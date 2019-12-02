Log in
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Announcement regarding write-off of the unclaimed dividend for the fiscal year 2013

0
12/02/2019 | 02:45pm EST

Announcement regarding write-off of the unclaimed dividend

for the fiscal year 2013

OPAP S.A. hereby announces to its shareholders that the five year period for the collection of the dividend for the fiscal year 2013 expires on December 31st, 2019. Following this date, dividends not collected from entitled parties will be written off, in favor of the Hellenic State. The registered Shareholders for the dividend of the fiscal year 2013 who have not collected it yet, may contact OPAP's Investor Relations Division to facilitate its collection, at 112, Athinon Ave, Athens, Greece, tel: +30 210 5798930, e-mail: ir@opap.gr.

Athens, 02.12.2019

OPAP S.A.

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 19:44:08 UTC
