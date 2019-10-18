Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Marathon 2019

The 37th Athens Marathon will be a two-day celebration for the first time, with thousands of runners around the globe participating in every race and OPAP will be there for the 9th consecutive year as the Grand Sponsor!

This year at the races on the 10th and 11th of November 2019, will participate more than 60.000 runners, making the event the largest sports event in Greece!

More specifically, the 10km race will take place at 17:00 o'clock on Saturday the 10th of November, whereas the 5km and the Classic Marathon race will take place in the morning of Sunday 11th of November 2019. More than 20.000 athletes will run the Marathon race with athletes from more than 100 countries.