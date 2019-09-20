Green Brick Partners : Appen Media Group Awards Best Home Builder to The Providence Group

Builder continues to impress in North Atlanta market for third consecutive year

ATLANTA - The Providence Group of Georgia, LLC, a Green Brick Partner, is excited to announce it was recently voted Best Home Builder/Developer of North Atlanta in 2019 for the third year in a row, presented by Appen Media Group.

With nearly two dozen communities across Atlanta, The Providence Group continues to provide a quality product with an unwavering focus on quality designs and experiences tailored to the individual lifestyles of its homebuyers.

'We are so honored to be recognized for the third year in a row as the best home builder in North Atlanta,' Chief Operating Officer Jeff Kingsfield said. 'We have an incredible, passionate team committed to delivering the best to our homeowners.'

Over 10,000 North Atlanta residents participated in Appen Media Group's 12th Annual Best of North Atlanta survey. This coveted collection of awards has become one of the year's most exciting events recognizing North Atlanta's top businesses.

The Providence Group is currently building several new home communities in the North Fulton area including condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes in desirable locations such as Alpharetta, offering walkable living to both downtown Alpharetta, Avalon and the Alpha Loop.

Known for building low-maintenance homes that stand the test of time, The Providence Group strives to Make Space for Life and create homes that blend current and traditional design features for stunning curbside appeal that does not sacrifice convenience and innovation.

Winners will be honored at the upcoming Best of North Atlanta Awards Gala on Thursday, October 24, presented by Appen Media Group. Appen Media Group is responsible for weekly Herald Publications featuring local news related to the Alpharetta-Roswell, Johns Creek, Forsyth and Milton areas.

To learn more about move-in ready and presale opportunities, visit www.TheProvidenceGroup.com. To see the full 2019 Best of North Atlanta list of winners, visit www.NorthFulton.com/BestOfNorthAtlanta.

About The Providence Group of Georgia, LLC

The Providence Group of Georgia LLC was ranked No. 11 largest builder in Atlanta by Atlanta Business Chronicle in October 2017, and Green Brick Partners is ranked No. 56 on BUILDER Magazine's 2018 Builder 100 List. Atlanta native, Warren Jolly, serves as president of The Providence Group of Georgia LLC. Between Warren Jolly and his dad Pete Jolly, they bring a combined 50+ years of development, home building and marketing experience to The Providence Group. Together, they have built and developed in prime locations throughout metro Atlanta with unique trademarks such as luxury low maintenance lifestyles, livable and unique floor plans and stunning exterior designs. The Providence Group offers homebuyers a 5,000-square-foot Design Studio showcasing upscale interior, exterior and outdoor living design options. The Providence Group is a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ symbol GRBK). For more information about The Providence Group and its commitment to Making Space for Life, visit www.TheProvidenceGroup.com.