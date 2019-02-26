Log in
The Providence Group Announces New Community in Decatur, GA

02/26/2019 | 05:10pm EST

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (“Green Brick”) is pleased to announce that Green Brick Partners’ subsidiary, The Providence Group, has closed on another infill townhome opportunity in Decatur, GA.

“We are excited to add another great urban infill townhome location, Glendale Rowes, just 3 miles east of Downtown Decatur,” said Kelly Fink, Vice President of Marketing. “Glendale Rowes offers luxury townhomes in a gated neighborhood immediately adjacent to Decatur’s PATH, which connects our community with a cycling and walking path directly into downtown Decatur.  Our exceptional value will allow buyers the convenience of living in a fantastic location at a very competitive price.”

At Glendale Rowes, The Providence Group will be offering buyers looking to live inside the perimeter near Decatur a low-maintenance lifestyle with the prestige and security of gated living in homes priced from the mid $300’s. The Providence Group offers 3-story traditionally inspired townhomes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Homes will feature the latest in technology and energy efficiency, as well as open concept living with modern and elegant finishes. The neighborhood is convenient to Emory University and to the shopping, dining, and entertainment of Decatur Square. 

“I believe our buyers will appreciate our award-winning attention to detail in the community design which offers a central pocket park that evokes a classic brownstone charm,” said Jeff Kingsfield, COO of The Providence Group. “We are most excited about the exceptional value in such a great location.”  

The Providence Group will construct 60 homes in the community and anticipates opening the model home in late fall of 2019. Inventory homes will be available for move-in as early as January, 2020.

For more information on The Providence Group and to receive more information, please visit www.theprovidencegroup.com.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns a controlling interest in five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Centre Living Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/ 

Contact: Shalott Cecchini
Marketing Manager
(T) 469-573-6741
scecchini@greenbrickpartners.com
www.greenbrickpartners.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
