GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.    OPAP

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTI

(OPAP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Election of a new Member of the Board of Directors / Re-Constitution of Board of Directors into a Body

0
09/27/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

Announcement of Regulated Information pursuant to L. 3556/2007

Election of a new Member of the Board of Directors

Re-Constitution of Board of Directors into a Body

OPAP S.A. (the 'Company'), pursuant to Law 3556/2007and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, announces to investors that the Company's Board of Directors, during the meeting that was held on 26.09.2019, decided upon the election and appointment of Mr. Pavel Mucha as executive member of the Board of Directors, in replacement and for the remaining term of office of the resigned executive member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Michal Houst.

Subsequently the Company's Board of Directors decided the re-constitution of the Board of Directors into a body for the remaining of its term as follows:

ATHENS, 27.09.2019

OPAP S.A.

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 28 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 23:52:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 658 M
EBIT 2019 300 M
Net income 2019 196 M
Debt 2019 467 M
Yield 2019 8,13%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,11x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
Capitalization 3 038 M
Chart GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,33  €
Last Close Price 9,50  €
Spread / Highest target 68,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damian Cope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Michal Miroslav Houst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michele Fusella Chief Technology Officer
Spyridon Panagiotis Fokas First Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.26.93%3 371
SANDS CHINA LTD.2.46%36 424
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.91%26 895
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED38.60%13 060
WYNN MACAU LTD-9.99%10 277
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)14.93%9 313
