Gree Electric Appliances of Zhuhai : Plans Share Buyback

By Martin Mou



Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai is planning to buy back up to 1.42% of the company's outstanding shares to use as employee stock options.

The company, a major maker of air-conditioning units in China, will spend 3.0 billion-6.0 billion yuan ($426.4 million-$852.6 million) of its own capital on the share buyback, it said late Sunday.

The maximum price at which the company will repurchase its shares is CNY70 each, Gree said. Its Shenzhen-listed shares last closed at CNY53.74.

Gree said that it plans to execute the plan within 12 months from the board's approval.

Gree attracted about $3 billion from offshore investors in 2019, according to financial-data provider Wind. It was the year's biggest inflow into a mainland-listed company through Stock Connect, a trading link between Hong Kong and mainland China.

