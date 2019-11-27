Log in
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTI

(OPAP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Announcement of Regulated Information pursuant to L. 3556/2007: Election of a new Member of the Board of Directors - Re-Constitution of Board of Directors into a Body

0
11/27/2019 | 08:38am EST

OPAP S.A. (the 'Company'), pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, announces to investors that the Company's Board of Directors, during the meeting that was held on 27.11.2019, decided upon the election and appointment of Mrs. Katarina Kohlmayer as Non-executive member of the Board of Directors, in replacement and for the remaining term of office of the resigned Non-executive member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Pavel Horak.

Subsequently the Company's Board of Directors decided the re-constitution of the Board of Directors into a body for the remaining of its term as follows:

  1. Kamil Ziegler, Chairman of the BoD, Executive Member
  2. Damian Cope, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member
  3. Spyros Fokas, A' Vice-Chairman, Non-Executive Member
  4. Pavel Saroch, B' Vice-Chairman, Non-Executive Member
  5. Pavel Mucha, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member
  6. Katarina Kohlmayer, Non-Executive Member
  7. Robert Chvátal, Non-Executive Member
  8. Christos Kopelouzos, Non-Executive Member
  9. Nikolaos Iatrou, Non-Executive Member
  10. Stylianos Kostopoulos, Non-Executive Member
  11. Igor Rusek, Independent Non-Executive Member
  12. Rudolf Jurcik, Independent Non-Executive Member
  13. Dimitrakis Potamitis, Independent Non-Executive Member

It is further noted that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the extension of the employment agreement of the Executive Chairman's of the BoD, Mr. Kamil Ziegler, for two more years as of 01.01.2020, ie. until 31.12.2021 with the option, at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors, to be extended for one additional year.

ATHENS, 27.11.2019

OPAP S.A.

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 13:37:03 UTC
