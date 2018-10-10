Log in
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS SA    OPAP

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTI (OPAP)
My previous session
News 
News

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics : Notification on Executed Transactions Regarding the Purchase of Company’s own shares

10/10/2018 | 09:18am CEST

OPAP S.A. («The Company»), in accordance with article 4, par 4 of the Regulation of the Committee of European Community no 2273/2003 dated 22nd of December 2003 and following the dated 27.04.2017 decision of the Company's Annual Shareholders General Meeting (Item 11), announces that the Company has purchased on 09.10.2018 through the Athens Exchange member PIRAEUS Securities 100,000 of the Company's own shares amounting to a total purchase value of EUR 857,066.33 at an average price of EUR 8.570663 per share.

ATHENS, 10.10.2018

OPAP S.A.

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 07:17:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 616 M
EBIT 2018 271 M
Net income 2018 163 M
Debt 2018 391 M
Yield 2018 8,88%
P/E ratio 2018 15,51
P/E ratio 2019 12,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 2 686 M
Chart GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS SA
Duration : Period :
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,1 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damian Cope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Michal Miroslav Houst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michele Fusella Chief Technology Officer
Spyridon Panagiotis Fokas First Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS SA-19.81%3 092
SANDS CHINA LTD.-12.61%35 891
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-26.68%24 964
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED14.85%12 440
WYNN MACAU LTD-30.42%11 095
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-34.78%9 432
