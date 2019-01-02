Definitive Agreement Completed for Greene Concepts to Acquire 60,000 sq ft Bottling Facility to Focus on CBD, pH Balanced and Other Enhanced Beverages

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (INKW) announced today that the Company has signed the definitive agreement to purchase the 60,000 sq. ft. bottling and beverage facility that the company has been working to acquire.



Under terms of the Definitive Agreement, all assets of the bottling and beverage facility including land and equipment will be merged into Greene Concepts Inc. The facility will be focused on a variety of beverage product lines including, but not limited to CBD infused beverages, pH Balanced, spring and artesian water, as well as enhanced athletic drinks in addition to other product offerings.

All parties are working diligently to complete the final closing based on the terms of the recently signed definitive agreement. Final closing documents including title work are being prepared by the closing agent for the pending final closing.

Please watch for additional information and announcements from the Company via press releases and stay tuned on social media as well. Follow the Company on Twitter https://twitter.com/GreeneConcepts

The Company’s share structure remains at 673,112,401 shares of common stock outstanding with a float of 109,466,205.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com/ ) is a publicly traded company that is in the process of transitioning from the ink technology business to the specialty beverage and bottling business.

