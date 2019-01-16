Log in
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics : OPAP Management Team Update

01/16/2019 | 04:34am EST

OPAP SA, pursuant to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Assembly dated 06.12.2017, announces that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the extension of the term of the employment agreement between the Company and the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Kamil Ziegler for an additional year, i.e. until 31.12.2019.

Furthermore the Company announces that, with effect from 1st January 2019, Mr. Ian Catchick, Chief Product Officer, and Mr. Rene Langen, Chief Project & Business Development Officer, have now left OPAP. The company would like to thank both of them for their contributions to OPAP's development and wish them all the best for the future. Their responsibilities have since been re-allocated to other senior members of the OPAP management team.

Athens, 16.01.2019

OPAP S.A.

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 09:33:08 UTC
