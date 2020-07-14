Log in
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI

GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI

(000651)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Gree Electric Appliances of Zhuhai : ' Shares Rise Despite Weaker First-Half Forecast

07/14/2020 | 10:47pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Shares of Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai rose Wednesday morning despite the company's projection of a net profit slump for the first half of the year.

Gree's shares were last up 1.2% at CNY59.25.

Gree, one of China's leading air-conditioner manufacturers, said Tuesday it expects its first-half net profit to fall as much as 54% from a year earlier to CNY6.3 billion ($899 million).

Revenue for the January-June period is estimated to be CNY69.5 billion to CNY72.5 billion, compared with CNY98.3 billion a year earlier, it said.

The Chinese company cited lower consumer demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as its active sales promotions, as the major reasons for the weaker results.

Gree's second-quarter results came below expectations, largely due to soft offline sales and discounts offered for online purchases, Citi said in a note. The bank expects Gree's offline sales to recover in the second quarter, helped by distribution channel reforms.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI -1.56% 58.52 End-of-day quote.-10.77%
GREE, INC. -2.32% 464 End-of-day quote.-5.88%
Financials
Sales 2020 183 B 26 121 M 26 121 M
Net income 2020 22 833 M 3 260 M 3 260 M
Net cash 2020 110 B 15 674 M 15 674 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 352 B 50 274 M 50 266 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 88 846
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI
Duration : Period :
Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 62,62 CNY
Last Close Price 58,52 CNY
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hui Huang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ming Zhu Dong Chairman & President
Chu Zhen Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing Dong Wang CFO, Board Secretary & Vice President
Jian Ming Tan Chief Engineer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-10.77%51 117
QINGDAO HAIER-7.44%17 210
WHIRLPOOL-7.50%8 483
COWAY CO., LTD.-23.31%4 294
RINNAI CORPORATION4.44%4 284
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%4 196
