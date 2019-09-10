Log in
GREATLAND GOLD PLC

(GGP)
Greatland Gold : Shares Inch Up on Drill Results at Havieron

09/10/2019 | 04:30am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Shares in Greatland Gold PLC inched up on Tuesday after the company said Newcrest Mining has returned further excellent drill results at the Havieron gold-copper project in Western Australia.

The mining company said that three of the drill holes each intersected significant widths of mineralization in excess of 100 meters with grades of 2 grams a ton of gold or higher.

Greatland Gold said one of these intersections included a 43 meter interval with a gold grade of 7.9 grams a ton. Copper grades were also present, ranging from 0.1% to almost 1%, the company said.

In March the company signed a farm-in agreement with Newcrest Operations Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Newcrest, to explore the Havieron project. Newcrest can acquire up to a 70% interest in a 12-block area that covers the project by spending $65 million.

Shares at 0803 GMT were up 3.7% at 1.81 pence.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

GOLD -0.05% 1495.52 Delayed Quote.17.45%
GREATLAND GOLD PLC 3.15% 1.8 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -2,00 M
Net income 2019 -3,00 M
Finance 2019 2,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 61,9 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1,75  GBp
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gervaise Robert John Heddle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Alexander Borrelli Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Callum Newton Baxter Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Clive J. Latcham Independent Non-Executive Director
Luther Pendragon Head-Media & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREATLAND GOLD PLC-3.59%77
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION9.84%31 688
BARRICK GOLD CORP27.78%31 331
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED68.72%19 343
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 147
SHANDONG GOLD MINING25.62%15 060
