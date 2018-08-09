Greater Hudson Bank Helps Fund Park Repairs in Ossining

OSSINING, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Hudson Bank ("the Bank") (OTCQX: GHDS). Eighteen years ago, Ossining resident and Greater Hudson Bank employee Anthony Pili built a walkway and bridge at Cedar Lane Park as part of his Eagle Scout project. The walkway has served as a well-traveled connection between the park’s picnic area and its main parking lot and consequently has been subject to considerable wear and tear since its initial completion.



Anthony Pili, SVP at Greater Hudson Bank, presents a check for $1,000.00 to Ryan Salyer





When the Town of Ossining decided it was time for repairs to be made, they were excited to find a plaque noting the Mr. Pili they were familiar with was the Eagle Scout who originally imagined the project. They contacted Anthony, currently a Senior Vice President at Greater Hudson Bank, asking if he would be interested in helping with the restoration. “We were so excited to find out that this project which needed some TLC had been Anthony’s originally, because we knew he would jump right on it,” said Town of Ossining Supervisor Dana Levenberg.

Anthony contacted Ryan Salyer, a current Eagle Scout for Boy Scouts of America Troop 49 of Ossining, who was in search of an Eagle project of his own. After learning about the project’s history and visiting the site, he eagerly assumed responsibility for making all necessary reparations to the walkway completed by Anthony and his troop nearly twenty years ago. Greater Hudson Bank graciously donated $1,000 towards the project, which is expected to begin in September.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to donate towards the reparation of a walkway that has been enjoyed by local residents and park-goers for over eighteen years,” explained Anthony. “Ryan is a driven young man and I believe the project couldn’t be in better hands.”

Ryan, a resident of Croton, is excited to begin work on the walkway. “This generous donation from Greater Hudson Bank will help cover the costs of many necessary materials required to complete the project,” said Ryan. “I am so appreciative of the support I have received from the Boy Scouts and am excited to get started.”

Fundraising for the Cedar Lane Park project is still ongoing. Those interested in contributing should contact Boy Scouts Troop 49 or email Ryan directly at rsalyer10@gmail.com.

