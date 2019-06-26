Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics : Transactions Notification

RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION

Transactions Notification

OPAP S.A., pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, announces that under the 'obligation of transactions notification' the following liable persons informed the company on the following:

Mrs. Marie Hrdinova, related person to Mr. Pavel Horak, B' Vice-Chairman, Non-Executive BoD Member, sold on 24.06.2019, 4,000 company shares, of a total value of Euro 40,167.76.

Mr. Pavel Horak, B' Vice-Chairman, Non-Executive BoD Member, sold on 24.06.2019, 22,000 company shares, of a total value of Euros 221,489.40.

Athens26.06.2019

OPAPS.A.