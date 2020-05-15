Green Brick Partners to Present at the 13th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

Log in
05/15/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (“Green Brick”) announced today that Jim Brickman, Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Costello, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting to investors at the 13th annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference on Monday, May 18th, 2020 from 11:45 am – 12:20 pm Eastern Time. A question and answer session with Mr. Brickman and Mr. Costello will follow the presentation.

The presentation may be accessed through the Investors & Governance section of the Green Brick Partners website at https://greenbrickpartners.com/reporting/. Participants are encouraged to access the webcast event page at least ten minutes prior to the live event.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns a controlling interest in five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Centre Living Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.'s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/

Media Relations Contact:
Shalott Cecchini
Marketing Manager
(T) 469-573-6741
scecchini@greenbrickpartners.com
www.greenbrickpartners.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Anthony England, CPA
Manager of Financial Analysis
(T) 469-573-6773
aengland@greenbrickpartners.com 
www.greenbrickpartners.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
