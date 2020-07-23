Greatland Gold: Newcrest Finds New Mineralized Zone at Havieron Deposit

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Greatland Gold PLC said Thursday that a new zone of high-grade mineralization has been found at its Havieron gold-and-copper deposit in Australia.

The AIM-listed miner said that drilling results to date at Havieron continue to support exploration and highlight the potential scale of the deposit.

The current drilling campaign is being conducted by Newcrest Mining Ltd. This Australian listed company has earned a 40% interest in the project under a farm-in agreement with Greatland, which can be expanded by up to 70% by spending up to $65 million.

At 0846 GMT shares in Greatland were down 1.0% at 14.75 pence and shares in Newcrest were up 1.9% at AUD34.79.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT