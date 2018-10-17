OPAP S.A. («The Company»), in accordance with the provisions of the Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 and 1052/2016 of the European Parliament and of the Council and following the dated 27.04.2017 decision of the Company's Annual Shareholders General Meeting (Item 11), announces that the Company has purchased on 16.10.2018 through the Athens Exchange member PIRAEUS Securities 25,000 of the Company's own shares amounting to a total purchase value of EUR 211,974.80 at an average price of EUR 8.478992 per share.

ATHENS, 17.10.2018

OPAP S.A.