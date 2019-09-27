Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Election of a new Member of the Board of Directors / Re-Constitution of Board of Directors into a Body

Announcement of Regulated Information pursuant to L. 3556/2007

Election of a new Member of the Board of Directors

Re-Constitution of Board of Directors into a Body

OPAP S.A. (the 'Company'), pursuant to Law 3556/2007and Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, announces to investors that the Company's Board of Directors, during the meeting that was held on 26.09.2019, decided upon the election and appointment of Mr. Pavel Mucha as executive member of the Board of Directors, in replacement and for the remaining term of office of the resigned executive member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Michal Houst.

Subsequently the Company's Board of Directors decided the re-constitution of the Board of Directors into a body for the remaining of its term as follows:

ATHENS, 27.09.2019

OPAP S.A.