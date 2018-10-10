Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics : Notification on Executed Transactions Regarding the Purchase of Company’s own shares

OPAP S.A. («The Company»), in accordance with article 4, par 4 of the Regulation of the Committee of European Community no 2273/2003 dated 22nd of December 2003 and following the dated 27.04.2017 decision of the Company's Annual Shareholders General Meeting (Item 11), announces that the Company has purchased on 09.10.2018 through the Athens Exchange member PIRAEUS Securities 100,000 of the Company's own shares amounting to a total purchase value of EUR 857,066.33 at an average price of EUR 8.570663 per share.

ATHENS, 10.10.2018

OPAP S.A.