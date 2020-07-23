Log in
Greatland Gold plc    GGP   GB00B15XDH89

GREATLAND GOLD PLC

(GGP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 07/23
14.74 GBX   -1.07%
05:04aGREATLAND GOLD : Newcrest Finds New Mineralized Zone at Havieron Deposit
DJ
04/01GREATLAND GOLD : Newcrest earns 40% interest in Havieron
AQ
03/16GREATLAND GOLD : Director Share Purchase
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greatland Gold: Newcrest Finds New Mineralized Zone at Havieron Deposit

07/23/2020 | 05:04am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Greatland Gold PLC said Thursday that a new zone of high-grade mineralization has been found at its Havieron gold-and-copper deposit in Australia.

The AIM-listed miner said that drilling results to date at Havieron continue to support exploration and highlight the potential scale of the deposit.

The current drilling campaign is being conducted by Newcrest Mining Ltd. This Australian listed company has earned a 40% interest in the project under a farm-in agreement with Greatland, which can be expanded by up to 70% by spending up to $65 million.

At 0846 GMT shares in Greatland were down 1.0% at 14.75 pence and shares in Newcrest were up 1.9% at AUD34.79.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

