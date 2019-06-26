Log in
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS SA    OPAP

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTI

(OPAP)
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics : Transactions Notification

06/26/2019

RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION

Transactions Notification

OPAP S.A., pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, announces that under the 'obligation of transactions notification' the following liable persons informed the company on the following:

  • Mrs. Marie Hrdinova, related person to Mr. Pavel Horak, B' Vice-Chairman, Non-Executive BoD Member, sold on 24.06.2019, 4,000 company shares, of a total value of Euro 40,167.76.
  • Mr. Pavel Horak, B' Vice-Chairman, Non-Executive BoD Member, sold on 24.06.2019, 22,000 company shares, of a total value of Euros 221,489.40.

Athens26.06.2019

OPAPS.A.

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 18:56:08 UTC
