Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A.    OPAP   GRS419003009

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTI

(OPAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Scrip dividend take-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 10:29am EDT

Scrip dividend take-up

OPAP announces that the scrip dividend option was welcomed by 1,455 shareholders selecting to reinvest to the company, resulting to a take up of c. 56.02% of total outstanding share capital, excluding own shares.

Moreover, it is noted that Sazka Group, OPAP's largest shareholder, also selected the scrip option with all its controlling shares. Consequently, following full participation in scrip dividend and acquisition of shares from the market, Sazka Group's current participation in the company's total outstanding share capital stands at 43.33%.

On Tuesday, 11 August 2020, the cash payment will commence, while 6,718,571 new shares will start trading.

ATHENS, 10.08.2020

OPAP S.A.

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOT
10:29aGREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : Scrip dividend take-up
PU
08/07GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : Information Document - Pursuant to articl..
PU
08/07GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : Stoiximan Investment Update
PU
07/30GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : Announcement of the issue price
PU
07/28GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION - Transa..
PU
07/21GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optio..
FA
06/05GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : quaterly earnings release
04/21OPAP to take majority stake in online bookmaker Stoiximan's Greek, Cypriot bu..
RE
04/21GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : Stoiximan Investment Update
PU
04/02GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : Slide show results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 340 M 1 574 M 1 574 M
Net income 2020 136 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2020 750 M 881 M 881 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 9,40%
Capitalization 2 663 M 3 139 M 3 129 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 581
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,24 €
Last Close Price 8,00 €
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Karas Chief Executive Officer & COO-Retail
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Pavel Mucha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michele Fusella Chief Technology Officer
Spyridon Panagiotis Fokas First Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.-30.98%3 139
SANDS CHINA LTD.-29.17%30 790
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-6.45%30 040
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC24.38%24 171
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB125.46%13 190
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-17.82%12 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group