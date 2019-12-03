Log in
GREATLAND GOLD PLC

(GGP)
Greatland Gold : Result of AGM

12/03/2019

Greatland Gold PLC

03 December 2019

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No

596/2014 (MAR).

Greatland Gold plc

("Greatland" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

Greatland Gold plc (AIM:GGP), the precious and base metals exploration and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Enquiries:

Greatland Gold PLC

Gervaise Heddle/Callum Baxter

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 4900

Email: info@greatlandgold.com

www.greatlandgold.com

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Andrew Emmott/James Keeshan

Tel: +44 (0)20 3368 3550

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson/Alan Gunn

Tel: +44 (0)14 8341 3500

Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

John Prior/Paul Gillam/Alamgir Ahmed

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Luther Pendragon (Media and Investor Relations)

Harry Chathli/Alexis Gore/Joe Quinlan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7618 9100

Notes for Editors:

Greatland Gold plc is a London-listed (LON:GGP) natural resource exploration and development company with a current focus on gold, copper and nickel exploration projects.

The Company has six main projects; four situated in Western Australia and two in Tasmania. All projects are 100% owned by Greatland.

In March 2019, Greatland signed a Farm-in Agreement with Newcrest Operations Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM), to explore and develop Greatland's Havieron gold-copper project in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Newcrest has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in a 12-block area within E45/4701 that covers the Havieron target by spending up to US$65m.

Greatland is seeking to identify large mineral deposits in areas that have not been subject to extensive exploration previously. It is widely recognised that the next generation of large deposits will come from such under-explored areas and Greatland is applying advanced exploration techniques to investigate a number of carefully selected targets within its focused licence portfolio.

The Company is also actively investigating a range of new opportunities in precious and strategic metals and will update the market on new opportunities as and when appropriate.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

