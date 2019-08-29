Greater Than : We're happy to welcome two additional FIA drivers to the FIA Smart Driving Challenge

We are extremely proud to welcome the Brazilian racing driver Thiago Vivacqua and the Portuguese rally driver João Rebelo Martins as team leaders in FIA Smart Driving Challenge.

Having already engaged over twenty FIA drivers as team leaders in FIA Smart Driving Challenge, including fix-stars as Sébastien Ogier - current holder of the World Rally Drivers' Championship, having won the title six times in a row, and Johan Kristoffersson, winner of 2017 and 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship as well as Jutta Kleinschmitd, the only woman to win Paris Dakar Rally. We're now excited to present our new stars and highlight that we now have team leaders from almost every continent in the world. Team leaders who are engaged, really know what it takes to drive extremely smart and environmentally friendly, and can advise their teams accordingly to make the roads safer. Skills, knowledge and engagement we know our two new rally and racing stars will contribute greatly with as team leaders.

'I'm really pleased to be part of FIA Smart Driving Challenge, especially when we are talking about making our roads safer, it's super nice to help on making driving more fun and sustainable. Very proud to be part of that. ' says Thiago Vivacqua.

We're also very happy to see how Portoguise media embraced the news about João Rebelo Martins joining FIA Smart Driving Challenge:

Rebelo Martins será o Team Leader luso do FIA Smart Driving Challenge

João Rebelo Martins team leader em prova da FIA

As subscription for season 2020 now is open, participants can now choose their favourite FIA hero to drive for when aiming to become the world's smartest driver 2020. Join in here.

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC) is a global initiative by FIA, based on Greater Thans AI and technology Enerfy. The FIA SDC is the first global competition that rewards smart, safe and eco-friendly driving. Equipped with a smartphone app connected to the digital platform Enerfy, regular motorists compete in teams to become the world's smartest driver by using their own car.

When registering, participants will join teams led by famous FIA drivers. These prestigious team leaders will share tips and advice to help participants to improve their smart skills at the wheel. Ultimately, the best drivers will face each other in a final to win the Challenge. Learn more here.