Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A.

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTI

(OPAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Marathon 2019

0
10/18/2019 | 04:29am EDT

The 37th Athens Marathon will be a two-day celebration for the first time, with thousands of runners around the globe participating in every race and OPAP will be there for the 9th consecutive year as the Grand Sponsor!

This year at the races on the 10th and 11th of November 2019, will participate more than 60.000 runners, making the event the largest sports event in Greece!

More specifically, the 10km race will take place at 17:00 o'clock on Saturday the 10th of November, whereas the 5km and the Classic Marathon race will take place in the morning of Sunday 11th of November 2019. More than 20.000 athletes will run the Marathon race with athletes from more than 100 countries.

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 08:28:10 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 661 M
EBIT 2019 300 M
Net income 2019 195 M
Debt 2019 467 M
Yield 2019 7,55%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 3 166 M
Chart GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,29  €
Last Close Price 9,90  €
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damian Cope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Michal Miroslav Houst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michele Fusella Chief Technology Officer
Spyridon Panagiotis Fokas First Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.30.35%3 521
SANDS CHINA LTD.7.25%38 147
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED2.71%28 282
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED43.77%13 853
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-7.67%10 533
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED17.03%9 484
