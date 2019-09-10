Greatland Gold : Shares Inch Up on Drill Results at Havieron

By Oliver Griffin

Shares in Greatland Gold PLC inched up on Tuesday after the company said Newcrest Mining has returned further excellent drill results at the Havieron gold-copper project in Western Australia.

The mining company said that three of the drill holes each intersected significant widths of mineralization in excess of 100 meters with grades of 2 grams a ton of gold or higher.

Greatland Gold said one of these intersections included a 43 meter interval with a gold grade of 7.9 grams a ton. Copper grades were also present, ranging from 0.1% to almost 1%, the company said.

In March the company signed a farm-in agreement with Newcrest Operations Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Newcrest, to explore the Havieron project. Newcrest can acquire up to a 70% interest in a 12-block area that covers the project by spending $65 million.

Shares at 0803 GMT were up 3.7% at 1.81 pence.

