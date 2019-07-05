Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics : Announcement of the issue price

The Board of Directors of the Company during its meeting that was held on 6 June 2019 determined that the issue price of the aforementioned shares will be equal to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the first five (5) trading days of the period for the exercise of the right of re-investment of the remaining dividend of the financial year 2018 (namely from 28.06.2019 up to and including 04.07.2019), reduced by a percentage of 3% (discount percentage), as already been announced.