Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics : Commencement of trading of shares resulted from share capital increase following reinvestment of the remaining dividend of the financial year 2018

ΟPAP S.A. announces to the public that by virtue of the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 6 June 2019, the share capital increase of the Company was decided in the context of the program for the reinvestment of the remaining amount of dividend of the financial year 2018, following the granting of relevant authorization by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of 22 May 2019 in accordance with article 24 par. 1 b) of Greek law 4548/2018 for the implementation of the approved by the above General Meeting dividend reinvestment program of a five-year duration (2019 - 2023).

Following the above, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting dated 12 July 2019 decided the issuance of two million six hundred twenty three thousand four hundred forty three (2.623.443) new common, registered, voting shares, of nominal value of 0.30 Euro each, which resulted from the partial subscription of the share capital increase from the reinvestment of the remaining dividend of the financial year 2018. The share are issued as per the above and are granted to the beneficiaries who participated in the reinvestment of the remaining dividend of the financial year 2018, with an issue price equal to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the first five (5) trading days of the period for the exercise of the dividend reinvestment right by the beneficiaries shareholders (namely from 28.06.2019 up to and including 04.07.2019), reduced by a percentage of 3% (discount percentage). On the basis of the above, the issue price of the new shares was defined at 9.56 Euro. It is remined that the beneficiaries of the remaining dividend of the financial year 2018 are the shareholders of the Company who were registered in the DSS records on 27.06.2019.

In the context of the aforementioned reinvestment of the remaining dividend of the financial year 2018, the beneficiaries shareholders were notified through announcements uploaded on the websites of the Athens Stock Exchange and the Company on their aforementioned right, as well as on the time-period, the manner and the procedure for the exercise thereof. This right was exercised by 2,684 shareholders in total upon request to participate in the relevant program which resulted to the issuance in total of 2,623,443 new common, registered, voting shares. As a result thereof, the share capital of the Company was increased by seven hundred eighty seven thousand thirty two Euro and ninety cents (€787.032,90) and amounts to the sum of ninety six million four hundred eighty seven thousand thirty two Euro and ninety cents (€96.487.032,90), divided to three hundred twenty one million six hundred twenty three thousand four hundred forty three (321.623.443) shares, of nominal value of 0.30 euro (€0.30) each.

On 13.06.2019, the decision of the Ministry of Economy & Development - General Secretariat of Commerce and Consumer Protection - General Secretariat of the Market - Directorate of Companies - Department of Supervision of Listed SAs & Sport SAs with prot. number 63019 (Ref. 55568) that was issued on the same date was registered in G.E.MI. with Registration Code Number 1764802, by virtue of which the granting of authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company under article 24 of Greek law 4548/2018 for the extra-ordinary share capital increase of the Company up to the amount of five million Euro (€50,000,000), upon issuance of up to 160,000,000 new common, registered, voting shares was approved, which was decided by the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company dated 22 May 2019, for the implementation of the general terms of the dividend reinvestment program of a five-year duration that was approved by the same resolution. On 28.06.2019, the decision of the Ministry of Economy & Development - General Secretariat of Commerce and Consumer Protection - General Secretariat of the Market - Directorate of Companies - Department of Supervision of Listed SAs & Sport SAs with prot. number 68672 (Ref. 60989/2019) that was issued on the same date was registered in G.E.MI. with Registration Code Number 1776395, by virtue of which the following were approved a) the share capital increase of the Company up to the amount nine million euro (€9,000,000), upon issuance up to 30,000,000 new common, registered, voting shares and b) the relevant amendment of article 5 of the articles of association of the Company (entitled 'Share Capital - Shareholders'), which were decided by the Board of Directors of the Company at its resolution dated 6 June 2019. Finally, on 12.07.2019, the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company of the same date was submitted to G.E.MI., by virtue of which a) it was attested that the verification of the payment of the amount of seven hundred eighty seven thousand thirty two euro and ninety cents (€787.032,90)made by set-off has taken place, in accordance with articles 20 paras. 4, 6 and 7 and 28 of Greek law 4548/2018, which constitutes part of the nine million euro (€9,000,000) extra-ordinary share capital increase of the Company which was decided by the Board of Directors of the Company at its resolution dated 6 June 2019, and b) the adjustment of article 5 of the articles of association of the Company on share capital was approved, as per the above.

The Corporate Actions Committee of the Athens Stock Exchange at its resolution dated 12 July 2019 approved the admission to trading of the aforementioned new shares of the Company.

Following the above, the admission to trading on Athens Stock Exchange of 2,623,443 new common, registered, voting shares of the Company takes place on the 15 July 2019. On the same date, these shares will be registered to the ATHEXCSD records and the DSS shares and accounts of the aforementioned beneficiaries, as provided by the law, while the value of the shares of the Company will be determined in accordance with the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook and the resolution no. 26 of the Board of Directors of the Athens Stock Exchange, as amended and in force.

For more information, the interestedparties may be informed through the relevant document that is available in electronic form on the website of the Athens Stock Exchange and the website of the Company (www.opap.gr) and they may also contact during working days and hours the Investor Relations department at the offices of the Company in Athens, at 112, Athinon Avenue, p.c. 104 42 (contact number 210-5798930).

ATHENS, 12.07.2019

OPAP S.A.