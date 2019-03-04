Green Brick Partners, Inc. Reports Record Annual Revenues and Earnings With Total Annual and Quarterly Revenue Growth of 36.1% and 34.7%

PLANO, Texas, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (“we,” “Green Brick” or the “Company”) today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.



Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018:

Basic net income attributable to Green Brick per common share (“EPS”) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $0.26, an increase of 262.5%, compared to $(0.16) for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Basic adjusted pre-tax income attributable to Green Brick per common share (“Adjusted EPS”) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $0.34, unchanged compared to $0.34 for the three months ended December 31, 2017. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”





For the three months ended December 31, 2018, adjusted pre-tax income attributable to Green Brick was $17.1 million, a decrease of 0.3%, compared to $17.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017; gross profit was $37.0 million, an increase of 27.6%, compared to $29.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017; and total revenue was $185.1 million, an increase of 34.7%, compared to $137.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.





Residential units revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $172.0 million, an increase of 27.9%, compared to $134.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Land and lots revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $13.1 million, an increase of 350.4%, compared to $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.





The dollar value of backlog units as of December 31, 2018 was $264.3 million, an increase of 74.5% compared to $151.5 million as of December 31, 2017.





Homes under construction increased 53.1% to 1,127 as of December 31, 2018, compared to 736 as of December 31, 2017.

Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018:

EPS for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1.02, an increase of 240.0% compared to $0.30 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Excluding one-time transaction expenses, Adjusted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1.37, an increase of 25.7%, compared to $1.09 for the year ended December 31, 2017. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”





For the year ended December 31, 2018, adjusted pre-tax income attributable to Green Brick was $69.4 million, an increase of 28.9%, compared to $53.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017; gross profit was $130.3 million, an increase of 31.6%, compared to $99.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017; and total revenue was $623.6 million an increase of 36.1%, compared to $458.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.





Residential units revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $578.9 million, an increase of 31.7%, compared to $439.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Land and lots revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $44.8 million, an increase of 138.9%, compared to $18.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

“2018 was a record year for our Company with revenues of $623.6 million, adjusted pre-tax income of $69.4 million and earnings per share of $1.02. We accomplished these results with a net debt to total capitalization ratio of 26%, one of the lowest of any public builder. While we and our competition face a cooler outlook in 2019, we are well positioned for growth due to our diverse homebuyer customer mix, prime geographic homebuilding markets and disciplined management”, said Jim Brickman, CEO of Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Earnings Conference Call:

We will host our earnings conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The call can be accessed by dialing 800-374-0137 for domestic participants or 904-685-8013 for international participants. Participants should reference conference ID code 6624669. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 5, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 12, 2019. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 855-859-2056, the international dial-in number is 404-537-3406 and the conference ID code is 6624669.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Residential units revenue $ 171,990 $ 134,509 $ 578,893 $ 439,520 Land and lots revenue 13,130 2,915 44,754 18,730 Total revenues 185,120 137,424 623,647 458,250 Cost of residential units 137,221 105,877 457,151 345,360 Cost of land and lots 10,911 2,550 36,166 13,856 Total cost of revenues 148,132 108,427 493,317 359,216 Total gross profit 36,988 28,997 130,330 99,034 Selling, general and administrative expense 16,071 10,284 56,830 39,016 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,693 — 1,693 — Operating profit 19,224 18,713 71,807 60,018 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 725 1,778 7,259 2,746 Other income, net 774 526 2,605 1,473 Income before income taxes 20,723 21,017 81,671 64,237 Income tax expense 3,795 25,396 17,136 39,031 Net income (loss) 16,928 (4,379 ) 64,535 25,206 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,574 3,816 12,912 10,236 Net income (loss) attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 13,354 $ (8,195 ) $ 51,623 $ 14,970 Net income (loss) attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.26 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.02 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.26 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.02 $ 0.30 Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic 50,678 50,555 50,652 49,597 Diluted 50,723 50,681 50,751 49,683

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

As of December 31, 2018 2017 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 38,315 $ 36,684 Restricted cash 3,440 3,605 Receivables 4,842 1,605 Inventory 668,961 496,054 Investment in unconsolidated entities 20,269 16,878 Property and equipment, net 4,690 804 Earnest money deposits 16,793 18,393 Deferred income tax assets, net 16,499 31,211 Intangible assets, net 856 — Goodwill 680 — Other assets 8,681 5,769 Total assets $ 784,026 $ 611,003 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 26,091 $ 22,354 Accrued expenses 29,201 18,465 Customer and builder deposits 31,978 21,447 Borrowings on lines of credit, net 200,386 105,773 Notes payable — 9,926 Contingent consideration 2,207 — Total liabilities 289,863 177,965 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiary 8,531 — Equity Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common shares, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 50,719,884 and 50,598,901 issued as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively; 50,583,128 and 50,598,901 outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 507 506 Treasury stock at cost, 136,756 shares (981 ) — Additional paid-in capital 291,299 289,938 Retained earnings 177,526 125,903 Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity 468,351 416,347 Noncontrolling interests 17,281 16,691 Total equity 485,632 433,038 Total liabilities and equity $ 784,026 $ 611,003

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended December 31, Residential Units Sales Revenue and New Homes Delivered 2018 2017 Change % 2018 2017 Change % Home closings revenue (dollars in thousands) $ 169,534 $ 133,465 $ 36,069 27.0 % $ 571,177 $ 435,644 $ 135,533 31.1 % Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue (dollars in thousands) 2,456 1,044 1,412 135.2 % 7,716 3,876 3,840 99.1 % Residential units revenue (dollars in thousands) $ 171,990 $ 134,509 $ 37,481 27.9 % $ 578,893 $ 439,520 $ 139,373 31.7 % New homes delivered 382 292 90 30.8 % 1,287 990 297 30.0 % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 443,806 $ 457,072 $ (13,266 ) (2.9 )% $ 443,805 $ 440,044 $ 3,761 0.9 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended December 31, Land and Lots Sales Revenue 2018 2017 Change % 2018 2017 Change % Lots revenue (dollars in thousands) $ 10,780 $ 2,915 $ 7,865 269.8 % $ 35,074 $ 17,859 $ 17,215 96.4 % Land revenue (dollars in thousands) 2,350 — 2,350 — % 9,680 871 8,809 1,011.4 % Land and lots revenue (dollars in thousands) $ 13,130 $ 2,915 $ 10,215 350.4 % $ 44,754 $ 18,730 $ 26,024 138.9 % Lots closed 76 25 51 204.0 % 239 143 96 67.1 % Average sales price of lots closed $ 141,842 $ 116,600 $ 25,242 21.6 % $ 146,753 $ 124,888 $ 21,865 17.5 %





Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, New Home Orders and Backlog 2018 2017 Change % 2018 2017 Change % Net new home orders 279 265 14 5.3 % 1,397 1,063 334 31.4 % Number of cancellations 79 51 28 54.9 % 245 188 57 30.3 % Cancellation rate 22.1 % 16.1 % 6.0 % 37.3 % 14.9 % 15.0 % (0.1 )% (0.7 )% Absorption rate per selling community 3.7 4.7 (1.0 ) (21.3 )% 21.2 19.7 1.5 7.6 % Average selling communities 76 56 20 35.7 % 66 54 12 22.2 % Selling communities at end of period 76 55 21 38.2 % Backlog (dollars in thousands) $ 264,275 $ 151,463 $ 112,812 74.5 % Backlog (units) 582 310 272 87.7 % Average sales price of backlog $ 454,081 $ 488,590 $ (34,509 ) (7.1 )%





Year Ended

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Builder Average Selling

Communities Selling

Communities Backlog,

Units Backlog, in

thousands Selling

Communities Backlog,

Units Backlog, in

thousands The Providence Group of Georgia LLC 28 27 146 $ 77,563 30 140 $ 70,309 CB JENI Homes DFW LLC 19 21 170 67,988 16 117 44,067 Centre Living Homes LLC 5 6 14 7,493 4 5 2,239 Southgate Homes DFW LLC 7 8 55 37,873 5 48 34,848 GRBK GHO Homes LLC 7 14 197 73,358 — — — Total 66 76 582 $ 264,275 55 310 $ 151,463





December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Lots owned Central 4,447 3,196 Southeast 1,788 1,299 Total lots owned 6,235 4,495 Lots controlled Central 853 1,390 Southeast 990 334 Total lots controlled 1,843 1,724 Total lots owned and controlled (1) 8,078 6,219 Percentage of lots owned 77.2 % 72.3 %

(1) Total lots excludes lots with homes under construction.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EPS for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and reconciles these amounts to net income attributable to Green Brick as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EPS for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 represents adjusted pre-tax income for the period presented, divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Adjusted pre-tax income represents net income attributable to Green Brick for the period, excluding income tax expense attributable to Green Brick and one-time transaction expenses related to a public secondary offering of the Company’s shares.

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts): 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) attributable to Green Brick $ 13,354 $ (8,195 ) $ 51,623 $ 14,970 Income tax expense attributable to Green Brick 3,754 25,356 16,984 38,896 Transaction expenses — — 827 — Adjusted pre-tax income attributable to Green Brick $ 17,108 $ 17,161 $ 69,434 $ 53,866 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic 50,678 50,555 50,652 49,597 Basic adjusted EPS $0.34 $0.34 $1.37 $1.09 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted 50,723 50,681 50,751 49,683 Diluted adjusted EPS $0.34 $0.34 $1.37 $1.08

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted homebuilding gross margin for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (Unaudited, in thousands): 2018 2017 2018 2017 Residential units revenue $ 171,990 $ 134,509 $ 578,893 $ 439,520 Less: Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue (2,456 ) (1,044 ) (7,716 ) (3,876 ) Home closings revenue $ 169,534 $ 133,465 $ 571,177 $ 435,644 Homebuilding gross margin $ 34,104 $ 28,466 $ 120,141 $ 93,579 Add back: Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 1,396 754 3,961 2,630 Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 35,500 $ 29,220 $ 124,102 $ 96,209 Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 20.9 % 21.9 % 21.7 % 22.1 %

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.:



Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns a controlling interest in five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Centre Living Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick’s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

Any statements in this press release about Green Brick’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “predicts,” “potential,” “expects,” “future,” “positioned,” “believes,” “projects,” “estimates” and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense. These statements are based on assumptions that Green Brick has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, as of the date of this press release. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; the failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled and competent employees; management and integration of acquisitions; labor and raw material shortages; an inability to acquire land for reasonable prices; an inability to develop and sell communities; government regulation risks; mortgage financing availability and volatility; severe weather or natural disasters; difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital; poor relations with community residents; and our debt and related service obligations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Green Brick undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact: Richard A. Costello

Chief Financial Officer

(469) 573-6755

A PDF is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1ebbe032-8b7a-4cd7-bf98-2d8581272eca