeting shall be two shareholders present in person or by duly authorised corporate representative or by proxy and entitled to vote. No business shall be transacted at any general meeting unless the requisite quorum shall be present at the commencement of the meeting. If within fifteen minutes from the time appointed for the meeting a quorum is not present, the meeting, if convened upon the requisition of shareholders, shall be dissolved, but in any other case it shall stand adjourned to the same day in the next week and at such time and place as shall be decided by the Board. The Chairman (if any) of the Board or, if he is absent or declines to take the chair at such meeting, the Deputy Chairman (if any) shall take the chair at every general meeting, or, if there be no such Chairman or Deputy Chairman, or, if at any general meeting neither of such Chairman or Deputy Chairman is present within fifteen minutes after the time appointed for holding such meeting, or both such persons decline to take the chair at such meeting, the Directors present shall choose one of their number as Chairman, and if no Director be present or if all the Directors present decline to take the chair or if the Chairman chosen shall retire from the chair, then the shareholders present shall choose one of their number to be Chairman. － 25 － Special business, business of annual general meeting Quorum When if quorum not present meeting to be dissolved and when to be adjourned Chairman of general meeting The Chairman may, with the consent of any general meeting at which a quorum is present, and shall, if so directed by the meeting, adjourn any meeting from time to time and from place to place as the meeting shall determine. Whenever a meeting is adjourned for fourteen days or more, at least seven days' notice, specifying the place, the day and the hour of the adjourned meeting shall be given in the same manner as in the case of an original meeting but it shall not be necessary to specify in such notice the nature of the business to be transacted at the adjourned meeting. Save as aforesaid, no shareholder shall be entitled to any notice of an adjournment or of the business to be transacted at an adjourned meeting. No business shall be transacted at an adjourned meeting other than the business which might have been transacted at the meeting from which the adjournment took place. At any general meeting a resolution put to the vote of the meeting shall be decided on a show of hands unless a poll is (before or on the declaration of the result of the show of hands or on the withdrawal of any other demand for a poll) demanded:- by the Chairman of the meeting; or by at least three shareholders present in person or by duly authorised corporate representative or by proxy for the time being entitled to vote at the meeting; or by any shareholder or shareholders present in person or by duly authorised corporate representative or by proxy and representing not less than one-tenth of the total voting rights of all the shareholders having the right to vote at the meeting; or by any shareholder or shareholders present in person or by duly authorised corporate representative or by proxy and holding shares in the Company conferring a right to vote at the meeting being shares on which an aggregate sum has been paid up equal to not less than one-tenth of the total sum paid up on all the shares conferring that right. Unless a poll be so demanded and the demand is not withdrawn, a declaration by the Chairman that a resolution has on a show of hands been carried or carried unanimously, or by a particular majority, or lost, and an entry to that effect in the book containing the minutes of the proceedings of the Company shall be conclusive evidence of the fact without proof of the number or proportion of the votes recorded in favour or against such resolution. － 26 － Power to adjourn general meeting, business of adjourned meeting What is to be evidence of the passing of a resolution where poll not demanded If a poll is demanded as aforesaid, it shall (subject as provided in Bye-Law 72) be taken in such manner (including the use of ballot or voting papers or tickets) and at such time and place, not being more than thirty days from the date of the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the poll was demanded, as the Chairman directs. No notice need be given of a poll not taken immediately. The result of the poll shall be deemed to be the resolution of the meeting at which the poll was demanded. The demand for a poll may be withdrawn, with the consent of the Chairman, at any time before the close of the meeting at which the poll was demanded or the taking hands of the poll, whichever is the earlier. Any poll duly demanded on the election of a Chairman of a meeting or on any question of adjournment shall be taken at the meeting and without adjournment. In the case of an equality of votes, whether on a show of hands or on a poll, the Chairman of the meeting at which the show of hands takes place or at which the poll is demanded, shall be entitled to a second or casting vote. In case of any dispute as to the admission or rejection of any vote the Chairman shall determine the same, and such determination shall be final and conclusive. The demand for a poll shall not prevent the continuance of a meeting for the transaction of any business other than the question on which a poll has been demanded. For the purposes of section 106 of the Companies Act, a Special Resolution of the Company, and of any relevant class of shareholders, shall be required to approve any amalgamation agreement as referred to in that section. － 27 － Poll In what case poll taken without adjournment Chairman to have casting vote Business may proceed notwithstanding demand for poll Approval of amalgamation agreement Amended by a special resolution passed on 27 May 2004 Amended by a special resolution passed on 27 May 2004 VOTES OF SHAREHOLDERS 76. (A) Subject to any special rights, privileges or restrictions as to voting for the time being attached to any class or classes of shares, at any general meeting on a show of hands every shareholder who is present in person or by a duly authorised corporate representative or by proxy shall have one vote, and on a poll every shareholder present in person or by a duly authorised corporate representative or by proxy, shall have one vote for every share of which he is the holder which is fully paid up or credited as fully paid up (but so that no amount paid up or credited as paid up on a share in advance of calls or instalments shall be treated for the purposes of this Bye-Law as paid up on the share). Notwithstanding anything contained in these Bye-Laws, where more than one proxy is appointed by a shareholder of the Company which is a Clearing House (or its nominee(s)), each such proxy shall have one vote on a show of hands. On a poll a shareholder entitled to more than one vote need not use all his votes or cast his votes in the same way. Where any shareholder is, under the Listing Rules, required to abstain from voting on any particular resolution or restricted to voting only for or only against any particular resolution, any votes cast by or on behalf of such shareholder in contravention of such requirement or restriction shall not be counted. Any person entitled under Bye-Law 46 to be registered as the holder of any shares may vote at any general meeting in respect thereof in the same manner as if he were the registered holder of such shares, provided that at least 48 hours before the time of the holding of the meeting or adjourned meeting (as the case may be) at which he proposes to vote, he shall satisfy the Board of his right to be registered as the holder of such shares or the Board shall have previously admitted his right to vote at such meeting in respect thereof. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. Several executors or administrators of a deceased shareholder in whose name any share stands shall for the purposes of this Bye- Law be deemed joint holders thereof. Votes of shareholders Votes cast in contravention of the Listing Rules Votes in respect of deceased and bankrupt shareholders Joint holders － 28 － A shareholder of unsound mind or in respect of whom an order has been made by any court having jurisdiction in lunacy may vote, whether on a show of hands or on a poll, by his committee, receiver, curator bonis or other person in the nature of a committee, receiver or curator bonis appointed by that court, and any such committee, receiver, curator bonis or other person may on a poll vote by proxy. Evidence to the satisfaction of the Board of the authority of the person claiming to exercise the right to vote shall be delivered to such place or one of such places (if any) as is specified in accordance with these Bye-Laws for the deposit of instruments of proxy or, if no place is specified, at the Registration Office. (A) Save as expressly provided in these Bye-Laws, no person other than a shareholder duly registered and who shall have paid everything for the time being due from him payable to the Company in respect of his shares shall be entitled to be present or to vote (save as proxy for another shareholder) either personally or by proxy or to be reckoned in a quorum (save as proxy for another shareholder), at any general meeting. No objection shall be raised to the qualification of any voter except at the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the vote objected to is given or tendered, and every vote not disallowed at such meeting shall be valid for all purposes. Any such objection made in due time shall be referred to the Chairman, whose decision shall be final and conclusive. Amended 81. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at a by a meeting of the Company or a meeting of the holders of any class special resolution of shares in the Company shall be entitled to appoint another passed on 27 May 2004 person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. Votes may be given either personally or by a duly authorised corporate representative or by proxy. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint not more than two proxies to attend on the same occasion. A proxy need not be a shareholder. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either an individual shareholder or a shareholder which is a corporation, shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the shareholder which he or they represent as such shareholder could exercise, including the right to vote on a show of hands in accordance with Bye-Law 76.(A). 82. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointor is a corporation, either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. 29 － Votes of shareholder of unsound mind Qualification for voting Objections to votes Proxies Instrument appointing proxy to be in writing The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority shall be deposited at such place or one of such places (if any) as is specified in the notice of meeting or in the instrument of proxy issued by the Company (or, if no place is specified, at the Registration Office) not less than forty-eight hours before the time for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting or poll (as the case may be) at which the person named in such instrument proposes to vote, and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid. No instrument appointing a proxy shall be valid after the expiration of twelve months from the date of its execution, except at an adjourned meeting or on a poll demanded at a meeting or an adjourned meeting in a case where the meeting was originally held within twelve months from such date. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the meeting or upon the poll concerned and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. Every instrument of proxy, whether for a specified meeting or otherwise, shall be in such form as the Board may from time to time approve. The instrument appointing a proxy to vote at a general meeting shall: (i) be deemed to confer authority upon the proxy to demand or join in demanding a poll and to vote on any resolution (or amendment thereto) put to the meeting for which it is given as the proxy thinks fit. Provided that any form issued to a shareholder for use by him for appointing a proxy to attend and vote at a special general meeting or at an annual general meeting at which any business is to be transacted shall be such as to enable the shareholder, according to his intentions, to instruct the proxy to vote in favour of or against (or, in default of instructions, to exercise his discretion in respect of) each resolution dealing with any such business; and (ii) unless the contrary is stated therein, be valid as well for any adjournment of the meeting as for the meeting to which it relates. － 30 － Appointment of proxy must be deposited Form of proxy Authority under instrument appointing proxy 86. A vote given in accordance with the terms of an instrument of proxy or power of attorney shall be valid notwithstanding the previous death or insanity of the principal or revocation of the proxy or power of attorney or other authority under which the proxy was executed or the transfer of the share in respect of which the proxy is given, provided that no intimation in writing of such death, insanity, revocation or transfer as aforesaid shall have been received by the Company at its Registration Office, or at such other place as is referred to in Bye-Law 83, at least two hours before the commencement of the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the proxy is used. When vote by proxy valid though authority revoked Amended 87. (A) by a special resolution passed on 27 May 2004 Any corporation which is a shareholder of the Company may, by resolution of its directors or other governing body or by power of attorney, authorise such person as it thinks fit to act as its corporate representative at any meeting of the Company or of any class of shareholders of the Company, and the person so authorised shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the corporation which he represents as that corporation could exercise if it were an individual shareholder of the Company. References in these Bye-Laws to a shareholder present in person at a meeting shall, unless the context otherwise requires, include a corporation which is a shareholder represented at the meeting by such duly authorised corporate representative or by not more than two proxies. Nothing contained in this Bye-law shall prevent a corporation which is a shareholder of the Company from appointing not more than two proxies to represent it pursuant to Bye-law 81. Amended (B) If a Clearing House (or its nominee) is a shareholder of the by a Company, it may appoint such person or persons as it thinks fit to special resolution act as its proxy or proxies or as its corporate representative or passed on 27 May representatives, to the extent permitted by the Companies Act, at 2004 any meeting of the Company or at any meeting of any class of shareholders of the Company provided that, if more than one proxy or corporate representative is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy or corporate representative is so appointed. A person so appointed under the provisions of this Bye-law shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the Clearing House (or its nominee) which he represents as that Clearing House (or its nominee) could exercise as if it were an individual shareholder including the right to vote individually on a show of hands. The number of persons a Clearing House (or its nominee) may appoint to act as its proxy or proxies or as its corporate representative or representatives shall not exceed the number of shares held by a Clearing House (or its nominee), being shares in respect of which there is an entitlement to attend and vote at the relevant meeting. － 31 － REGISTERED OFFICE 88. The Registered Office shall be at such place in Bermuda as the Board shall from time to time appoint. BOARD OF DIRECTORS The number of Directors shall not be less than two. The Company shall keep at the Registered Office a register of its directors and officers in accordance with the Statutes. The Company in general meeting may by Ordinary Resolution elect a person or persons qualified to be Directors to act as Directors in the alternative to any of the Directors of the Company or may authorise the Board to appoint such alternate Directors. Any alternate Director may be removed by the Company in general meeting by Ordinary Resolution and, if appointed by the Board, may be removed by the Board and, subject thereto, the office of alternate Director shall continue until the next annual election of Directors in accordance with Bye-Law 99 or, if earlier, the date on which the relevant Director ceases to be a Director. An alternate Director may also be a Director in his own right and may act as alternate to more than one Director. (A) A Director may at any time, by notice in writing signed by him delivered to the Registered Office or to the Head Office or at a meeting of the Board, appoint any person (including another Director) to act as alternate Director in his place during his absence and may in like manner at any time determine such appointment. If such person is not another Director such appointment unless previously approved by the Board shall have effect only upon and subject to being so approved. The appointment of an alternate Director shall determine on the happening of any event which, were he a Director, would cause him to vacate such office or if his appointor ceases to be a Director. An alternate Director shall be entitled to contract and be interested in and benefit from contracts or arrangements or transactions and to be repaid expenses and to be indemnified to the same extent mutatis mutandis as if he were a Director, but he shall not be entitled to receive from the Company in respect of his appointment as alternate Director any remuneration except only such part (if any) of the ordinary remuneration otherwise payable to his appointor as such appointor may by notice in writing to the Company from time to time direct. 32 － Registered Office Constitution of Board Alternate Directors Rights of alternate Directors An alternate Director shall, if his appointor so requests, be entitled to receive notices of meetings of the Board or committees of the Board to the same extent as, but in lieu of, the Director appointing him and shall be entitled to such extent to attend and vote as a Director at any such meeting at which the Director appointing him is not personally present and generally at such meeting to exercise and discharge all the functions, powers and duties of his appointor as a Director and for the purposes of the proceedings at such meeting the provisions of these Bye-Laws shall apply as if he were a Director. Every person acting as an alternate Director shall (except as regards power to appoint an alternate Director and remuneration) be subject in all respects to the provisions of these Bye-Laws relating to Directors and shall alone be responsible to the Company for his acts and defaults and shall not be deemed to be the agent of or for the Director appointing him. Every person acting as an alternate Director shall have one vote for each Director for whom he acts as alternate (in addition to his own vote if he is also a Director). The signature of an alternate Director to any resolution in writing of the Board or a committee of the Board shall, unless the notice of his appointment provides to the contrary, be as effective as the signature of his appointor. No alternate Director shall by virtue of that position be a director for the purposes of the Companies Act, but shall nevertheless be subject to the provisions of the Companies Act in so far as they relate to the duties and obligations of directors (other than the obligations to hold any qualifying share in the Company) when performing the functions of a Director. 92. A Director or an alternate Director shall not be required to hold any qualification shares but shall nevertheless be entitled to attend and speak at all general meetings of the Company and all meetings of any class of shareholders of the Company. － 33 － Attendance at general meetings The Directors shall be entitled to receive by way of remuneration for their services as Directors such sum as shall from time to time be determined by the Company in general meeting, such sum (unless otherwise directed by the resolution by which it is voted) to be divided amongst the Directors in such proportions and in such manner as the Board may agree, or failing agreement, equally, except that in such event any Director holding office for less than the whole of the relevant period in respect of which the remuneration is paid shall only rank in such division in proportion to the time during such period for which he has held office. The foregoing provisions shall not apply to a Director who holds any salaried employment or office in the Company except in the case of sums paid in respect of Directors' fees. The Directors shall also be entitled to be repaid all travelling, hotel and other expenses reasonably incurred by them respectively in or about the performance of their duties as Directors, including their expenses of travelling to and from board meetings, committee meetings or general meetings or otherwise incurred whilst engaged in the business of the Company or in the discharge of their duties as Directors. The Board may grant special remuneration to any Director who, being called upon, shall perform any special or extra services to or at the request of the Company. Such special remuneration may be made payable to such Director in addition to or in substitution for his ordinary remuneration as a Director, and may be made payable by way of salary, commission or participation in profits or otherwise as the Board may determine. (A) Notwithstanding Bye-Laws 93, 94 and 95, the remuneration of a Managing Director, Joint Managing Director, Deputy Managing Director or an Executive Director or a Director appointed to any other office in the management of the Company may from time to time be fixed by the Board and may be by way of salary, commission, or participation in profits or otherwise or by all or any of those modes and with such other benefits (including pension and/or gratuity and/or other benefits on retirement) and allowances as the Board may from time to time decide. Such remuneration shall be in addition to his ordinary remuneration as a Director. Payments to any Director or past Director of any sum by way of compensation for loss of office or as consideration for or in connection with his retirement from office (not being a payment to which the Director is contractually entitled) must be approved by the Company in general meeting. 34 － Directors' remuneration Directors' expenses Special remuneration Remuneration of Managing Directors, etc. Payments for compensation for loss of office 97. (A) Amended by a special resolution passed on 23 May 2007 (B) 98. (A) A Director shall vacate his office:- if he becomes bankrupt or has a receiving order made against him or suspends payment or compounds with his creditors generally; if he becomes a lunatic or of unsound mind; if he absents himself from the meetings of the Board during a continuous period of six months, without special leave of absence from the Board, and his alternate Director (if any) shall not during such period have attended in his stead, and the Board passes a resolution that he has by reason of such absence vacated his office; if he becomes prohibited by law from acting as a Director; if by notice in writing delivered to the Company at its Registered Office or at the Head Office he resigns his office; if he shall be removed from office by an Ordinary Resolution of the Company under Bye-Law 104. No Director shall be required to vacate office or be ineligible for re-election or re-appointment as a Director, and no person shall be ineligible for appointment as a Director, by reason only of his having attained any particular age. Subject to the Companies Act, a Director may hold any other office or place of profit with the Company (except that of Auditors) in conjunction with his office of Director for such period and upon such terms as the Board may determine, and may be paid such extra remuneration therefor (whether by way of salary, commission, participation in profits or otherwise) as the Board may determine, and such extra remuneration shall be in addition to any remuneration provided for, by or pursuant to any other Bye-Law. When office of Director to be vacated Directors' interests A Director may act by himself or his firm in a professional capacity for the Company (otherwise than as Auditors) and he or his firm shall be entitled to remuneration for professional services as if he were not a Director. － 35 － A Director may be or become a director or other officer of, or otherwise interested in, any company promoted by the Company or any other company in which the Company may be interested, and shall not be liable to account to the Company or the shareholders for any remuneration, profit or other benefit received by him as a director or officer of or from his interest in such other company. The Board may also cause the voting power conferred by the shares in any other company held or owned by the Company to be exercised in such manner in all respects as it thinks fit, including the exercise thereof in favour of any resolution appointing the Directors or any of them to be directors or officers of such other company, or voting or providing for the payment of remuneration to the directors or officers of such other company. A Director shall not vote or be counted in the quorum on any resolution of the Board concerning his own appointment as the holder of any office or place of profit with the Company or any other company in which the Company is interested (including the arrangement or variation of the terms thereof, or the termination thereof). Where arrangements are under consideration concerning the appointment (including the arrangement or variation of the terms thereof, or the termination thereof) of two or more Directors to offices or places of profit with the Company or any other company in which the Company is interested, a separate resolution may be put in relation to each Director and in such case each of the Directors concerned shall be entitled to vote (and be counted in the quorum) in respect of each resolution except that concerning his own appointment (or the arrangement or variation of the terms thereof, or the termination thereof) and except (in the case of an office or place of profit with any such other company as aforesaid) where the other company is a company in which the Director together with any of his associates owns 5 per cent. or more of the issued shares of any class of the equity share capital of such company or of the voting rights of any class of shares of such company; － 36 － Amended by a special resolution passed on 27 May 2004 Subject to the Companies Act and to the next paragraph of this Bye-Law, no Director or proposed or intended Director shall be disqualified by his office from contracting with the Company, either with regard to his tenure of any office or place of profit or as vendor, purchaser or in any other manner whatever, nor shall any such contract or any other contract or arrangement in which any Director is in any way interested be liable to be avoided, nor shall any Director so contracting or being so interested be liable to account to the Company or the shareholders for any remuneration, profit or other benefits realised by any such contract or arrangement, by reason only of such Director holding that office or the fiduciary relationship thereby established. A Director who to his knowledge is in any way, whether directly or indirectly, interested in a contract or arrangement or proposed contract or arrangement with the Company shall declare the nature of his interest at the meeting of the Board at which the question of entering into the contract or arrangement is first taken into consideration, if he knows his interest then exists, or in any other case at the first meeting of the Board after he knows that he is or has become so interested. For the purposes of this Bye-Law, a general notice to the Board by a Director to the effect that (a) he is a shareholder of a specified company or firm and is to be regarded as interested in any contract or arrangement which may after the date of the notice be made with that company or firm or he is to be regarded as interested in any contract or arrangement which may after the date of the notice be made with a specified person who is connected with him, shall be deemed to be a sufficient declaration of interest under this Bye-Law in relation to any such contract or arrangement; provided that no such notice shall be effective unless either it is given at a meeting of the Board or the Director takes reasonable steps to secure that it is brought up and read at the next Board meeting after it is given. A Director shall not vote (nor shall he be counted in the quorum) on any resolution of the Board approving any contract or arrangement or any other proposal in which he or any of his associate(s) is to the knowledge of such Director materially interested, and if he shall do so his vote shall not be counted (nor shall he be counted in the quorum for that resolution), but this prohibition shall not apply to any of the following matters namely:- 37 － any contract or arrangement for the giving by the Company of any security or indemnity to the Director or his associate(s) in respect of money lent or obligations incurred or undertaken by him or any of them at the request of or for the benefit of the Company or any of its subsidiaries; any contract or arrangement for the giving by the Company of any security to a third party in respect of a debt or obligation of the Company or any of its subsidiaries for which the Director or his associate(s) has/have himself/themselves assumed responsibility in whole or in part and whether alone or jointly under a guarantee or indemnity or by the giving of security; any contract or arrangement concerning an offer of the shares or debentures or other securities of or by the Company or any other company which the Company may promote or be interested in for subscription or purchase where the Director or his associate(s) is/are or is/are to be interested as a participant in the underwriting or sub- underwriting of the offer; any contract or arrangement in which the Director or his associate(s) is/are interested in the same manner as other holders of shares or debentures or other securities of the Company by virtue only of his/their interest in shares or debentures or other securities of the Company; any contract or arrangement concerning any other company in which the Director or his associate(s) is/are interested only, whether directly or indirectly, as an officer or an executive or a shareholder or in which the Director or his associate(s) is/are beneficially interested in shares of that company in which the Director and any of his associate(s) are not in aggregate beneficially interested in five (5) per cent. or more of the issued shares of any class of the equity share capital of such company (or of any third company through which his interest or that of his associate(s) is derived) or of the voting rights; － 38 － Amended by a special resolution passed on 27 May 2004 Amended by a special resolution passed on 27 May 2004 any proposal or arrangement for the benefit of employees of the Company or its subsidiaries including the adoption, modification or operation of a pension fund or retirement, death or disability benefit scheme which relates both to Directors or their associate(s) and employees of the Company or of any of its subsidiaries and does not give the Director or his associate(s) as such any privilege or advantage not generally accorded to the class of persons to whom such scheme or fund relates; and any proposal or arrangement concerning the adoption, modification or operation of any employees' share scheme involving the issue or grant of options over shares or other securities by the Company to, or for the benefit of, the employees of the Company or its subsidiaries under which the Director or his associate(s) may benefit. For the purpose of Bye-Law 98.(H), "subsidiary" or "subsidiaries" shall have the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules. A company shall be deemed to be a company in which a Director and/or any of his associate(s) owns five (5) per cent. or more of the issued shares of any class of the equity share capital of such company or of the voting rights of any class of shares of such company if and so long as (but only if and so long as) he and/or his associate(s) is/are (either directly or indirectly) the holder(s) of or beneficially interested in five (5) per cent. or more of any class of the equity share capital of such company (or of any third company through which his/their interest is/are derived) or of the voting rights of any class of shares available to the shareholders of the company. For the purpose of this paragraph there shall be disregarded any shares held by a Director or his associate(s) as bare or custodian trustee and in which he or any of them has/have no beneficial interest, any shares comprised in a trust in which the interest of the Director or his associate(s) is/are in reversion or remainder if and so long as some other person is entitled to receive the income thereof, and any shares comprised in an authorised unit trust scheme in which the Director or his associate(s) is/are interested only as a unit holder. Where a company in which a Director and/or any of his associate(s) holds five (5) per cent. or more of any class of the equity share capital of such company or of the voting rights of any class of shares available to the shareholders of the company is materially interested in a transaction, then that Director shall also be deemed materially interested in such transaction. 39 － Amended by a special resolution passed on 27 May 2004 (K) 99. 100. If any question shall arise at any meeting of the Board as to the materiality of the interest of a Director (other than the Chairman) or his associate(s) or as to the entitlement of any Director (other than such Chairman) to vote or be counted in the quorum and such question is not resolved by his voluntarily agreeing to abstain from voting or not to be counted in the quorum, such question shall be referred to the Chairman and his ruling in relation to such other Director or his associate(s) shall be final and conclusive except in a case where the nature or extent of the interest of the Director or his associate(s) concerned as known to such Director has not been fairly disclosed to the Board. If any question as aforesaid shall arise in respect of the Chairman or his associate(s) such question shall be decided by a resolution of the Board (for which purpose such Chairman shall not be counted in the quorum and shall not vote thereon) and such resolution shall be final and conclusive except in a case where the nature or extent of the interest of such Chairman or his associate(s) as known to such Chairman has not been fairly disclosed to the Board. For the purposes of this paragraph and in relation to an alternate Director, an interest of his appointor or his associate(s) shall be treated as an interest of the alternate Director without prejudice to any interest which the alternate Director has otherwise. APPOINTMENT AND RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS At each annual general meeting one-third of the Directors for the time being, or, if their number is not three or a multiple of three, then the number nearest one-third, shall retire from office by rotation save any Director holding office as Chairman or Managing Director. The Directors to retire in every year shall be those who have been longest in office since their last election but as between persons who became Directors on the same day shall (unless they otherwise agree between themselves) be determined by lot. The retiring Directors shall be eligible for re-election. The Company at any general meeting at which any Directors retire may fill the vacated offices. If at any general meeting at which an election of Directors ought to take place the places of the retiring Directors are not filled, the retiring Directors or such of them as have not had their places filled shall be deemed to have been re-elected and shall, if willing, continue in office until the next annual general meeting and so on from year to year until their places are filled, unless: - it shall be determined at such meeting to reduce the number of Directors; or 40 － Rotation and retirement of Directors Retiring Directors to remain in office until successors appointed Amended by special resolutions passed on May 2004 and May

2012 it is expressly resolved at such meeting not to fill up such vacated offices; or in any such case the resolution for re-election of a Director is put to the meeting and lost; or such Director has given notice in writing to the Company that he is not willing to be re-elected. The Company in general meeting shall from time to time fix and may from time to time by Ordinary Resolution increase or reduce the maximum and minimum number of Directors but so that the number of Directors shall never be less than two. (A) The Company may from time to time in general meeting by Ordinary Resolution elect any person to be a Director either to fill a casual vacancy or as an addition to the Board. Any Director so appointed shall hold office only until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re- election at the meeting but shall not be taken into account in determining the Directors or the number of Directors who are to retire by rotation at such meeting. The Board shall have power from time to time and at any time to appoint any person as a Director either to fill a casual vacancy or as an addition to the Board but so that the number of Directors so appointed shall not exceed the maximum number determined from time to time by the shareholders in general meeting. Any Director so appointed shall hold office only until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election at the meeting but shall not be taken into account in determining the Directors or the number of Directors who are to retire by rotation at such meeting. No person other than a Director retiring at the meeting shall, unless recommended by the Directors for election, be eligible for election as a Director at any general meeting unless a written notice (the "Nomination Notice") signed by such shareholder(s) individually or collectively holding not less than one-tenth of the then total paid up capital of the Company as at the date of the Nomination Notice carrying the right of attending and voting at the general meeting of the Company for which such Nomination Notice is given of his intention to propose such person(s) for election and also a written notice signed by each person to be proposed of his willingness to be elected shall have been lodged at the Head Office or at the Registration Office provided that the number of candidates to be nominated by the qualified shareholder individually or the group of qualified shareholders collectively for election at any general meeting shall be limited to three (3), subject to the maximum number of Directors of the Company, if any, and provided that the minimum length of the period during which such written notices are given, shall be at least seven (7) days and that (if the written notices are submitted after the dispatch of the notice of the general meeting appointed for such election) the period for lodgment of such written notices shall commence on the day after the dispatch of the notice of the general meeting appointed for such election and end no later than seven (7) days prior to the date of such general meeting. 41 － Power of general meeting to increase or reduce number of Directors Appointment of Directors Notice of proposed Director to be given Amended 104. by a special resolution passed on 23 May 2007 The Company may by Ordinary Resolution remove any Director (including a Managing Director or other Executive Director) before the expiration of his period of office notwithstanding anything in these Bye-Laws or in any agreement between the Company and such Director (but without prejudice to any claim which such Director may have for damages for any breach of any contract between him and the Company) and may elect another person in his stead. Any person so elected shall hold office only until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election at such meeting, but shall not be taken into account in determining the Directors who are to retire by rotation at such meeting. Power to remove Director by Ordinary Resolution BORROWING POWERS The Board may from time to time at its discretion exercise all the powers of the Company to raise or borrow or to secure the payment of any sum or sums of money for the purposes of the Company and to mortgage or charge its undertaking, property and uncalled capital or any part thereof. The Board may raise or secure the payment or repayment of such sum or sums in such manner and upon such terms and conditions in all respects as it thinks fit and in particular by the issue of debentures, debenture stock, bonds or other securities of the Company, whether outright or as collateral security for any debt, liability or obligation of the Company or of any third party. Debentures, debenture stock, bonds and other securities may be made assignable free from any equities between the Company and the person to whom the same may be issued. Any debentures, debenture stock, bonds or other securities may be issued at a discount (other than shares), premium or otherwise and with any special privileges as to redemption, surrender, drawings, allotment of shares, attending and voting at general meetings of the Company, appointment of Directors and otherwise. (A) The Board shall cause a proper register to be kept of all mortgages and charges specifically affecting the property of the Company and shall duly comply with such provisions of the Companies Act with regard to the registration of mortgages and charges as may be specified or required. If the Company issues a series of debentures or debenture stock not transferable by delivery, the Board shall cause a proper register to be kept of the holders of such debentures. 42 － Power to borrow Conditions on which money may be borrowed Assignment of debentures etc. Special privileges of debentures etc. Register of charges to be kept Register of debentures or debenture stock 110. Where any uncalled capital of the Company is charged, all persons taking any subsequent charge thereon shall take the same subject to such prior charge, and shall not be entitled, by notice to the shareholders or otherwise, to obtain priority over such prior charge. MANAGING DIRECTORS, ETC. The Board may from time to time appoint any one or more of its body to the office of Managing Director, Joint Managing Director, Deputy Managing Director or other Executive Director and/or such other office in the management of the business of the Company as it may decide for such period and upon such terms as it thinks fit and upon such terms as to remuneration as it may decide in accordance with Bye-Law 96. Every Director appointed to an office under Bye-Law 111 hereof shall, but without prejudice to any claim for damages for breach of any contract of service between himself and the Company, be liable to be dismissed or removed therefrom by the Board. A Director appointed to an office under Bye-Law 111 shall be subject to the same provisions as to rotation (save and except for the Managing Director and the Chairman), resignation and removal as the other Directors of the Company, and he shall ipso facto and immediately cease to hold such office if he shall cease to hold the office of Director for any cause. The Board may from time to time entrust to and confer upon a Managing Director, Joint Managing Director, Deputy Managing Director or Executive Director all or any of the powers of the Board that it may think fit provided that the exercise of all powers by such Director shall be subject to such regulations and restrictions as the Board may from time to time make and impose, and the said powers may at any time be withdrawn, revoked or varied, but no person dealing in good faith and without notice of such withdrawal, revocation or variation shall be affected thereby. － 43 － Mortgage of uncalled capital Powers to appoint Managing Directors, etc. Removal of Managing Director, etc. Cessation of appointment Powers may be delegated MANAGEMENT 115. (A) The management of the business of the Company shall be vested in the Board which, in addition to the powers and authorities expressly conferred upon it by these Bye-Laws, may exercise all such powers and do all such acts and things as may be exercised or done or approved by the Company and which are not hereby or by the Statutes expressly directed or required to be exercised or done by the Company in general meeting, but subject nevertheless to the provisions of the Statutes and of these Bye- Laws and to any regulations from time to time made by the Company in general meeting not being inconsistent with such provisions of these Bye-Laws, provided that no regulation so made shall invalidate any prior act of the Board which would have been valid if such regulation had not been made. Without prejudice to the general powers conferred by these Bye- Laws, it is hereby expressly declared that the Board shall have the following powers:- to give to any person the right or option of requiring at a future date that an allotment shall be made to him of any share at par or at such premium and on such other terms as may be agreed; and to give to any Directors, officers or employees of the Company an interest in any particular business or transaction or participation in the profits thereof or in the general profits of the Company either in addition to or in substitution for a salary or other remuneration. General powers of Company vested in Board MANAGERS The Board may from time to time appoint a general manager, manager or managers of the business of the Company and may fix his or their remuneration either by way of salary or commission or by conferring the right to participation in the profits of the Company or by a combination of two or more of these modes and pay the working expenses of any of the staff of the general manager, manager or managers who may be employed by him or them upon the business of the Company. The appointment of such general manager, manager or managers may be for such period as the Board may decide and the Board may confer upon him or them all or any of the powers of the Board and such title or titles as it may think fit. 44 － Appointment and remuneration of managers Tenure of office and powers 118. The Board may enter into such agreement or agreements with any such general manager, manager or managers upon such terms and conditions in all respects as the Board may in its absolute discretion think fit, including a power for such general manager, manager or managers to appoint an assistant manager or managers or other employees whatsoever under them for the purpose of carrying on the business of the Company. CHAIRMAN AND OTHER OFFICERS 119. The Board shall as soon as practicable following each annual general meeting elect one of its body to the office of Chairman of the Company and another to be the Deputy Chairman of the Company and may from time to time elect or otherwise appoint other officers and determine the period for which each of them is to hold office. The Chairman or, in his absence, the Deputy Chairman shall preside at meetings of the Board, but if no such Chairman or Deputy Chairman be elected or appointed, or if at any meeting the Chairman or Deputy Chairman is not present within five minutes after the time appointed for holding the same, the Directors present shall choose one of their number to be Chairman of such meeting. All the provisions of Bye-Laws 112, 113 and 114 shall mutatis mutandis apply to any Directors elected or otherwise appointed to any office in accordance with the provisions of this Bye-Law. PROCEEDINGS OF THE DIRECTORS 120. The Board may meet together for the despatch of business, adjourn and otherwise regulate its meetings and proceedings as it thinks fit and may determine the quorum necessary for the transaction of business. Unless otherwise determined two Directors shall be a quorum. For the purpose of this Bye-Law an alternate Director shall be counted in a quorum but, notwithstanding that an alternate Director is also a Director or is an alternate for more than one Director, he shall for quorum purposes count as only one Director. A meeting of the Board or any committee of the Board may be held by means of such telephone, electronic or other communication facilities as permit all persons participating in the meeting to communicate with each other simultaneously and instantaneously, and participation in such a meeting shall constitute presence in person at such meeting. Terms and conditions of appointment Chairman, Deputy Chairman and officers Meeting of the Board, quorum, etc. － 45 － A Director may, and the Secretary shall, on the request of a Director, at any time summon a meeting of the Board which may be held in any part of the world provided that no such meeting shall be summoned to be held outside the territory in which the Head Office is for the time being situate without the prior approval of the Directors. Notice thereof shall be given to each Director and alternate Director either in writing or by telephone or by telex or telegram at the address from time to time notified to the Company by such Director or in such other manner as the Board may from time to time determine. A Director absent or intended to be absent from the territory in which the Head Office is for the time being situate may request the Board that notices of Board meetings shall during his absence be sent in writing to him at his last known address or any other address given by him to the Company for this purpose, but such notices need not be given any earlier than notices given to Directors not so absent and in the absence of any such request it shall not be necessary to give notice of a Board meeting to any Director who is for the time being absent from such territory. A Director may waive notice of any meeting either prospectively or retrospectively. Questions arising at any meeting of the Board shall be decided by a majority of votes, and in case of an equality of votes the Chairman shall have a second or casting vote. A meeting of the Board for the time being at which a quorum is present shall be competent to exercise all or any of the authorities, powers and discretions by or under these Bye-Laws for the time being vested in or exercisable by the Board generally. The Board may delegate any of its powers to committees consisting of such member or members of its body and such other persons as the Board thinks fit, and it may from time to time revoke such delegation or revoke the appointment of and discharge any such committees either wholly or in part, and either as to persons or purposes, but every committee so formed shall in the exercise of the powers so delegated conform to any regulations that may from time to time be imposed upon it by the Board. All acts done by any such committee in conformity with such regulations and in fulfilment of the purposes for which it is appointed, but not otherwise, shall have the like force and effect as if done by the Board, and the Board shall have power, with the consent of the Company in general meeting, to remunerate the members of any special committee, and charge such remuneration to the current expenses of the Company. 46 － Convening of Board How questions to be decided Powers of meeting Power to appoint committee and to delegate Act of committee to be of same effect as acts of Board The meetings and proceedings of any such committee consisting of two or more members shall be governed by the provisions herein contained for regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Board so far as the same are applicable thereto and are not replaced by any regulations imposed by the Board pursuant to Bye-Law 124. All acts bona fide done by any meeting of the Board or by any such committee or by any person acting as a Director shall, notwithstanding that it shall be afterwards discovered that there was some defect in the appointment of such Director or persons acting as aforesaid or that they or any of them were disqualified, be as valid as if every such person had been duly appointed and was qualified to be a Director or member of such committee. The continuing Directors may act notwithstanding any vacancy in their body but, if and so long as their number is reduced below the number fixed by or pursuant to these Bye-Laws as the necessary quorum of Directors, the continuing Director or Directors may act for the purpose of increasing the number or Directors to that number or of summoning a general meeting of the Company but for no other purpose. A resolution in writing signed by all the Directors except such as are absent from the territory in which the Head Office is for the time being situate or temporarily unable to act through ill-health or disability (or their alternate Directors) shall (so long as such a resolution shall be signed by at least two Directors or their alternates and provided that a copy of such resolution has been given or the contents thereof communicated to all the Directors (or their alternates) for the time being entitled to receive notices of Board meetings) be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Board duly convened and held. Any such resolutions in writing may consist of several documents in like form each signed by one or more of the Directors or alternate Directors. Proceedings of committee When acts of Board or committee to be valid notwithstanding defects Directors' powers when vacancies exists Directors' resolutions MINUTES 130. (A) The Board shall cause minutes to be made of:- all appointments of officers made by the Board; the names of the Directors present at each meeting of the Board and of committees appointed pursuant to Bye-Law 124; and 47 － Minutes of proceedings of meetings and Directors all resolutions and proceedings at all meetings of the Company and of the Board and of such committees. Any such minutes shall be conclusive evidence of any such proceedings if they purport to be signed by the chairman of the meeting at which the proceedings were held or by the chairman of the next succeeding meeting. The Directors shall duly comply with the provisions of the Companies Act in regard to keeping a register of shareholders and to the production and furnishing of copies of or extracts from such register. Any register, index, minute book, book of account or other book required by these presents or the Statutes to be kept by or on behalf of the Company may be kept either by making entries in bound books or by recording them in any other manner which shall include, without prejudice to the generality thereof, recording by means of magnetic tape, microfilm, computer or any other non-manual system of recording. In any case in which bound books are not used, the Directors shall take adequate precautions for guarding against falsification and for facilitating its discovery. SECRETARY The Secretary shall be appointed by the Board for such term, at such remuneration and upon such conditions as it may think fit, and any Secretary so appointed may be removed by the Board. Anything by the Statutes or these Bye-Laws required or authorised to be done by or to the Secretary, if the office is vacant or there is for any other reason no Secretary capable of acting, may be done by or to any assistant or deputy Secretary, or if there is no assistant or deputy Secretary capable of acting, by or to any officer of the Company authorised generally or specially on behalf of the Board. If the Secretary appointed is a corporation or other body, it may act and sign by the hand of any one or more of its directors or officers duly authorised. The duties of the Secretary shall be those prescribed by the Companies Act and these Bye-Laws, together with such other duties as may from time to time be prescribed by the Board. 48 － Appointment of Secretary Duties of the Secretary 133. A provision of the Statutes or of these Bye-Laws requiring or authorising a thing to be done by or to a Director and the Secretary shall not be satisfied by its being done by or to the same person acting both as Director and as, or in place of, the Secretary. GENERAL MANAGEMENT AND USE OF THE SEAL (A) Subject to the Statutes, the Company shall have one or more Seals as the Directors may determine. The Directors shall provide for the safe custody of each Seal, and no Seal shall be used without the authority of the Directors or a committee authorised by the Directors in that behalf. Every instrument to which a Seal shall be affixed shall be signed autographically by one Director and the Secretary or by two Directors or some other person appointed by the Board for the purpose provided that as regards any certificates for shares or debentures or other securities of the Company the Directors may by resolution determine that such signatures or either of them shall be dispensed with or affixed by some method or system of mechanical signature other than autographic as specified in such resolution or that such certificates need not be signed by any person. The Company may have a Securities Seal for use for sealing certificates for shares or other securities issued by the Company and no signature of any Director, officer or other person and no mechanical reproduction thereof shall be required on any such certificates or other document and any such certificates or other document to which such Securities Seal is affixed shall be valid and deemed to have been sealed and executed with the authority of the Board notwithstanding the absence of any such signature or mechanical reproduction as aforesaid. All cheques, promissory notes, drafts, bills of exchange and other negotiable instruments, and all receipts for moneys paid to the Company shall be signed, drawn, accepted, endorsed or otherwise executed, as the case may be, in such manner as the Board shall from time to time by resolution determine. The Company's banking accounts shall be kept with such banker or bankers as the Board shall from time to time determine. 49 － Same person not to act in two capacities at once Custody of Seal Use of Seal Securities Seal Cheques and banking arrangements (A) The Board may from time to time and at any time, by power of attorney under the Seal, appoint any company, firm or person or any fluctuating body of persons, whether nominated directly or indirectly by the Board, to be the attorney or attorneys of the Company for such purposes and with such powers, authorities and discretions (not exceeding those vested in or exercisable by the Board under these Bye-Laws) and for such period and subject to such conditions as it may think fit, and any such power of attorney may contain such provisions for the protection and convenience of persons dealing with any such attorney as the Board may think fit, and may also authorise any such attorney to sub-delegate all or any of the powers, authorities and discretions vested in him. The Company may, by writing under its Seal, empower any person, either generally or in respect of any specified matter, as its attorney to execute deeds and instruments on its behalf and to enter into contracts and sign the same on its behalf and every deed signed by such attorney on behalf of the Company and under his seal shall bind the Company and have the same effect as if it were under the Seal. The Board may establish any committees, regional or local boards or agencies for managing any of the affairs of the Company, either in the Relevant Territory or elsewhere, and may appoint any persons to be members of such committees, regional or local boards or agencies and may fix their remuneration, and may delegate to any committee, regional or local board or agent any of the powers, authorities and discretions vested in the Board (other than its powers to make calls and forfeit shares), with power to sub-delegate, and may authorise the members of any regional or local board or any of them to fill any vacancies therein and to act notwithstanding any such vacancies, and any such appointment or delegation may be upon such terms and subject to such conditions as the Board may think fit, and the Board may remove any person so appointed and may annul or vary any such delegation, but no person dealing in good faith and without notice of any such annulment or variation shall be affected thereby. － 50 － Power to appoint attorney Execution of deeds by attorney Regional or local boards 138. The Board may establish and maintain or procure the establishment and maintenance of any contributory or non- contributory pension or superannuation funds for the benefit of, or give or procure the giving of donations, gratuities, pensions, allowances or emoluments to, any persons who are or were at any time in the employment or service of the Company, or of any company which is a subsidiary of the Company, or is allied or associated with the Company or with any such subsidiary company, or who are or were at any time directors or officers of the Company or of any such other company as aforesaid and the spouses, widows, widowers, families and dependants of any such persons. The Board may also establish and subsidise or subscribe to any institutions, associations, clubs or funds calculated to be for the benefit of or to advance the interests and well-being of the Company or of any such other company as aforesaid or of any such persons as aforesaid, and may make payments for or towards the insurance of any such persons as aforesaid, and subscribe or guarantee money for charitable or benevolent objects or for any exhibition or for any public, general or useful object. The Board may do any of the matters aforesaid, either alone or in conjunction with any such other company as aforesaid. Any Director holding any such employment or office shall be entitled to participate in and retain for his own benefit any such donation, gratuity, pension, allowance or emolument. AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS 139. Any Director or the Secretary or other authorised officer of the Company shall have power to authenticate any documents affecting the constitution of the Company and any resolutions passed by the Company or the Directors or any committee, and any books, records, documents and accounts relating to the business of the Company, and to certify copies thereof or extracts therefrom as true copies of extracts; and where any books, records, documents or accounts are elsewhere than at the Registered Office or the Head Office, the local manager or such other officer of the Company having the custody thereof shall be deemed to be the authorised officer of the Company as aforesaid. A document purporting to be a copy of a resolution, or an extract from the minutes of a meeting, of the Company or of the Directors or any local board or committee which is certified as aforesaid shall be conclusive evidence in favour of all persons dealing with the Company upon the faith thereof that such resolution has been duly passed or, as the case may be, that any minute so extracted is a true and accurate record of proceedings at a duly constituted meeting. 51 － Power to establish pension funds Power to authenticate CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES 140. (A) The Company in general meeting may, upon the recommendation Power to of the Board, resolve to capitalise any part of the Company's capitalise reserves (including any contributed surplus account and also including any share premium account or other undistributable reserve, but subject to the provisions of the law with regard to unrealised profits) or undivided profits not required for the payment or provision of the dividend on any shares with a preferential right to dividend, and accordingly that such part be sub-divided amongst the shareholders in such proportion as may be approved by the Board, whether pro-rata to all shareholders or otherwise, on condition that the same be not paid in cash but be applied either in or towards paying up any amounts for the time being unpaid on any shares held by such shareholders respectively or paying up in full unissued shares or debentures or other securities of the Company to be allotted and distributed credited as fully paid to and amongst such shareholders in such proportion as may be approved by the Board as aforesaid, or partly in one way and partly in the other provided that for the purpose of this Bye-Law, any amount standing to the credit of any share premium account may only be applied in the paying up of unissued shares to be issued to shareholders of the Company as fully paid and provided further that any sum standing to the credit of the share premium account may only be applied in crediting as fully paid shares of the same class as that from which the relevant share premium was derived. － 52 － Whenever such a resolution as aforesaid shall have been passed the Board shall make all appropriations and applications of the reserves or undivided profits resolved to be capitalised thereby, and all allotments and issues of fully paid shares, debentures, or other securities and generally shall do all acts and things required to give effect thereto. For the purpose of giving effect to any resolution under this Bye-Law, the Board may settle any difficulty which may arise in regard to a capitalisation issue as it thinks fit, and in particular may disregard fractional entitlements or round the same up or down and may determine that cash payments shall be made to any shareholders in lieu of fractional entitlements or that fractions of such value as the Board may determine may be disregarded in order to adjust the rights of all parties or that fractional entitlements shall be aggregated and sold and the benefit shall accrue to the Company rather than to the shareholders concerned. The Board may appoint any person to sign on behalf of the persons entitled to share in a capitalisation issue a contract for allotment and such appointment shall be effective and binding upon all concerned, and the contract may provide for the acceptance by such persons of the shares, debentures or other securities to be allotted and distributed to them respectively in satisfaction of their claims in respect of the sum so capitalised. Effect of resolution to capitalise DIVIDENDS, CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS AND RESERVES The Company in general meeting may declare dividends in any currency but no dividends shall exceed the amount recommended by the Board. (A) The Board may subject to Bye-Law 143 from time to time pay to the shareholders such interim dividends as appear to the Board to be justified by the position of the Company and, in particular (but without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing), if at any time the share capital of the Company is divided into different classes, the Board may pay such interim dividends in respect of those shares in the capital of the Company which confer to the holders thereof deferred or non-preferential rights as well as in respect of those shares which confer on the holders thereof preferential rights with regard to dividend and provided that the Board acts bona fide the Board shall not incur any responsibility to the holders of shares conferring any preference for any damage that they may suffer by reason of the payment of an interim dividend on any shares having deferred or non-preferential rights. Power to declare dividends Board's power to pay interim dividends － 53 － The Board may also pay half-yearly or at other suitable intervals to be settled by it any dividend which may be payable at a fixed rate if the Board is of the opinion that the profits justify the payment. (A) No dividend shall be declared or paid and no distribution of contributed surplus made otherwise than in accordance with the Statutes. No dividend shall be paid otherwise than out of profits available for distribution. Subject to the provisions of the Companies Act (but without prejudice to paragraph (A) of this Bye-Law), where any asset, business or property is bought by the Company as from a past date (whether such date be before or after the incorporation of the Company) the profits and losses thereof as from such date may at the discretion of the Directors in whole or in part be carried to revenue account and treated for all purposes as profits or losses of the Company, and be available for dividend accordingly. Subject as aforesaid, if any shares or securities are purchased cum dividend or interest, such dividend or interest may at the discretion of the Board be treated as revenue, and it shall not be obligatory to capitalise the same or any part thereof. Subject to Bye-Law 143 (D) all dividends and other distributions in respect of shares in the Company shall be stated and discharged, in the case of shares denominated in Hong Kong dollars, in Hong Kong dollars, and in the case of shares denominated in United States dollars, in United States dollars, provided that, in the case of shares denominated in Hong Kong dollars, the Board may determine in the case of any distribution that shareholders may elect to receive the same in United States dollars or any other currency selected by the Board, conversion to be effected at such rate of exchange as the Board may determine. If, in the opinion of the Board, any dividend or other distribution in respect of shares or any other payment to be made by the Company to any shareholder is of such a small amount as to make payment to that shareholder in the relevant currency impracticable or unduly expensive either for the Company or the shareholder then such dividend or other distribution or other payment may, at the discretion of the Board, be paid or made in the currency of the country of the relevant shareholder (as indicated by the address of such shareholder on the register). Notice of the declaration of an interim dividend shall be given by advertisement in the Relevant Territory and in such other territory or territories as the Board may determine and in such manner as the Board shall determine. 54 － Dividend not to be paid out of capital/ Distribution of contributed surplus Notice of interim dividend No dividend or other moneys payable on or in respect of a share shall bear interest as against the Company. Whenever the Board or the Company in general meeting has resolved that a dividend be paid or declared, the Board may further resolve that such dividend be satisfied wholly or in part by the distribution of specific assets of any kind and in particular of paid up shares, debentures or warrants to subscribe for securities of the Company or any other company, or in any one or more of such ways, with or without offering any rights to shareholders to elect to receive such dividend in cash, and where any difficulty arises in regard to the distribution the Board may settle the same as it thinks expedient, and in particular may disregard fractional entitlements or round the same up or down, and may fix the value for distribution of such specific assets, or any part thereof, and may determine that cash payments shall be made to any shareholders upon the footing of the value so fixed in order to adjust the rights of all parties and may determine that fractional entitlements shall be aggregated and sold and the benefit shall accrue to the Company rather than to the shareholders concerned, and may vest any such specific assets in trustees as may seem expedient to the Board and may appoint any person to sign any requisite instruments of transfer and other documents on behalf of the persons entitled to the dividend and such appointment shall be effective. Where requisite, the Board may appoint any person to sign a contract on behalf of the persons entitled to the dividend and such appointment shall be effective. The Board may resolve that no such assets shall be made available or paid to shareholders with registered addresses in any particular territory or territories being a territory or territories where, in the absence of a registration statement or other special formalities, this would or might, in the opinion of the Board, be unlawful or impracticable and in such event the only entitlement of the shareholders aforesaid shall be to receive cash payments as aforesaid. Shareholders affected as a result of the foregoing sentence shall not be or be deemed to be a separate class of shareholders for any purpose whatsoever. (A) Whenever the Board or the Company in general meeting has resolved that a dividend be paid or declared on the share capital of the Company, the Board may further resolve:- － 55 － No interest on dividend Dividend in specie Scrip dividends either that such dividend be satisfied wholly or in part in the form of an allotment of shares credited as fully paid up on the basis that the shares so allotted shall be of the same class or classes as the class or classes already held by the allottee, provided that the shareholders entitled thereto will be entitled to elect to receive such dividend (or part thereof) in cash in lieu of such allotment. In such case, the following provisions shall apply:- the basis of any such allotment shall be determined by the Board; the Board, after determining the basis of allotment, shall give not less than two weeks' notice in writing to the shareholders of the right of election accorded to them and shall send with such notice forms of election and specify the procedure to be followed and the place at which and the latest date and time by which duly completed forms of election must be lodged in order to be effective; the right of election may be exercised in respect of the whole or part of that portion of the dividend in respect of which the right of election has been accorded; and the dividend (or that part of the dividend to be satisfied by the allotment of shares as aforesaid) shall not be payable in cash on shares in respect whereof the cash election has not been duly exercised ("the non-elected shares") and in lieu and in satisfaction thereof shares shall be allotted credited as fully paid up to the holders of the non-elected shares on the basis of allotment determined as aforesaid and for such purpose the Board shall capitalise and apply out of any part of the undivided profits of the Company or any part of any of the Company's reserve accounts (including any special account, contributed surplus account, share premium account and capital redemption reserve fund (if there be any such reserve)) as the Board may determine a sum equal to the aggregate nominal amount of the shares to be allotted on such basis and apply the same in paying up in full the appropriate number of shares for allotment and distribution to and amongst the holders of the non-elected shares on such basis. － 56 － or that shareholders entitled to such dividend will be entitled to elect to receive an allotment of shares credited as fully paid up in lieu of the whole or such part of the dividend as the Directors may think fit on the basis that the shares so allotted shall be of the same class or classes as the class or classes of shares already held by the allottee. In such case, the following provisions shall apply:- the basis of any such allotment shall be determined by the Board; the Board, after determining the basis of allotment, shall give not less than two weeks' notice in writing to the shareholder of the right of election accorded to them and shall send with such notice forms of election and specify the procedure to be followed and the place at which and the latest date and time by which duly completed forms of election must be lodged in order to be effective; the right of election may be exercised in respect of the whole or part of that portion of the dividend in respect of which the right of election has been accorded; and the dividend (or that part of the dividend in respect of which a right of election has been accorded) shall not be payable on shares in respect whereof the share election has been duly exercised ("the elected shares") and in lieu thereof shares shall be allotted credited as fully paid up to the holders of the elected shares on the basis of allotment determined as aforesaid and for such purpose the Board shall capitalise and apply out of any part of the undivided profits of the Company or any part of any of the Company's reserve accounts (including any special account, contributed surplus account, share premium account and capital redemption reserve fund (if there be any such reserve)) as the Board may determine a sum equal to the aggregate nominal amount of the shares to be allotted on such basis and apply the same in paying up in full the appropriate number of shares for allotment and distribution to and amongst the holders of the elected shares on such basis. The shares allotted pursuant to the provisions of paragraph (A) of this Bye-Law shall rank pari passu in all respects with the shares then in issue save only as regards participation:- － 57 － in the relevant dividend (or the right to receive or to elect to receive an allotment of shares in lieu thereof as aforesaid); or in any other distributions, bonuses or rights paid, made, declared or announced prior to or contemporaneously with the payment or declaration of the relevant dividend. Unless, contemporaneously with the announcement by the Board of its proposal to apply the provisions of sub-paragraph (i) or (ii) of paragraph (A) of this Bye-Law in relation to the relevant dividend or contemporaneously with its announcement of the distribution, bonus or rights in question, the Board shall specify that the shares to be allotted pursuant to the provisions of paragraph (A) of this Bye-Law shall rank for participation in such distribution, bonus or rights. The Board may do all acts and things considered necessary or expedient to give effect to any capitalisation pursuant to the provisions of paragraph (A) of this Bye-Law with full power to the Board to make such provisions as they think fit in the case of shares becoming distributable in fractions (including provisions whereby, in whole or in part, fractional entitlements are aggregated and sold and the net proceeds distributed to those entitled, or are disregarded or rounded up or down or whereby the benefit of fractional entitlements accrues to the Company rather than to the shareholders concerned). The Board may authorise any person to enter into on behalf of all shareholders interested an agreement with the Company providing for such capitalisation and matters incidental thereto and any agreement made pursuant to such authority shall be effective and binding on all concerned. The Company may upon the recommendation of the Board by Special Resolution resolve in respect of any one particular dividend of the Company that notwithstanding the provisions of paragraph (A) of this Bye-Law a dividend may be satisfied wholly in the form of an allotment of shares credited as fully paid up without offering any right to shareholders to elect to receive such dividend in cash in lieu of such allotment. The Board may on any occasion determine that rights of election and the allotment of shares under paragraph (A) of this Bye-Law shall not be made available or made to any shareholders with registered addresses in any territory where in the absence of a registration statement or other special formalities the circulation of an offer of such rights of election or the allotment of shares would or might be unlawful, and in such event the provisions aforesaid shall be read and construed subject to such determination. － 58 － The Board may, before recommending any dividend, set aside out of the profits of the Company such sums as it thinks fit as a reserve or reserves which shall, at the discretion of the Board, be applicable for meeting claims on or liabilities of the Company or contingencies or for paying off any loan capital or for equalising dividends or for any other purpose to which the profits of the Company may be properly applied, and pending such application may, at the like discretion, either be employed in the business of the Company or be invested in such investments (other than shares of the Company) as the Board may from time to time think fit, and so that it shall not be necessary to keep any investments constituting the reserve or reserves separate or distinct from any other investments of the Company. The Board may also without placing the same to reserve carry forward any profits which it may think prudent not to distribute by way of dividend. Unless and to the extent that the rights attached to any shares or the terms of issue thereof otherwise provide, all dividends shall (as regards any shares not fully paid throughout the period in respect of which the dividend is paid) be apportioned and paid pro rata according to the amounts paid or credited as paid up on the shares during any portion or portions of the period in respect of which the dividend is paid. For the purposes of this Bye-Law no amount paid on a share in advance of calls shall be treated as paid on the share. (A) The Board may retain any dividends or other moneys payable on or in respect of a share upon which the Company has a lien, and may apply the same in or towards satisfaction of the debts, liabilities or engagements in respect of which the lien exists. The Board may deduct from any dividend or bonus payable to any shareholder all sums of money (if any) presently payable by him to the Company on account of calls, instalments or otherwise. Any general meeting sanctioning a dividend may make a call on the shareholders of such amount as the meeting fixes, but so that the call on each shareholder shall not exceed the dividend payable to him, and so that the call shall be made payable at the same time as the dividend, and the dividend may, if so arranged between the Company and the shareholder, be set off against the call. A transfer of shares shall not pass the right to any dividend or bonus declared thereon before the registration of the transfer. If two or more persons are registered as joint holders of any share, any one of such persons may give effectual receipts for any dividends, interim dividends or bonuses and other moneys payable in respect of such shares. 59 － Reserves Dividends to be paid in proportion to paid up capital Retention of dividends etc. Deduction of debts Dividend and call together Effect of transfer Receipt for dividends by joint holders of share Unless otherwise directed by the Board, any dividend or bonus may be paid by cheque or warrant sent through the post to the registered address of the shareholder entitled, or, in case of joint holders, to the registered address of that one whose name stands first in the register in respect of the joint holding or to such person and to such address as the holder or joint holders may in writing direct. Every cheque or warrant so sent shall be made payable to the order of the person to whom it is sent, and the payment of any such cheque or warrant shall operate as a good discharge to the Company in respect of the dividend and/or bonus represented thereby, notwithstanding that it may subsequently appear that the same has been stolen or that any endorsement thereon has been forged. All dividends or bonuses unclaimed for one year after having been declared may be invested or otherwise made use of by the Board for the benefit of the Company until claimed and the Company shall not be constituted a trustee in respect thereof. All dividends or bonuses unclaimed for six years after having been declared may be forfeited by the Board and shall revert to the Company. Any resolution declaring a dividend on shares of any class, whether a resolution of the Company in general meeting or a resolution of the Directors, may specify that the same shall be payable or made to the persons registered as the holder of such shares at the close of business on a particular date, notwithstanding that it may be a date prior to that on which the resolution is passed, and thereupon the dividend or other distribution shall be payable or made to them in accordance with their respective holdings so registered, but without prejudice to the rights inter se in respect of such dividend or other distribution between the transferors and transferees of any such shares. The provisions of this Bye-Law shall mutatis mutandis apply to bonuses, capitalisation issues, distributions of realised capital profits or offers or grants made by the Company to the shareholders. － 60 － Payment by post Unclaimed dividend Record dates DISTRIBUTION OF REALISED CAPITAL PROFITS 157. The Company in general meeting may at any time and from time to time resolve that any surplus moneys in the hands of the Company representing capital profits arising from moneys received or recovered in respect of or arising from the realisation of any capital assets of the Company or any investments representing the same and not required for the payment or provision of any fixed preferential dividend instead of being applied in the purchase of any other capital assets or for other capital purposes be distributed amongst the ordinary shareholders on the footing that they receive the same as capital and in the shares and proportions in which they would have been entitled to receive the same if it had been distributed by way of dividend, provided that no such profits as aforesaid shall be so distributed unless there shall remain in the hands of the Company a sufficiency of other assets to answer in full the whole of the liabilities and paid-up share capital of the Company for the time being. ANNUAL RETURNS 158. The Board shall make or cause to be made such annual or other returns or filings as may be required to be made in accordance with the Statutes. ACCOUNTS The Board shall cause true accounts to be kept of the sums of money received and expended by the Company, and the matters in respect of which such receipts and expenditure take place; and of the property, assets, credits and liabilities of the Company and of all other matters required by the Statutes or necessary to give a true and fair view of the state of the Company's affairs and to show and explain its transactions. The books of account shall be kept at the Head Office or at such other place or places as the Board thinks fit and shall always be open to the inspection of the Directors provided that such records as are required by the Statutes shall also be kept at the Registered Office. No shareholder (not being a Director) or other person shall have any right of inspecting any account or book or document of the Company except as conferred by the Statutes or ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction or authorised by the Board or the Company in general meeting. 61 － Distribution of realised capital profits Annual Returns Accounts to be kept Where accounts to be kept Inspection by shareholders Amended by a special resolution passed on 27 May 2004 162. (A) The Board shall from time to time cause to be prepared and laid before the Company at its annual general meeting such profit and loss accounts, balance sheets, group accounts (if any) and reports as are required by the Statutes. Every balance sheet of the Company shall be signed on behalf of the Board by two of the Directors and a copy of every balance sheet (including every document required by laws to be comprised therein or annexed thereto) and profit and loss account which is to be laid before the Company at its annual general meeting, together with a copy of the Directors' report and a copy of the Auditors' report, shall not less than twenty-one days before the date of the general meeting, be delivered or sent by post to the registered address of every shareholder of, and every holder of debentures of, the Company and every other person entitled to receive notices of general meetings of the Company under the provisions of the Companies Act or these Bye-Laws, provided that this Bye-Law shall not require a copy of those documents to be delivered or sent to any person of whose address the Company is not aware or to more than one of the joint holders of any shares or debentures, but any shareholder or holder of debentures to whom a copy of those documents has not been delivered or sent shall be entitled to receive a copy free of charge on application at the Head Office or the Registration Office. If all or any of the shares or debentures of the Company shall for the time being be (with the consent of the Company) listed or dealt in on any stock exchange, there shall be forwarded to the appropriate officer of such stock exchange such number of copies of such documents as may for the time being be required under its regulations or practice. Annual profit and loss account and balance sheet Annual report of Directors and balance sheet to be sent to shareholders AUDITORS 163. (A) Auditors shall be appointed and the terms and tenure of such appointment and their duties at all times regulated in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act. － 62 － Appointment of Auditors The Company shall at each annual general meeting appoint one or more firms of auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting, but if an appointment is not made, the Auditors in office shall continue in office until a successor is appointed. A Director, officer or employee of the Company or of any of its subsidiaries or a partner, officer or employee of any such Director, officer or employee shall not be capable of being appointed Auditors of the Company. The Board may fill any casual vacancy in the office of Auditors, but while any such vacancy continues the surviving or continuing Auditors (if any) may act. Subject as otherwise provided by the Companies Act, the remuneration of the Auditors shall be fixed by or on the authority of the Company in the annual general meeting except that in any particular year the Company in general meeting may delegate the fixing of such remuneration to the Board and the remuneration of any Auditors appointed to fill any casual vacancy may be fixed by the Directors. The Auditors shall have a right of access at all times to the books and accounts and vouchers of the Company and shall be entitled to require from the Directors and officers of the Company such information as may be necessary for the performance of his or their duties, and the Auditors shall make a report to the shareholders on the accounts examined by them and on every balance sheet, consolidated balance sheet and consolidated profit and loss account intended to be laid before the Company in the annual general meeting during their tenure of office as required by the Statutes. A person other than the retiring Auditors shall not be capable of being appointed Auditors at an annual general meeting unless notice of an intention to nominate that person to the office of Auditors has been given to the Company not less than fourteen days before the annual general meeting, and the Company shall send a copy of any such notice to the retiring Auditors and shall give notice thereof to the shareholders not less than seven days before the annual general meeting provided that the above requirements may be waived by notice in writing by the retiring Auditors to the Secretary provided that if after a notice of the intention to nominate Auditors has been so given an annual general meeting is called for a date fourteen days or less after that notice has been given, the notice, though not given within the time required by this Bye-Law, shall be deemed to have been properly given for the purposes thereof, and the notice to be sent or given by the Company may instead of being sent or given within the time required by this provision be sent or given at the same time as the notice of the annual general meeting. 63 － Auditors to have right of access to books and accounts Appointment of auditors other than retiring auditors 166. Subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, all acts done by any Defect of person acting as Auditors shall, as regards all persons dealing in appointment good faith with the Company, be valid, notwithstanding that there was some defect in their appointment or that they were at the time of their appointment not qualified for appointment or subsequently became disqualified. 167. Amended by special resolutions passed on May 2013 and June 2019 168. Amended by a special resolution passed on 22 May 2013 NOTICES Any notice or document (including any ''corporate communication'' within the meaning ascribed thereto under Listing Rules), whether or not, to be given or issued under these Bye-Laws from the Company to a shareholder shall be in writing or by cable, telex or facsimile transmission message or other form of electronic transmission or communication and any such notice and document may be served or delivered by the Company on or to any shareholder either personally or by sending it through the post in a prepaid envelope addressed to such shareholder at his registered address as appearing in the register of shareholders or at any other address supplied by him to the Company for the purpose or, as the case may be, by transmitting it to any such address or transmitting it to any telex or facsimile transmission number or electronic number or address or website supplied by him to the Company for the giving of notice to him or which the person transmitting the notice reasonably and bona fide believes at the relevant time will result in the notice being duly received by the shareholder or may also be served by advertisement in appointed newspapers (as defined in the Companies Act), or to the extent permitted by the applicable laws, by publishing it on the Company's website or the website of the stock exchange in the Relevant Territory, and giving to the shareholder a notice stating that such notice or document has been so published (a "notice of availability"). The notice of availability may be given to the shareholder by any of the means set out above other than by publishing it on a website. In the case of joint holders of a share all notices shall be given to that one of the joint holders whose name stands first in the register of shareholder and notice so given shall be deemed a sufficient service on or delivery to all the joint holders. Any notice or other document: if served or delivered by post, shall where appropriate be sent by airmail and shall be deemed to have been served or delivered on the day following that on which the envelope containing the same, properly prepaid and addressed, is put into the post; in proving such service or delivery it shall be sufficient to prove that the envelope or wrapper containing the notice or document was properly addressed and put into the post and a certificate in writing signed by the Secretary or other officer of the Company or other person appointed by the Board that the envelope or wrapper containing the notice or other document was so addressed and put into the post shall be conclusive evidence thereof; 64 － Service of notices When notice by post deemed to be served Amended by special resolution passed on 12 June 2019 Amended 169. by a special resolution passed on 22 May 2013 170. 171. 172. 173. if sent by electronic communication, shall be deemed to be given on the day on which it is transmitted from the server of the Company or its agent. A notice placed on the Company's website or the website of the stock exchange in the Relevant Territory, is deemed given by the Company to a shareholder on the day following that on which a notice of availability is deemed served on the shareholder; if served or delivered in any other manner contemplated by these Bye-Laws, shall be deemed to have been served or delivered at the time of personal service or delivery or, as the case may be, at the time of the relevant despatch, transmission or publication; and in proving such service or delivery a certificate in writing signed by the Secretary or other officer of the Company or other person appointed by the Board as to the fact and time of such service, delivery, despatch, transmission or publication shall be conclusive evidence thereof. Any notice or document to be given or issued under these Bye-Laws shall be in writing, unless otherwise specifically stated and as further defined in these Bye-Laws. A notice may be given by the Company to the person entitled to a share in consequence of the death, mental disorder or bankruptcy of a shareholder by sending it through the post in a prepaid envelope or wrapper addressed to him by name, or by the title of representative of the deceased, or trustee of the bankrupt, or by any like description, at the address, if any, supplied for the purpose by the person claiming to be so entitled, or (until such an address has been so supplied) by giving the notice in any manner in which the same might have been given if the death, mental disorder or bankruptcy had not occurred. Any person who by operation of law, transfer or other means whatsoever shall become entitled to any share shall be bound by every notice in respect of such share which prior to his name and address being entered on the register shall have been duly given to the person from whom he derives his title to such share. Any notice or document delivered or sent by post to, or left at the registered address of, any shareholder in pursuance of these presents, shall notwithstanding that such shareholder be then deceased or bankrupt and whether or not the Company has notice of his death or bankruptcy, be deemed to have been duly served in respect of any registered shares whether held solely or jointly with other persons by such shareholder until some other person be registered in his stead as the holder or joint holder thereof, and such service shall for all purposes of these presents be deemed a sufficient service of such notice or document on his personal representatives and all persons (if any) jointly interested with him in any such shares. The signature to any notice to be given by the Company may be written or printed. － 65 － Service of notice to persons entitled on death, mental disorder or bankruptcy Transferee to be bound by prior notices Notice valid though shareholder deceased, bankrupt How notice to be signed INFORMATION 174. No shareholder (not being a Director) shall be entitled to require discovery of or any information respecting any detail of the Company's trading or any matter which is or may be in the nature of a trade secret, mystery of trade or secret process which may relate to the conduct of the business of the Company which in the opinion of the Board it will be inexpedient in the interests of the shareholders of the Company to communicate to the public. WINDING UP A resolution that the Company be wound up by the Court or be wound up voluntarily shall be a Special Resolution. If the Company shall be wound up, the surplus assets remaining after payment to all creditors shall be divided among the shareholders in proportion to the capital paid up on the shares held by them respectively, and if such surplus assets shall be insufficient to repay the whole of the paid up capital, they shall be distributed subject to the rights of any shares which may be issued on special terms and conditions, so that, as nearly as may be, the losses shall be borne by the shareholders in proportion to the capital paid up on the shares held by them respectively. If the Company shall be wound up (whether the liquidation is voluntary or ordered by the Court) the liquidator may, with the sanction of a Special Resolution, divide among the shareholders in specie or kind the whole or any part of the assets of the Company whether the assets shall consist of property of one kind or shall consist of properties of different kinds and the liquidator may, for such purpose, set such value as he deems fair upon any one or more class or classes of property to be divided as aforesaid and may determine how such division shall be carried out as between the shareholders or different classes of shareholders and the shareholders within each class. The liquidator may, with the like sanction, vest any part of the assets in trustees upon such trusts for the benefit of shareholders as the liquidator, with the like sanction, shall think fit, but so that no shareholder shall be compelled to accept any shares or other assets upon which there is a liability. 66 － Shareholders not entitled to information Modes of winding up Distribution of assets in winding up Assets may be distributed in specie INDEMNITY 178. Save and except so far as the provisions of this Bye-Law shall be avoided by any provisions of the Statutes, the Directors, Managing Directors, alternate Directors, Auditors, Secretary and other officers for the time being of the Company and the trustees (if any) for the time being acting in relation to any of the affairs of the Company, and their respective executors or administrators, shall be indemnified and secured harmless out of the assets of the Company from and against all actions, costs, charges, losses, damages and expenses which they or any of them, their or any of their executors or administrators, shall or may incur or sustain by reason of any act done, concurred in or omitted in or about the execution of their duty or supposed duty in their respective offices or trusts, except such (if any) as they shall incur or sustain through their own wilful neglect or default, fraud and dishonesty respectively, and none of them shall be answerable for the acts, receipts, neglects or defaults of any other of them, or for joining in any receipt for the sake of conformity, or for any bankers or other persons with whom any moneys or effects of the Company shall be lodged or deposited for safe custody, or for the insufficiency or deficiency of any security upon which any moneys of the Company shall be placed out or invested, or for any other loss, misfortune or damage which may happen in the execution of their respective offices or trusts, or in relation thereto, except as the same shall happen by or through their own wilful neglect or default, fraud and dishonesty respectively. UNTRACEABLE SHAREHOLDERS Without prejudice to the rights of the Company under Bye-Law 155 and the provisions of Bye-Law 180, the Company may cease sending such cheques for dividend entitlements or dividend warrants by post if such cheques or warrants have been left uncashed on two consecutive occasions. However, the Company may exercise the power to cease sending cheques for dividend entitlements or dividend warrants after the first occasion on which such a cheque or warrant is returned undelivered. The Company shall have the power to sell, in such manner as the Board thinks fit, any shares of a shareholder who is untraceable, but no such sale shall be made unless:- all cheques or warrants, being not less than three in total number, for any sum payable in cash to the holder of such shares in respect of them sent during the relevant period in the manner authorised by the Bye-Laws of the Company have remained uncashed; 67 － Indemnity Company cease sending dividend warrants etc. Company may sell shares of untraceable shareholders Amended by special resolution passed on

12 June 2019 181. so far as it is aware at the end of the relevant period, the Company has not at any time during the relevant period received any indication of the existence of the shareholder who is the holder of such shares or of a person entitled to such shares by death, bankruptcy or operation of law; the Company has caused an advertisement to be inserted in the Newspapers of its intention to sell such shares or giving notice in any manner permitted by and in accordance with the Listing Rules and a period of three months has elapsed since the date of such advertisement or notice; and the Company has notified the stock exchange in the Relevant Territory of its intention to effect such sale. For the purpose of the foregoing, "relevant period" means the period commencing twelve years before the date of publication of the advertisement referred to in paragraph (iii) of this Bye-Law and ending at the expiry of the period referred to in that paragraph. To give effect to any such sale the Board may authorise any person to transfer the said shares and the instrument of transfer signed or otherwise executed by or on behalf of such person shall be as effective as if it had been executed by the registered holder or the person entitled by transmission to such shares, and the purchaser shall not be bound to see to the application of the purchase money nor shall his title to the shares be affected by any irregularity or invalidity in the proceedings relating to the sale. The net proceeds of the sale will belong to the Company and upon receipt by the Company of such proceeds it shall become indebted to the former shareholder for an amount equal to such net proceeds. No trusts shall be created in respect of such debt and no interest shall be payable in respect of it and the Company shall not be required to account for any money earned from the net proceeds which may be employed in the business of the Company or as it thinks fit. Any sale under this Bye-Law shall be valid and effective notwithstanding that the shareholder holding the shares sold is dead, bankrupt or otherwise under any legal disability or incapacity. DESTRUCTION OF DOCUMENTS Subject to the Companies Act, the Company may destroy:- Destruction of documents any share certificate which has been cancelled at any time after the expiry of one year from the date of such cancellation; － 68 － any dividend mandate or any variation or cancellation thereof or any notification of change of name or address at any time after the expiry of two years from the date on which such mandate, variation, cancellation or notification was recorded by the Company; any instrument of transfer of shares which has been registered at any time after the expiry of six years from the date of registration; and any other document, on the basis of which any entry in the register is made, at any time after the expiry of six years from the date on which an entry in the register was first made in respect of it; and it shall conclusively be presumed in favour of the Company that every share certificate so destroyed was a valid certificate duly and properly cancelled and that every instrument of transfer so destroyed was a valid and effective instrument duly and properly registered and that every other document destroyed hereunder was a valid and effective document in accordance with the recorded particulars thereof in the books or records of the Company. Provided always that:- the foregoing provisions of this Bye-Law shall apply only to the destruction of a document in good faith and without express notice to the Company that the preservation of such document was relevant to a claim; nothing contained in this Bye-Law shall be construed as imposing upon the Company any liability in respect of the destruction of any such document earlier than as aforesaid or in any case where the conditions of proviso (i) above are not fulfilled; and references in this Bye-Law to the destruction of any document include reference to its disposal in any manner. － 69 － RESIDENT REPRESENTATIVE 182. Pursuant to the provisions of the Statutes, the Board shall, for so long as the Company does not have a quorum of Directors ordinarily resident in Bermuda, appoint a Resident Representative as defined in the Statutes, to act on its behalf in Bermuda and to maintain all such records as may be required by the Statutes to be maintained in Bermuda and to make all necessary filings with the Ministry of Finance and Registrar of Companies in Bermuda as may be required by the Statutes and to fix his or their or its remuneration either by way of salary or fee for the period of the Resident Representative's service to the Company. MAINTENANCE OF RECORDS 183. The Company shall keep at the office of its Resident Representative, in accordance with the provisions of the Statutes, the following:- minutes of all proceedings of general meetings of the Company; all financial statements required to be prepared by the Company under the Companies Act together with the Auditors' report thereon; all records of account required by Section 83 of the Companies Act to be kept in Bermuda; and all such documents as may be required in order to provide evidence of the continued listing of the Company on an appointed stock exchange within the meaning of the Companies Act. Resident Representative Maintenance of records SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT RESERVE 184. (A) Subject to the Statutes if, so long as any of the rights attaching to any warrants issued by the Company to subscribe for shares of the Company shall remain exercisable, the Company does any act or engages in any transaction which, as a result of any adjustments to the subscription price in accordance with the provisions applicable under the terms and conditions of the warrants, would reduce the subscription price to below the par value of a share, then the following provisions shall apply:- Subscription right reserve － 70 － as from the date of such act or transaction the Company shall establish and thereafter (subject as provided in this Bye-Law) maintain in accordance with the provisions of this Bye-Law a reserve (the "Subscription Right Reserve") the amount of which shall at no time be less than the sum which for the time being would be required to be capitalised and applied in paying up in full the nominal amount of the additional shares required to be issued and allotted credited as fully paid pursuant to sub-paragraph below on the exercise in full of all the subscription rights outstanding and shall apply the Subscription Right Reserve in paying up in full such difference in respect of such additional shares as and when the same are allotted; the Subscription Right Reserve shall not be used for any purpose other than that specified above unless all other reserves of the Company (other than the share premium account and capital redemption reserve fund) have been used and will only be used to make good losses of the Company if and so far as is required by law; upon the exercise of all or any of the subscription rights represented by any warrant, the relevant subscription rights shall be exercisable in respect of a nominal amount of shares equal to the amount in cash which the holder of such warrant is required to pay on exercise of the subscription rights represented thereby (or, as the case may be the relevant portion thereof in the event of a partial exercise of the subscription rights) and, in addition, there shall be allotted in respect of such subscription rights to the exercising warrantholder, credited as fully paid, such additional nominal amount of shares as is equal to the difference between:- the said amount in cash which the holder of such warrant is required to pay on exercise of the subscription rights represented thereby (or, as the case may be, the relevant portion thereof in the event of a partial exercise of the subscription rights); and the nominal amount of shares in respect of which such subscription rights would have been exercisable having regard to the provisions of the conditions of the warrants, had it been possible for such subscription rights to represent the right to subscribe for shares at less than par; － 71 － and immediately upon such exercise so much of the sum standing to the credit of the Subscription Right Reserve as is required to pay up in full such additional nominal amount of shares shall be capitalised and applied in paying up in full such additional nominal amount of shares which shall forthwith be allotted credited as fully paid to the exercising warrantholder; and if upon the exercise of the subscription rights represented by any warrant the amount standing to the credit of the Subscription Right Reserve is not sufficient to pay up in full such additional nominal amount of shares equal to such difference as aforesaid to which the exercising warrantholder is entitled, the Board shall apply any profits or reserves then or thereafter becoming available (including, to the extent permitted by law, contributed surplus account, share premium account and capital redemption reserve fund) for such purpose until such additional nominal amount of shares is paid up and allotted as aforesaid and until then no dividend or other distribution shall be paid or made on the fully paid shares of the Company then in issue. Pending such payment up and allotment, the exercising warrantholder shall be issued by the Company with a certificate evidencing his right to the allotment of such additional nominal amount of shares. The rights represented by any such certificate shall be in registered form and shall be transferable in whole or in part in units of one share in the like manner as the shares for the time being are transferable, and the Company shall make such arrangements in relation to the maintenance of a register therefor and other matters in relation thereto as the Board may think fit and adequate particulars thereof shall be made known to each relevant exercising warrantholder upon the issue of such certificate. Shares allotted pursuant to the provisions of this Bye-Law shall rank pari passu in all respects with the other shares allotted on the relevant exercise of the subscription rights represented by the warrant concerned. Notwithstanding anything contained in paragraph (A) of this Bye-Law, no fraction of any share shall be allotted on exercise of the subscription rights. The provisions of this Bye-Law as to the establishment and maintenance of the Subscription Right Reserve shall not be altered or added to in any way which would vary or abrogate, or which would have the effect of varying or abrogating, the provisions for the benefit of any warrantholder or class of warrantholders under this Bye-Law without the sanction of a Special Resolution of such warrantholders or class of warrantholders. － 72 － A certificate or report by the Auditors for the time being of the Company as to whether or not the Subscription Right Reserve is required to be established and maintained and if so the amount thereof so required to be established and maintained, as to the purposes for which the Subscription Right Reserve has been used, as to the extent to which it has been used to make good losses of the Company, as to the additional nominal amount of shares required to be allotted to exercising warrantholders credited as fully paid, and as to any other matter concerning the Subscription Right Reserve shall (in the absence of manifest error) be conclusive and binding upon the Company and all warrantholders and shareholders. RECORD DATES 185. Notwithstanding any other provision of these Bye-Laws the Company or the Board may fix any date as the record date for any dividend, distribution, allotment or issue and such record date may be on or at any time before or after any date on which such dividend, distribution, allotment or issue is declared, paid or made. STOCK 186. The following provisions shall have effect at any time and from time to time that they are not prohibited or inconsistent with the Statutes: The Company may by Ordinary Resolution convert any paid up shares into stock, and may from time to time by like resolution reconvert any stock into paid up shares of any denomination. The holders of stock may transfer the same or any part thereof in the same manner, and subject to the same regulations as and subject to which the shares from which the stock arose might prior to conversion have been transferred or as near thereto as circumstances admit, but the Directors may from time to time, if they think fit, fix the minimum amount of stock transferable and restrict or forbid the transfer of fractions of that minimum, but so that such minimum shall not exceed the nominal amount of the shares from which the stock arose. No warrants to bearer shall be issued in respect of any stock. － 73 － The holders of stock shall, according to the amount of the stock held by them, have the same rights, privileges and advantages as regards dividends, participation in assets on a winding up, voting at meetings, and other matters, as if they held the shares from which the stock arose, but no such privilege or advantage (except participation in the dividends and profits of the Company) shall be conferred by an amount of stock which would not, if existing in shares, have conferred such privilege or advantage. Such of the provisions of these Bye-Laws as are applicable to paid up shares shall apply to stock, and the words "share" and "shareholder" therein shall include "stock" and "stockholder". － 74 － Attachments Original document

