GREATLAND GOLD PLC    GGP   GB00B15XDH89

GREATLAND GOLD PLC

(GGP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/11 05:19:54 am
4.75 GBp   +13.10%
05:13aGREATLAND GOLD : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
05:03aGREATLAND GOLD : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
03/09GREATLAND GOLD : Interim Results
PU
Greatland Gold : Second Price Monitoring Extn

03/11/2020 | 05:13am EDT
Regulatory Story
Second Price Monitoring Extn
Released 09:05 11-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 7549F
Greatland Gold PLC
11 March 2020

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APMGCGDXUGBDGGB
Disclaimer

Greatland Gold plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 09:12:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -3,00 M
Net income 2020 -3,00 M
Finance 2020 3,00 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 153 M
Chart GREATLAND GOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Greatland Gold plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREATLAND GOLD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00  GBp
Last Close Price 4,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gervaise Robert John Heddle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Alexander Borrelli Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Callum Newton Baxter Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Clive J. Latcham Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Frank Ronaldson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREATLAND GOLD PLC133.33%198
NEWMONT CORPORATION11.35%38 588
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17.99%35 592
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 964
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-3.87%15 139
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.90%12 790
