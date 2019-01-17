Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. Announces the Launch of Hollywood Hemp Water

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC:GRCU) a Colorado Corporation (“The Company”) is pleased to announce the expansion of its CBD lifestyle brand Hollywood Hemp. The Company is launching their premium Hollywood Hemp Water brand into the CBD infused beverage segment with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ALKM).



Alkame uses an advanced water treatment technology to create a premium oxygenated alkaline water, with natural antioxidants, that taste great and offers more benefits than regular water. Hollywood Hemp Water will be produced using Alkame’s patented technology and formula, in conjunction with GRCU’s water-soluble CBD ingredient. This newly formulated CBD water provides more effective delivery mechanism for better hydration and optimal PH balance boosting your metabolism and providing more energy and better health.



With the launch of Hollywood Hemp Water the Company is positioning itself to be a leader in the CBD infused beverage market. The Company will be adding a variety of flavors and celebrity endorsements to gain market share in the coming weeks. As the Company launches its beverage line, we will be enhancing our product line with a number of additional products under the Hollywood Hemp name.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.grcustock.com/ .

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries market and distribute enhanced waters utilizing an exclusive patented formula and technology to create enhanced water with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications to utilize its Intellectual Property by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as the growing aqua-culture industry, consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, as well as many other various water treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .