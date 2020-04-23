Gree Electric Appliances of Zhuhai : Raises CNY3.00 Billion as Profit Expected to Fall

By Martin Mou



Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai said it has raised 3.00 billion yuan ($423.5 million) by issuing 90-day bonds, as it projected lower first-quarter profit.

The bond will carry a coupon of 1.39% and mature July 16, the Chinese maker of air conditioners and other home appliances said Thursday.

The issuance is part of a fundraising plan, under which Gree's board authorized the company to borrow up to CNY18.00 billion, it said.

The bond sale came after Gree projected a profit slump for the first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic made selling and installing air-conditioners impossible and production was halted earlier this year.

Gree said earlier this month it plans to spend up to CNY6.0 billion of its own capital on share buybacks at CNY70 each, a considerable premium to its recent share prices.

Shares of Shenzhen-listed Gree ended 1.2% higher at CNY54.87.

