Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Scrip dividend take-up

Scrip dividend take-up

OPAP announces that the scrip dividend option was welcomed by 1,455 shareholders selecting to reinvest to the company, resulting to a take up of c. 56.02% of total outstanding share capital, excluding own shares.

Moreover, it is noted that Sazka Group, OPAP's largest shareholder, also selected the scrip option with all its controlling shares. Consequently, following full participation in scrip dividend and acquisition of shares from the market, Sazka Group's current participation in the company's total outstanding share capital stands at 43.33%.

On Tuesday, 11 August 2020, the cash payment will commence, while 6,718,571 new shares will start trading.

ATHENS, 10.08.2020

OPAP S.A.