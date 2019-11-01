Greatland Gold : Notice of AGM and Annual Report

RNS Number : 9442R

Greatland Gold PLC

01 November 2019

1 November 2019

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No

596/2014 (MAR).

Greatland Gold plc

("Greatland" or "the Company")

Notice of AGM and Annual Report

Greatland Gold plc (AIM: GGP), the precious and base metals exploration and development company, announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will take place at the East India Club, 16 St. James's Square, London, SW1Y 4LH on Tuesday 3 December 2019 at 9.30am.

The Notice of AGM is included with the Annual Report which has been posted to Shareholders. A copy of the Notice of AGM will also be made available on the Company's website at www.greatlandgold.com.

Enquiries:

Greatland Gold PLC

Gervaise Heddle/Callum Baxter

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 4900

Email: info@greatlandgold.com

www.greatlandgold.com

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Andrew Emmott/James Keeshan

Tel: +44 (0)20 3368 3550

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson/Alan Gunn

Tel: +44 (0)14 8341 3500

Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Matthew Hasson/John Prior/Alamgir Ahmed

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Luther Pendragon (Media and Investor Relations)

Harry Chathli/Alexis Gore/Joe Quinlan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7618 9100

Notes for Editors:

Greatland Gold plc is a London Stock Exchange AIM-listed (AIM:GGP) natural resource exploration and development company with a current focus on gold, copper and nickel exploration projects.

The Company has six main projects; four situated in Western Australia and two in Tasmania. All projects are 100% owned by Greatland.

In March 2019, Greatland signed a Farm-in Agreement with Newcrest Operations Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM), to explore and develop Greatland's Havieron gold-copper project in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Newcrest has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in a 12-block area within E45/4701 that covers the Havieron target by spending up to US$65 million.

Greatland is seeking to identify large mineral deposits in areas that have not been subject to extensive exploration previously. It is widely recognised that the next generation of large deposits will come from such under-explored areas and Greatland is applying advanced exploration techniques to investigate a number of carefully selected targets within its focused licence portfolio.

The Company is also actively investigating a range of new opportunities in precious and strategic metals and will update the market on new opportunities as and when appropriate.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NOAEAXFFEEKNFEF