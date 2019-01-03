Log in
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics : Further update on Stoiximan investment

01/03/2019 | 09:34am CET

Further to its announcement of 24 September 2018, OPAP S.A. ('OPAP') announces that its 100% subsidiary, OPAP Investment Ltd following the conclusion of its due diligence exercise, agreed to acquire the 51% of Stoiximan Group's Greek and Cypriot operations under GML Interactive Ltd ('GML'), 100% subsidiary of TCB Holdings Ltd ('TCB'), for a total consideration of Euros 94.86 million, plus net cash as of the closing date.

The conclusion of this transaction, that will give to OPAP joint control together with two shareholders of TCB in Stoiximan Group's Greek and Cypriot operations, is subject to clearance by the competent gaming regulatory and anti-trust authorities.

Stoiximan Group generated revenues of Euros 136 million and EBITDA of c. Euros 16 million in 2017. Revenues increased further in the first 11 months of 2018 (+30% y-o-y), demonstrating significant growth across all jurisdictions, while the active customers' base has also climbed by 29% vs. 2017. Stoiximan's strategy remains focused on strengthening its position in the domestic market and intensifying its technology orientation, while at the same time actively pursuing further expansion.

Athens, 03.01.2019

OPAP S.A.

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 08:33:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 598 M
EBIT 2018 264 M
Net income 2018 161 M
Debt 2018 497 M
Yield 2018 10,5%
P/E ratio 2018 15,36
P/E ratio 2019 12,26
EV / Sales 2018 1,84x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 2 447 M
Managers
NameTitle
Damian Cope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Michal Miroslav Houst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michele Fusella Chief Technology Officer
Spyridon Panagiotis Fokas First Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS SA0.99%2 781
SANDS CHINA LTD.-4.93%35 391
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-5.02%27 482
WYNN MACAU LTD-6.16%11 329
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED0.00%9 818
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)5.73%8 683
