GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS SA    OPAP

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTI (OPAP)
Announcement of Regulated Information of L. 3556/2007: OPAP makes investment in Stoiximan

09/24/2018 | 09:34am CEST

OPAP S.A. ('OPAP') announces that its 100% subsidiary, OPAP Investment Ltd, has signed a preliminary agreement for the acquisition of shares in Stoiximan Group.

OPAP Investment Ltd has pre-agreed to acquire a 36.75% stake in the mother company of Stoiximan Group, TCB Holdings Ltd ('TCB'), for a consideration of Euros 50 million subject to the relevant betting regulatory clearance. The latter offers, through its 100%-owned subsidiaries, online gaming services in Greece and Cyprus, under the Stoiximan brand, and in Romania and Germany, under the Betano brand. In 2017, Stoiximan Group had revenues of Euros 136 million and EBITDA of c. Euros 16 million.

OPAP has also reached pre-agreement with TCB to make an additional investment to acquire joint control with TCB in Stoiximan Group's Greek and Cypriot operations. This investment is subject to the satisfaction of various conditions precedent, including clearance by the competent gaming regulatory and anti-trust authorities and the performance of due diligence. Once the due diligence is concluded, the terms of the investment will be crystalized and the full details will be disclosed.

Stoiximan Group, with the existing Stoiximan management team, will continue to operate independently from OPAP's own online business.

These investments are aligned with one of OPAP's key strategic priorities - Leveraging the latest Digital and Technology Capabilities. After the conclusion of its large-scale retail technology transformation programme this summer, OPAP has been focusing on building up its own online activities and will also be launching its new online/mobile sportsbook, Pamestoixima.gr, in the next few days.

Damian Cope, OPAP CEO commented: 'As part of our ambition to become a world-class gaming entertainment company, we know that we must offer our customers an attractive and competitive online gaming experience. The imminent launch of our new online sportsbook Pamestoixima.gr is the first step in this direction, with the intention to add further products online over the next 12 months. The new sportsbook will offer competitive odds for our customers in Greece and generate additional commission income for the agents in our retail network.

The strategic investment in Stoiximan that we are announcing today directly compliments OPAP's own online activities and also gives us online presence at an international level. Stoiximan has proven itself to be a successful online operator and we are happy to be working with them. We therefore look ahead with confidence to the next stage of OPAP's modernisation and development in the delivery of our overall 2020 Vision'.

George Daskalakis, Stoiximan CEO stated: 'OPAP's strategic investment in Stoiximan, Greece's largest online betting operator, is a tangible acknowledgement of the hard work of the 450 members of our team and of our company's successful growth model. At the same time, it underscores its potential, as we are entering the stage of the permanent regulation of the online gaming market in Greece.

This partnership strengthens Stoiximan's leading position in Greece and additionally allows us to accelerate our growth in international markets, as well as to intensify our strategic focus on technology. Our vision is to become established as one of the top GameTech-companies in Europe while maintaining our Greek character and it is towards this direction that we will continue to work with the same passion and dedication'.

Athens, 24.09.2018

OPAP S.A.

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 07:33:09 UTC
