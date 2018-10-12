Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

READ NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating The Acquisition Of Green Bancorp, Inc. Scheduled For A Shareholder Vote On November 15, 2018 - GNBC

10/12/2018 | 05:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Green Bancorp, Inc. ("Green" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: GNBC) relating to the sale of the Company to Veritex Holdings, Inc. ("Veritex"). Under the terms of the agreement, Green shareholders are only anticipated to receive 0.79 shares of Veritex common stock for each share of Green common stock that they own.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/green-bancorp-inc.  It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether the Merger is fair, and all material financial information is adequately disclosed in connection with the shareholder vote scheduled for November 15, 2018.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a boutique class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in Green Bancorp and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/read-now-monteverde--associates-pc-is-investigating-the-acquisition-of-green-bancorp-inc-scheduled-for-a-shareholder-vote-on-november-15-2018--gnbc-300729957.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2018
