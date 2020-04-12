Log in
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI

GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI

(000651)
  Report
End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/07
52.72 CNY   +1.46%
09:24pGREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES OF ZHUHAI : Plans Share Buyback
DJ
01/17A flurry of news in the global auto industry
01/13Foreign Investors Warm Up to Chinese Makers of Appliances -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Gree Electric Appliances of Zhuhai : Plans Share Buyback

04/12/2020 | 09:24pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai is planning to buy back up to 1.42% of the company's outstanding shares to use as employee stock options.

The company, a major maker of air-conditioning units in China, will spend 3.0 billion-6.0 billion yuan ($426.4 million-$852.6 million) of its own capital on the share buyback, it said late Sunday.

The maximum price at which the company will repurchase its shares is CNY70 each, Gree said. Its Shenzhen-listed shares last closed at CNY53.74.

Gree said that it plans to execute the plan within 12 months from the board's approval.

Gree attracted about $3 billion from offshore investors in 2019, according to financial-data provider Wind. It was the year's biggest inflow into a mainland-listed company through Stock Connect, a trading link between Hong Kong and mainland China.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 208 B
EBIT 2019 31 134 M
Net income 2019 28 019 M
Finance 2019 94 769 M
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,10x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 323 B
Chart GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI
Duration : Period :
Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 66,35  CNY
Last Close Price 53,74  CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hui Huang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ming Zhu Dong Chairman & President
Chu Zhen Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing Dong Wang CFO, Board Secretary & Vice President
Jian Ming Tan Chief Engineer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-0.51%45 958
QINGDAO HAIER-0.86%14 302
WHIRLPOOL-29.00%6 565
COWAY CO., LTD.-1.68%3 807
RINNAI CORPORATION-2.16%3 737
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.-0.55%2 237
