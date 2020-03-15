Log in
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.    OPAP   GRS419003009

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Temporary suspension of OPAP stores and Play Gaming Halls operations

03/15/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

On Friday 13 March 2020, the Greek government published its decision to impose a temporary ban on the operation of a wide range of retail stores, indoor venues and other locations, aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, OPAP now confirms that all of the OPAP stores and PLAY gaming halls in Greece will remain closed for two weeks, from Saturday 14 March until Friday 27 March 2020 inclusive. In addition, the horseracing facility at Markopoulo Park will also remain closed. Consequently, during this period, the company's gaming activities will only be operating through its online offering, for both sportsbetting and the Tzoker lottery product, and via the street vendor network of Hellenic Lotteries (Scratch & Passive lotteries).

Damian Cope, OPAP Group CEO, commented: 'These are clearly extraordinary times but I can reassure all stakeholders that as a responsible organisation, with busy retail operations within every community across Greece, we remain fully committed to the health and safety of our customers, partners and employees. As a result, OPAP will fully comply with the decisions of the government and competent authorities, in order to support the attempts to address the spread of the coronavirus and safeguard public health.

We have already taken a number of steps to mitigate the impact of this public health emergency on the overall business and in order to be fully prepared for the future re-opening of our outlets. We remain in constant communication with our loyal employees and agents and will continue to provide them with wide-ranging support for the duration of this difficult situation.'

ATHENS, 15.03.2020

OPAPS.A.

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 21:46:03 UTC
